Banagher's Ciaran Lynch celebrates scoring his extra-time goal against Eoghan Rua. Photo: George Sweeney

McFeely Group Intermediate Championship quarter-final

Banagher 1-17, Eoghan Rua 2-08

Banagher advanced to the semi-finals of the McFeely Group Intermediate Championship with a less than convincing extra-time victory over an Eoghan Rua team who played more than 64 minutes one man short, and the crucial final five minutes of normal time down to 13 men!

When Banagher were in need; when their championship looked to be slipping away thanks to Coleraine goals in each half from Dara Mooney and Niall Holly which had Eoghan Rua two points up in added time, it was a familiar Banagher name who stepped forward to drag his team to extra-time.

Banagher's Eoin Devine and Eoghan Rua's Lorcan McMullan battle for possession. Photo: George Sweeney

Holly's 52nd minute goal and a '45' from Aidan McGonigle - who was superb throughout in an individual display that brought him 0-5 - had the underdogs 2-08 to 0-11 up and staring at the semi-final spot which would bring with it the added bonus of a return to the senior championship next season.

Mark Lynch had been relatively quiet but once a black card was shown to Eoghan Rua forward Lorcan McMullen as the Coleraine men tried desperately to hold off the Banagher fightback with three minutes left, Lynch seized the initiative.

The excellent Eamon Og Feeney left two between them but with possession of the subsequent injury time kick-out likely to determine the outcome, it was the former county star who emerged from a crowd of players with the breaking ball safely under his arm to swap passes with Moore and slot over for a one point game. That left the stage set for Peter Hagan's point seconds later to tie things up and knock the stuffing out of a Eoghan Rua team who were running on empty.

Indeed by the time Eoghan Rua were back to 14 five minutes into the extra period, Banagher had tagged on two points courtesy of Feeney and Shane Farren it was a long way back for a Coleraine team who had been seconds from defying the odds.

Banagher's Peter Hargan keeps Eoghan Rua pair Sean Leo McGoldrick and Aidan McGonigle at arm's length. Photo: George Sweeney

The impressive Gavin O'Neill's point and an opportunist goal from high scoring Ciaran Lynch sealed the deal for St. Mary's and put a gloss on the scoreboard Eoghan Rua's efforts didn't deserve but Paul Bradley won't be fooled by the scoreline, Banagher will need to find another gear for the semi-final.

The first half - indeed the match - was dictated by a 9th minute Pearce McGonigle red card with the 14 men of Eoghan Rua then forced into playing a deep defensive game based around breaking to support Lorcan McMullen and Dara Mooney.

That meant Banagher possession and while they had plenty of it, the St. Mary's did precious little with it at times, their slow build up allowing Eoghan Rua to be well set by the time attacks reached the danger reached. Curiously, each time they looked in trouble - and they were in real trouble during the second half - St. Mary's found the gear their play was otherwise lacking.

McGonigle was tangling with Darragh McCloskey as the pair awaited a restart but lashed out at his Banagher opponent right under the nose of referee Richie Donoghue who doubled check with his umpires before producing the inevitable red card which would prove costly.

The sending off arrived after a bright Eoghan Rua start which had them 0-2 to 0-1 ahead, points from Aidan McGonigle and Dara Mooney either side of an O'Neill opener for Banagher.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Eoghan Rua's experience kicked in and they frustrated Banagher and managed the tempo in equal measures to ensure parity at the break on a scoreline of 0-5 apiece; Banagher though more than a tad unfortunate to see Farren's 25th minute fisted goal disallowed for a push on Darren Quigley.

Into the second period and again Eoghan Rua were managing the game well five minutes after the restart when Gavin McWilliams' high shot was tracked in by Dara Mooney who leapt higher than Banagher keeper Callum Armstrong to punch his team into a three point lead at 1-06 to 0-6.

Banagher's response was emphatic as, for the first time, they threw the shackles off to hit four unanswered points from Tiarnan Moore, Ciaran Lynch (2) and Eamon Og Feeney and go 0-10 to 1-07 ahead by the three quarter mark. Indeed it could have been better had Callum O'Kane been able to stretch just a bit further to contact Moore's pass with the goal gaping.

Instead Eoghan Rua dug in. Quigley's point brought them level once more and even after O'Neill's brilliant score had put Banagher back in front, Eoghan Rua weren't finished as substitute Niall Holly got on the end of a Ciaran McGoldrick and Ruairi Mooney move to punch home what looked a match winning goal, especially after McGonigle extended the lead to three at 2-08 to 0-11.

Then came the black card, Lynch's heroics on the crucial kick-out and Hagan's leveller. There was only winner from there but Banagher will know they must improve for the last four.

Banagher scorers: Ciaran Lynch (1-3), Gavin O'Neill (0-4), Tiarnan Moore (0-3, 1f), Eamon Óg Feeney (0-4), Peter Hagan (0-1), Shane Farren (0-1), Mark Lynch (0-1).

Eoghan Rua scorers: Niall Holly (1-0), Aidan McGonigle (0-5, 2f, 1 '45'), Dara Mooney (1-1), Ruairi Mooney (0-1), Darren Quigley (0-1).

Banagher: Callum Armstrong, Jack Lynch, Cathair McGilligan, ⁠Keelan O’Kane, ⁠Eoin Devine, ⁠Gavin O’Neill, ⁠Darragh McCloskey, ⁠Brian Óg McGilligan, Callum O’Kane, Ciaran Lynch, Eamon Óg Feeney, ⁠Ruairi Quirk, Shane Farren, Peter Hagan, ⁠Tiarnan Moore. (Subs) Mark Lynch for R Quirk, 46mins; Paul Murphy for C O'Kane, 59mins; Jack O'Neill for S Farren, 5mins (ET); Liam Eoin Campbell for E Devine, 37mins (ET); Bryan O'Kane for E Og Feeney, 15mins (ET).

Eoghan Rua: Barry McGoldrick, ⁠Darren Quigley, Ruairi Mooney, Ciaran Lagan, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Barry Daly, Eoghan Daly, ⁠Adam Kerr, Finn McEwan, Gavin McWilliams, Aidan McGonigle, Pearce McGonigle, Dara Mooney, ⁠Lorcan McMullan, Ciaran McGoldrick. (Subs) Niall Holly for B Daly (inj), 46mins; Emmett Morrrison for G McWilliams, 54mins; Ciaran Lenehen for D Quigley, 14mins (ET); Barry McGoldrick for E Daly, 18mins (ET)Referee: Richie Donoghue