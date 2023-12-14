​Both County Chairman John Keenan and outgoing Secretary Sean Keane used this week's annual convention to stress the need for a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to indiscipline and the abuse of officials.

Derry County chairman John Keenan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 175

​Mr Keane, who was making his final report after serving his five year term, described a CCC report as "embarrassing" reading and warned increased abuse of officials would inevitably lead to trouble recruiting referees in the future.

"Unfortunately, I feel that yet again I have to mention discipline or the lack of it in this section," explained Mr Keane, "Mark Gannon, a member of CCC, has written a detailed report on the discipline position faced by this committee in the past year. It makes embarrassing reading with a substantial increase in the number of red cards issued to club management / members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This behaviour is showing a bad example to our underage players and supporters and is having an adverse effect on referee recruitment. As we embark on a new season, I plead with club committees to address this ever increasing problem. "

Conor Glass lifts the Angle Celt Cup as Derry retained their Ulster Senior Football title.

Mr. Keane's sentiments were echoed by Mr. Keenan who was returned as Chairman at the convention. The Castledawson man used his address to delegates to describe discipline as a 'collective responsibility' and urged clubs to play their part, especially at underage level.

"Amidst the positive experiences, we must address the pressing issue of discipline, especially in underage games," explained Mr Keenan, "The alarming statistics demand our attention, and as leaders, it is our responsibility to eliminate abusive language and aggressive behavior, reaffirming our commitment to the betterment of young people."Emphasising respect for referees is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our games. It is essential we acknowledge the efforts of referees who play a pivotal role in ensuring fair play and sportsmanship."

The Co. Chairman also paid tribute to another successful year on and off the pitch with the senior footballer's retention of their Ulster Championship, an All-Ireland U20 B Hurling Championship and the hosting of the World Games among many highlights which was added to on Sunday as Glen defeated Scotstown to become back to back Ulster Senior Club champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's wonderful to see the long-term investment in player pathways paying off, creating a positive impact on the current generation's experience with Gaelic games. Children are now experiencing what we did during the '90s and it's vital that we sustain and harness that energy to take the county to even greater heights. "However, we must remain vigilant and innovative, ensuring that our standards continue to rise each passing year. In the hugely competitive environment of top level Gaelic sports, if we stand still we will lose ground. We therefore must redouble our efforts for the next decade to ensure that our clubs and county are the best that we can possibly be."A heartfelt thank you to all our players for the sheer joy and inspiration they've brought us throughout the year. Your dedication and passion on the field have not only elevated our association but have also enriched the lives of our community. The resilience shown by our senior footballers in difficult circumstances was truly inspiring. We are grateful to those young men for the remarkable moments they've provided."

The Co. Chairman paid tribute to Derry GAA's many selfless volunteers without whom he said the organisation couldn't function and there was a poignant tribute to former Co. Board member Liam Peoples who sadly passed away in October.

"Because this is a county convention, I want to make a special mention of Liam Peoples," he added, "Liam Peoples, a true friend to us all, dedicated a significant part of his life to Derry GAA.

"His commitment and contributions have left an indelible mark on our community. As we remember him, let us honor his legacy by continuing the spirit of dedication and camaraderie that he exemplified. Liam Peoples' impact on Derry GAA will be remembered with gratitude and fondness."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In closing, Mr Keenan described his role as Chairman as a "privilege" and looked forward to further success in 2024.