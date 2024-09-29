Oisin McCloskey, pictured battling with Karl McKaigue during the 2016 Senior Hurling final, ensured a repeat of that final with a second half goal against Swatragh on Sunday.

Leadon Timber Frame Senior Hurling Championship semi-final

Banagher 2-10, Swatragh 0-10

Banagher will contest the Derry Senior Hurling Championship final for the first time in six years after after a fully deserved six point victory over Swatragh at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon.

Goals in each half from Niall Biggs and Oisin McCloskey sealed the deal for the St. Mary's but this was a victory built on the strength on Banagher’s defence, a defence in which Jack Lynch and Gabriel Farren were fantastic. The St. Mary's defenders never gave Swatragh an inch, turning over ball and forcing the Davitt's front men to rush any shots they managed to open up an angle for. It was no coincidence that no Swatragh player managed more than two points.

That inspired defensive performance laid the foundations and St. Mary's had the power and experience further up the field to take full advantage. In the first half against the wind, Steafan McCloskey got through a mountain of dirty work for his team while midfield partner Brian Og McGilligan was excellent throughout.

Up front the sliothar tended to stick better with the St. Mary's front line and even if they were a tad wasteful second half, they always had enough in the tank thanks to their miserly team-mates at the other end of the pitch.

For Swatragh it was frustration. Sean Francis Quinn never stopped and James Friel did his best to fashion chances for his forwards but once Biggs had grabbed his goal in first half injury time, it always looked like they would need a goal and Banagher were not for having it.

Despite facing into the elements, it was the St Mary's who made the more impressive start after Ciaran Lynch opened their account with a point in the opening minute following good work from Biggs and Fiontan McGilligan in the build-up. That was added to by further scores from Biggs and Darragh Cartin, the latter opening his account with the first free of the afternoon to leave Banagher three points to the good only five minutes in.

Swatragh by contrast were struggling to adapt to the conditions. The strong breeze was behind them but it often left them caught between getting the ball forward too quickly or picking out a better placed team-mate with a shorter pass. And they were facing a Banagher backline in superb form.

Cathal Quinn did eventually get the Davitt's on the scoreboard seven minutes in but nine first half wides told it's own tale for Declan McGuckin's team with the wind being as much a hindrance as a help with their long range passing and shooting.

Despite that fact, the Davitt's did tie the game up at three points apiece thanks to Friel (f) and the impressive Tiarnan Walsh before edging ahead for the first time in the game at 0-3 to 0-4 after a lovely score from Cathal Murray on 13 minutes.

Banagher's response was a Shane Murphy equaliser before Walsh and Ciaran Lynch then swapped scores. Walsh's 19th minute point would be the last time in the game Swatragh were in front.

A Darragh Cartin free had Banagher 0-6 to 0-5 up a minute before the break when Oisin McCloskey sent Biggs through on goal but his first time pull on the bouncing ball was inches wide. It was a let off for Swatragh but Biggs didn't have long to wait to make up for it as Swatragh's short restart was turned over and the ball flashed cross field to him once more.

He still had plenty to do but with Oisin McCloskey in support, he accelerated past a couple of challenges and used his team-mate's run as a decoy before firing home a brilliant game-changing goal which sent Banagher into half-time ahead at 1-06 to 0-7 after even later scores from Oisin O'Kane and Sean Marty Quinn.

That left Swatagh with it all to do second half and against Banagher's inspired back-line, they never looked like managing it. There were a couple of sightings of goal that may have reignited their challenge but even after navigating Banagher’s Scrooge like defence, they found Darrell McDermott unwilling to entertain the notion.

Instead the game was made safe by the move of the match which brought Banagher a second goal on 45 minutes. A flowing passing session ended with Biggs picking out Ciaran Lynch whose shot rifled against the Swatragh crossbar and out into the welcoming arms of Oisin McCloskey who had the simple task of firing home for 2-08 to 0-8.

Swatragh did managed to bring that back to four points after scores from Sean Francis Quinn and Mick McCormick but the senior ship had sailed and it would be the Intermediate final for the Davitt's. Banagher's reward in the senior final - if you can call it that - is trying to halt the Slaughtneil juggernaut. That brilliant St. Mary's backline will be ready for another busy afternoon.

Banagher scorers: Oisin McCloskey (1-0), Ciaran Lynch (0-2), Niall Biggs (1-1), Darragh Cartin (0-3, 3f), Shane Murphy (0-1), Brian Og McGilligan (0-1), Sean McCullagh (0-1), Liam Eoin Campobell (0-1).

Swatragh scorers: Cathal Quinn (0-1), James Friel (0-1, 1f), Tiarnan Walsh (0-2), Cahal Murray (0-1), Oisin O'Kane (0-1), Sean Martin Quinn (0-2, 2f), Sean Francis Quinn (0-1), Mick McCormick, (0-1),

Banagher: Darrel McDermott, Jack Lynch, Ruairi McCloskey, Cathair McGilligan, Niall Farren, Darragh McCloskey, Gabriel Farren, Steafan McCloskey, Brian Og McGilligan, Ciaran Lynch, Fiontan McGilligan, Shane Murphy, Niall Biggs, Oisin McCloskey, Darragfh Carton. (Subs) Cathal O'Kane for S McCloskey, 41mins; Callum O'Kane for F McGilligan, 45mins; Sean McCullagh for D Cartin, 47mins; Daniuel McGrellis for S Murphy, 54mins; Liam Og Campbell for N Biggs, 55mins;

Swatragh: Niall McQuillan, Ben Kearney, Patrick Turner, John McKeagney, Tiarnan Walsh, James Friel, Cathal Quinn, Dominic Bradley, Sean Francis Quinn, Sean Martin Quinn, Paul Gunning, Mick McCormick, Oisin O'Kane Kevin McAllister, Cathal Murray. (Subs) Fintan McGurk for K McAllister, 53mins; PJ O'Connell for O O'Kane, 34mins; Declan Quinn for M McCormick, 55mins.

Referee: Tarlach Conway