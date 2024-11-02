Ballinderry Shamrocks celebrate their Derry Intermediate Championship title after defeating Faughanvale in Owenbeg on Saturday. (Photo: George Sweeney)

McFeely Group Derry Intermediate Football Final Replay

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballinderry 0-13, Faughanvale 0-10

TEN years after being denied an historic fourth successive Derry senior title, Ballinderry Shamrocks were back on the winners' podium to be crowned 2024 McFeely Group Intermediate Football champions.

And it was one of heroes' of the Shamrock's last senior victory in 2013 - former county man, Ryan Bell - who rolled back the years with a vintage display that saw the 14-man Shamrocks across the finishing line against a gutsy Faughanvale team who never quite reached levels of last week's thrilling first game in Celtic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballinderry Shamrocks captain Gareth McKinless holds aloft the Derry intermediate Championship trophy in Owenbeg on Saturday. (Photo: Gareth McKinless)

'Vale were left with only the 'what if' of six days previous and the injury time free which denied them the title and handed Ballinderry a second chance they fully capitalised on in front a big crowd in Owenbeg.

And central to this replay win was Bell. In the first meeting the Shamrocks' decision to allow Bell to drift deep and become their attacking base paid dividends and 'Vale failed to heed that lesson. Two first points set the tone but in the second half, often as the deepest player in blue and white, Bell dictated everything. Even in the final 15 minutes, after Gareth McKinless was harshly sent off on a second yellow card and 'Vale were pushing for the goal that would breathe new life into their hopes, Bell dropped into full-back and produced three huge catches under dangerous high balls aimed at the Shamrocks' square.

It allowed Faughanvale no way back into a match they never quite got a full grip on. Not that Bell was alone in his excellence. Niall O'Donnell, who was quiet in Celtic Park, was superb, hitting four points in a brilliant display that pushed Bell all the way for 'Man of the Match' honours. Shea McCann and Charlie Crozier too were influential while Gareth McKinless was at the heart of everything until his early departure which sparked scenes not befitting the occasion.

The game's pivotal period arrived in the seven minutes before half-time. 'Vale, after a slow start, had fought back well to level the game at 0-5 apiece and looked well set to push on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballinderry needed settling and Bell's second point did not only that, it paved the way for two superb Niall O'Donnell scores and a lovely long range Crozier free that sent Ballinderry into half-time with a 0-9 to 0-5 lead that always felt significant. Indeed when Bell teed up McKinless upon the restart, the five point lead left 'Vale always chasing a goal that never looked like coming, especially after Bell closed off the aerial route.

McKinless' 48th minute dismissal had offered the Greysteel men hope but Ballinderry managed the man shortage without a fuss. The county man was unfortunate to picked up his first booking for not releasing the ball in an incident where he appeared to be caught by the boot of a 'Vale player while on the ground. His second looked a caution after he was halted Kevin Martin's forward break but Ballinderry were rightly incensed as the break stemmed from what looked a certain free when O'Donnell was caught high as he broke into space in front of the Vale posts.

In the end, despite some unsavoury scenes along the line, 'Vale couldn't take advantage and Ballinderry were deserving winners on the day.

The Shamrocks had introduced Oisin Mullan and Aaron Mullan to the 15 that started in Celtic Park with Darren Lawn and Eoin Devlin dropping to the bench and while 'Vale made no personnel changes, they did switch up their numbers in a bid to confuse the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its impact was doubtful as it took Ballinderry only 22 seconds to open the scoring courtesy of a Bell free after the former Derry man had been fouled in the game's first attack.

That set the tone for an impressive opening from the south Derry men, Bell once again drifting deep to link play and draw defenders from areas being targeted by the Shamrocks' runners. Points from Matthew Smyth and McKinless had Ballinderry three up before Shane McElhinney opened 'Vale's account on seven minutes. However, by 20th minute the sides were level as further Vale scores from Eoin McElhinney, Jude Bryson, Mark Creane and Paddy O'Kane left it 0-5 to 0-5.

Level became a four point lead thanks to Bell, O'Donnell (2) and Crozier and with 'Vale not troubling the scoreboard for 21 minutes either side of half-time, Ballinderry had their lead to protect.

Twice 'Vale battled back to within two points, at 0-10 to 0-8 and again at 0-11 to 0-9, but when it was 'kitchen sink' time for the Greysteel men, they found Bell not prepared to move. Instead his brilliant high fielding facilitated late, breakaway insurance points for Ryan O'Neill and Shea McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hadn't been the classic of Celtic Park, but that won't matter one bit to Ballinderry Shamrocks!

Faughanvale scorers: Kevin Martin (0-3, 1f, 1m), Shane McElhinney (0-1), Eoin McElhinney (0-1), Jude Bryson (0-1), Mark Creane (0-1), Patrick O'Kane (0-1, 1f), Shea Martin (0-1), Mark Creane (0-1).

Ballinderry scorers: Niall O'Donnell (0-4), Ryan Bell (0-2, 1f), Matthew Smyth (0-1), Gareth McKinless (0-2), Tiarnan Rocks (0-1), Charlie Crozier (0-1, 1f), Ryan O'Neill (0-1), Shea McCann (0-1).

Faughanvale: Padriac O'Neill, Odhran Clenaghan, Sean Butcher, Kyle McGuinness, Conor McGuinness, Shane McElhinney, Kevin Martin, Jordan Curran, Mark Creane, Shea Martin, Michael Sweeney, Patrick O'Kane, Eoin McElhinney, Oisin Quinn, Jude Bryson. (Subs) James Moore for K McGuinness, 40mins; Connlaoth McGee for E McElhinney, 44mins; Cathal O'Kane for O Clenaghan, 54mins; Aaron Mullan for S McElhinney, 64mins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballinderry: Ben McKinless, Eoghan Rogers, Oisin Duffin, Ryan O'Neill, Oisin Mullan, Gareth McKinless, Ruairi Forbes, Ryan Bell, Charlie Crozier, Aaron Mullan, Matthew Smyth, Niall O'Donnell, Shea McCann, Shea Coleman, Tiarnan Rocks. (Subs) Eoin Devlin for A Mullan, 51mins; Matt Quinn for O Mulln, 51mins; Eoin MCCracken for M Smyth, 56mins; Darren Lawn for S Coleman, 57mins.

Referee: Barry Cassidy