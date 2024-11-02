"This will give them a boost because I don’t know how long I have left in the tank.”

Ballinderry players and fans celebrate the Derry IFC final replay win over Faughanvale at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

Ballinderry stalwart Ryan Bell said the Shamrocks' first ever Derry Intermediate championship title was all about the club's next generation of stars after Saturday's defeat of a gutsy Faughanvale team in Owenbeg.

Bell, alongside the likes of Gareth McKinless and Darren Lawn, has backboned the Shamrocks' return to the senior championship, a return that now has silverware safely tucked under the arm, but the big forward said the success belonged to the club's emerging stars like Niall O'Donnell, Ruairi Forbes and Shea McCann for whom Saturday's win was an important milestone on their path back to the top flight.

“Absolutely delighted! It’s been 11 years since this club won something. But it’s moreso for those younger cubs," explained Bell, "The young lads have come up through the ranks and won nothing. It’s just a bonus for the likes of me, Darren (Lawn) and Gareth (McKinless) who’ve been there and done it, but it means a lot to us too.

“We set out our stall at the start of the year. We’re not supposed to be down here in Intermediate but we’re not going to take it for granted either. Every championship is there to be won and our aim was 'right, we go for it'. It’s massive for us.”

Faughanvale pair Jordan Curran and Jude Bryson grapple with Ballinderry’s Shea Coleman. Photo: George Sweeney

Ballinderry had looked beaten in last week's thrilling Celtic Park draw until Bell's controversial injury time free took the final to extra-time and, eventually, to Saturday's replay, a game the former Derry county man said the Shamrocks' had a point to prove in.

“We made mistakes last week, mistakes that brought Faughanvale back into the game, " he explained, "We were in complete control at 0-8 to 0-5 and then made a mistake and gave them the momentum. We had to ride our luck at times but we were ready for it today.

“Me, Gareth and Darren are the leaders now. We don’t have the likes of 'Deets' (Conleith Gilligan), Enda (Muldoon), Kevin McGuckin and these boys any more so it was our time to carry our boys through. We had to stand up as leaders. But really, it’s for them young boys and its massive.

"This will give them a boost because I don’t know how long I have left in the tank.”

The Shamrocks’ stalwart struggled with injury in the early part of the season but recovered to play a starring role in both the Championship final and the final replay and said he was now looking forward to a return to the Ulster Club Championship.

“It’s been a tough year. I didn’t think I was going to get much football. I was struggling with injuries. My knee has been giving me a lot of bother and I was hoping to get back and fit for Championship. Thankfully the last few weeks have stood by me with the fitness. Just to get back out on the pitch was massive for me.

“We’ll enjoy tonight and maybe some boys will enjoy tomorrow and then we’ll get back at it out on the pitch on Tuesday night."