Faughanvale 0-11, Banagher 1-16

Making predictions based on a single championship game is hazardous. Making them one game into the Derry Intermediate Football Championship is nigh on impossible. That said you'd be shocked if Banagher didn't have plenty to say about the destination of the the trophy.

St. Mary's turned what looked a tricky opening championship assignment into a second half stroll against a Faughanvale team who lost their way after an encouraging opening half.

There were few signs of an eight point victory before the short whistle. The Greysteel men, who lost Jordan Curran to injury in the warm up, gave as good as they got with corner back Aaron Moore impressive.

There were signs though. If anything the 'Vale enjoyed more possession first half but Banagher looked more efficient and threatening, Eamon Og Feeney and Tiarnan Moore both thwarted in front of goal by excellent stops from Padhraic O'Neill. If anything, having hit three wides to Banagher's one, 'Vale could have claimed the one point 0-7 to 0-6 half-time deficit was harsh on them.

But everything changed second half.

The key moment was Eoin Devine's 37th minute goal, the half forward getting on the end of a flowing move involving Feeney and Niall Moore to punch Banagher into a 1-10 to 0-7 lead but the tide was turning even before that.

Both teams lost a man in an altercation that followed Devine's goal, Vale's Mark Creane and Banagher's Ruairi Quirk dismissed for an altercation that stemmed from the goal celebrations but it made little difference to Banagher's second half dominance. Gavin O'Neill was the best player on the pitch but Peter Hagan and Feeney weren't far behind.

Mark Lynch was a calming influence in his sweeper role but much of 'Vale's problems were of their own making. For most of game 'Vale conceded the Banagher kick-outs and it handed St. Mary's an initiative they took full advantage of. Even when they did eventually press, such was the Banagher movement out the pitch that Callum Armstrong's accurate kicks usually found their maroon target.

There were probably more question than answers for 'Vale manager Brendan Maguire who will be concerned with the drop off in performance from first half to second.

The first half was tit for tat, the side level on four occasions, Banagher recovering from a 0-4 to 0-2 deficit to lead 0-7 to 0-5 until a Kevin Martin free meant it would be the minimum between the teams when they changed sides.

Ironically the second half started with 'Vale missing a couple of chances to draw level but once Callum O'Kane and Niall Moore had extended the lead to 0-9 to 0-6 within three minutes of the restart, the writing was on the wall.

James Moore hit a lovely score in response for Vale's but it was followed by a Tiarnan Moore free and Devine's goal which all but rubber stamped Banagher's victory. The double dismissal was needless but changed nothing in terms of the result.

Banagher were home long before referee's final whistle. They looked well equipped for what lies ahead. For 'Vale, there's work to do.

Faughanvale scorers: Kevin Martin (0-4, 1f), Connlaith McGee (0-1), Conan Murray (0-1), Aaron Moore (0-1), James Moore (0-2), Liam Collins (0-1), Joseph McGrandles (0-1)

Banagher scorers: Eoin Devine (1-2), Eamon Og Feeney (0-2), Gavin O'Neill (0-1), Tiarnan Moore (0-3, 1f), Ruairi Quirk (0-2), Mark Lynch (0-1), Callum O'Kane (0-2), Niall Moore (0-1), Peter Hagan (0-1),

Faughanvale: Padhraic O'Neill, Aaron Moore, Michael Sweeney, Odhran Clenaghan, Kyle McGuinness, Shane McElhinney, Mark Creane, Cathal Neill, Gordon Fahey, Shea Martin, James Moore, Conal Sweeney, Kevin Martin, Conan Murray, Connlaoth McGee. (Subs) Eoin McElhinney for C Murray, 37mins; James McCafferty for G Fahey, 44mins; Shane Murphy for C Sweeney, 50mins; Joseph McGrandles for C O'Neill, 57mins; Liam Collins for A Moore, 57mins.

Banagher: Callum Armstrong, Darragh McCloskey, Cathair McGilligan, Jack Lynch, Gabriel Farren, Gavin O'Neill, Eamon Og Feeney, Mark Lynch, Callum O'Kane, Eoin Devine, Peter Hagan, Ruairi Quirk, Liam Eoin Campbell, Niall Moore, Tiarnan Moore. (Subs) Jack O'Neill for G Farren, 58mins; Niall Brolly for R Quirk, 68mins