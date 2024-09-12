Brendan Rodgers and Slaughtneil are three from three in Group A. Photo: George Sweeney

​With the top four in each of the two Senior Championship groups of six qualifying for the quarter finals there’s a lot to play for before the final is reached at the end of next month.

Some clubs have one foot in the knockout stages, some are taking hesitant steps in that direction while a few are in a very difficult position. Kilrea sit bottom of the very tough Group A and Ballinascreen, with just one point, at the bottom of Group B. Both have it all to do to stay in the championship and would need to win their last two games to be in the reckoning.

The current points tally in Group A with all teams having played three games is Slaughtneil (6), Glen and Dungiven (4), Bellaghy and Swatragh (2) and Kilrea without a point. Unbeaten Newbridge are top of Group B with full points, Magherafelt have 4, Loup 3, Lavey and Steelstown 2 with Ballinascreen bottom on one.

The final round of games are: (Group A) Slaughtneil v Dungiven, Swatragh v Bellaghy, Glen v Kilrea and (Group B) The Loup v Magherafelt, Lavey v Steelstown and Ballinascreen v Newbridge.

Bellaghy v Slaughtneil

(Sat, 4.30pm)

Slaughtneil, one of only two teams in the competition to have won their three games, travel to Bellaghy who have just one victory to date. They blew a six point lead at Dungiven in round three and with Swatragh away in the final group game they look to be in a difficult position.

Slaughtneil seem to be virtually assured of a knockout position, having Dungiven at home in round five. Bellaghy, under Damian Cassidy, can never be ruled out but Slaughtneil are seen as the big challengers to Glen and look like a team on a mission. Led by Shane McGuigan they should deepen Bellaghy’s troubles.

Kilrea v Swatragh

(Sat, 5.30pm)

If Kilrea lose this one the league winners are out of the championship but they cannot be ruled out as they have quite a good record against neighbouring Swatragh. It should be a real full blooded derby at Pearse Park where Kilrea tend to be at their best.

Swatragh are difficult to predict. After demolishing Dungiven in round one they, in turn, were hammered by Slaughtneil but then ran champions Glen to three points after conceding three early goals. If Kilrea are to cause a surprise they must go more direct. They tend to get bogged down in a short passing game in the middle third but with Conor McAtamney a driving force at midfield, Swatragh have every chance of both points.

Glen v Dungiven

(5.30pm Sunday)

Both are on four points but surprise team Dungiven face a tough task at the end of their journey over Glenshane. Home wins over Bellaghy and Kilrea have put James McNicholl’s side in a good position. Apart from the champions away they also face Slaughtneil also away in the final round.

This will be Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke’s last season with the club after his appointment to the Tyrone senior job. Three Derry, two Ulster and one All Ireland title bears testament to his quality as one of the best coaches in the game. He is revered by his players and that could mean a hard hour for the improving Dungiven team.

Newbridge v Steelstown

(2.30pm, Sunday)

Unless Steelstown get a bit more proactive it could be a painful hour at the end of a long journey. Against Ballinascreen the Brian Ogs had plentiful possession but got turned over on more than a few occasions by the tight Loup back line.

Of all the championship games played to date it was Newbrdge’s display against Magherfelt that was the most notable. Even without the injured Paudie McGrogan they looked impressive in every line. They have won all three while the Brian Og’s had a victory over Balinascreen and defeats by The Loup and Magherafelt.

Steelstown have a lot of very good players but they need someone to stand up and lead in tight encounters. The ‘Bridge have Conor Doherty to steer the ship and it will be a huge shock if his team do not pocket both points.

Magherafelt

v Ballinascreen

(4.30pm Sunday)

The Rossas will want to bounce back from their defeat by Newbridge in round three and look to have every chance of doing that.

Ballinascreen have lost to Lavey and Steelstown and drawn with The Loup at home meaning nothing short of a win here will keep their hopes alive. Their main problem is in their lack of scoring, and, in particular, scoring goals. They may have an added problem at the back now that Derry forward Cormac Murphy is fully fit again for Magherafelt.

Shane Heavron is still the main focus of the Rossas attack and he rarely misses a free. Ballinascreen have been trying to get more competitive by bringing in some recent Derry minor players but Magherafelt are seen as one of the major challengers to champions Glen and nothing short of a convincing victory will state their case here.

Lavey v The Loup

(2.30pm Sunday)

Lavey have lost by a single point to the top two but beat Ballinascreen by four. The Loup, with a draw at Ballinascreen and a win over Steelstown, are a point ahead of the Guladuff side so the winner will have a fair chance of finishing in the top four as Steelstown and Ballinascreen have difficult remaining games.

Lavey look to have a better balance but the St. Patrick’s have three very good forwards in Anthony O’Neill and the Devlin brothers. It should be a lively affair as neither team will want to lose and possibly drop out of the championship.

Lavey look stronger at midfield where Ryan McGill and Kevin O’Neill are a strong pair and Niall Toner will punish the opposition if the concede frees.