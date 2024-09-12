Doire Trasna celebrate their Carlin Duffy Cup victory at Claudy on Tuesday night.

Carlin Duffy Cup U18 Final

​Doire Trasna 1-13, Newbridge 0-15

Doire Trasna lifted the Carlin-Duffy Cup after Leighton Schulberg's brilliant goal capped a superb comeback in a thrilling 13-a-side final against Newbridge in Claudy on Tuesday.

​Trailing 0-5 to no score after the opening quarter and still 0-8 to 0-3 down at half-time, Pearses turned a memorable final on it's head with a powerhouse of a second half performance in which the Waterside club hit 1-10 and Shulberg's cracking left footed finish was the match defining score.

Doire Trasna's Conor O'Donnell receives the 'Player of the Match' trophy from Brigid Duffy after Tuesday's dramatic Carlin Duffy final at Claudy.

The goal put Trasna ahead for the first time in the contest at 1-09 to 0-11 and while Newbridge showed remarkable character to bounce back with a brace of scores from Eamon Young and the sublime Oisin Doherty, the momentum had swung inextricably towards the city team.

Three late frees from Somhairle McFadden provided breathing space for Nigel Griffin and Eoghan Carlin's team and even though they had to withstand a late Newbridge rally in which Doherty fired a fierce injury time free only inches over the bar, it was a fully deserved victory for Trasna.

And central to the win was the display of 'Man of the Match' Conor O'Donnell who was outstanding in an attacking wing-back role. He had to be as well to edge out team-mates Oran Donnelly, Shea Healy and Schulberg for the individual honour, while Newbridge's Oisin Doherty didn't deserve to lose after 60 minutes in which he was largely unplayable and hit 0-10, including seven spectacular scores from play.

But O'Donnell was the flame haired Trasna spark which lit a cup winning fire. As others struggled to find their feet, the St. Columb's College student dragged his team into a contest which had threatened to get out of reach before they landed a blow. His display laid down a gauntlet and his team-mates picked it up and ran with it in a second half in which every player stood up to be counted.

Doire Trasna captain Flynn Doherty and Newbridge captain Ronan Doherty with referee Ciaran Brolly before Tuesday's Carlin Duffy Cup final at Claudy.

It was quite the transformation too after a opening half in which Newbridge, led by an All Ireland minor winning triumvirate of Doherty, Eamon Young and Cathair McBride, took complete control. That trio accounted for the O'Leary's five unanswered points which left Trasna chasing before they'd even started running.

Gradually though the city side settled with Healy grabbing their opener as Newbridge's blistering start took a toll on O'Leary legs. They still had Doherty though and two more brilliant scores, alongside one from Young, ensured Newbridge would take their five point lead into half-time.

Yet if the margin remained, the mountain Trasna faced wouldn't have appeared so imposing after the Pearses ended the half creating, and passing up two gilt edged goal chances. First Healy's superb effort struck the inside of the Newbridge post and Lewis Dobbins' couldn't keep his follow up down before Schulberg went through one-on-one but skewed his shot wide of the near post. No scores, but Trasna had proved to themselves they could open Newbridge up, a belief they carried on into the second half.

With O'Donnell, Donnelly and half-time substitute Nyech McKinney driving Trasna forward, Schulberg took it upon himself to make amends for his first half miss with an inspired third quarter. The livewire forward took full advantage of the space 13-a-side was providing to hit 1-03 from play, including a lovely run and step inside his marker to fire left footed into the top corner for a breathtaking goal.

Doire Trasna's Oran Donnelly on the attack during Tuesday's Carlin Duffy Cup final.

Trasna now led for the first time but any thoughts that Newbridge were going to fall apart were dispelled by points from McBride and Young to swing the pendulum once more in favour of the O'Leary's as the clock ticked toward its final five minutes.

With the game needing a cool head, McFadden provided it as his late frees provided the cushion his team needed to hold off Doherty's almost single handed attempts to deny Pearses the trophy. His late, injury time free symbolically saw him facing the entire Trasna team who ensured only a point was on offer. It wasn't enough. Trasna were Carlin-Duffy Cup champions!

Doire Trasna scorers: Leighton Schulberg (1-3), Somhairle McFadden (0-5, 3f), Shea Healy (0-3), Conor O'Donnell (0-1), Oran Donnelly (0-1).

Newbridge scorers: Oisin Doherty (0-10, 3f), Eamon Young (0-3), Cathair McBride (0-2).

Doire Trasna's Matthew James and Newbridge's Feargal Walls contest possession at Claudy on Tuesday.

Doire Trasna: Flynn Doherty, Damian McGuinness, Lorcan Doherty, Cathan Duffy, Connor O'Donnell, Oran Donnelly, Ronan Quigley, Matthew James, Lewis Dobbins, Somhairle McFadden, Dylan McLaughlin, Leighton Schulberg, Shea Healy. (Subs) Nyech McKinney, Jack McCarron, Thomas Dobbins, Shaun Gillespie, Jason Arbuckle, Liam Wilson, Liam Travers, Tiernan Flynn, Anshul Bhengra, Emmett O'Neill, Dara McDaid.

Newbridge: Eoin Darragh, Joshua Gribben, Ronan Doherty, Daniel McMullan, Paddy Bleeks, Cathair McBride, Fearghal Walls, Caolan Kearney, Eamon Young, PJ Bradley, Diarmuid Gribben, Oisin Doherty, Charlie Bradley. (Subs) Jake O'Boyle-McCann, Eoin Graffin.

Referee: Ciaran Brolly