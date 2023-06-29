LOSS: Derry’s Oisin McWilliams will miss the remainder of the intercounty Championship season. DER2212GS – 007

The Oakleafers travel to Croke Park this weekend to face Cork in the quarter-finals without the duo after McWilliams suffered recurrence of a stress fracture in his leg while Downey's intercounty contribution has been ended by a quad injury.

"We tried to manage Oisin's recovery to have him as an option because I rate him a hugely talented player," explained the Derry manager, "He's someone I would have been looking at for an impact, even for 15 or 20 minutes in a game but it hasn't worked out. He broke down again and won't return this year no matter how far into the competition we go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's very disappointing for us and for Oisin especially. And that comes on top of another very talented player missing in Matthew Downey. I regard both those lads very highly, both as footballers and as people who understand the game. They are two great lads as well."

Meenagh said it has been a frustrating year for both players whom he expects to return stronger for the experience.

"They are both a big loss because both were more than capable of making a significant impact this year but we have at least known about Matthew's situation for a number of weeks," he added, "Oisin trained for the fortnight leading into the Clare game but had a breakdown as we returned to training after the Clare game and it's a recurrence of a stress facture.

"It's a fine line. He was going really well in training and my heart goes out to him because he is a lad who loves Derry. He's a lad who knows football inside out and he has tried so hard. He's just been very unlucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Oisin is a talent and made excellent impacts for us, particularly in the McKenna Cup final when I thought he was excellent. And look at our big game against Dublin in Celtic Park. Oisin got a score that very few others player could have and that's something I was acutely aware of