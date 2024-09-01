Doire Trasna’s Eoghan Quigg shields the ball from Moneymore’s Maciej Orzel. Photo: George Sweeney

Premier Electrics Derry Junior Football Championship, Group A

Doire Trasna 0-14, Moneymore 2-09

Moneymore booked their spot in the Premier Electrics Junior Football Championship quarter-finals after a victory that saw Doire Trasna come within the width of a crossbar of an unlikely season saving comeback at Corrody Road on Saturday.

Two goals inside the opening four minutes - one inside 45 seconds - sent the Henry Joy McCrackens on their way to a 0-6 to 2-07 half-time lead they fully deserved and even by the three quarter mark they still held a seven point lead against a Trasna team who came to terms with Moneymore's runners from deep.

Dean Kelly of Moneymore puts pressure on Doire Trasna’s Connell Guille. Photo: George Sweeney

But whether it was the sight of their season slipping away, or the knowledge that they now had nothing to lose, for the final quarter Pearses suddenly shook off the shackles and went for broke, out-scoring the victors by 0-8 to 0-1 over the final 25 minutes of the match.

The result saw Moneymore's lead come down to one at 2-09 to 0-14 by the time the clock moved into the red. It was all or nothing time. Big midfielder Caolan Doyle was despatched to the edge of the square and when Ciaran McGowan's flighted pass hung temptingly close to the Moneymore posts, Doyle met it full blooded with the fists only for the ball to strike the woodwork, bounce down and across an empty goal before being cleared to safety. With it went Trasna's championship season.

It means, with only Ardmore left to play, Trasna – who were missing Colin Murray - can't now qualify from Group A which is all done and dusted with one round of games to spare after Sean Dolan's lost out to Lissan. Harsh maybe, but Moneymore were well worth their win.

They set the scene only 45 seconds in. Emmett Crozier's long ball inside was broken by the elusive Maciej Orzel who fed Conan McCoy. With Trasna over-run by the Moneymore movement, McCoy picked out Tiernan O'Neill whose excellent finish gave Micheal McNaught in the home goal no chance. It was a costly warning Trasna failed to heed.

Moneymore’s Tiernan Kelly evades a tackle from Doire Trasna’s David Og Officer. Photo: George Sweeney

A lovely long range Tom Casey point gt the home side on the scoreboard two minutes in and Tomas McCrossan doubled that seconds later but on four minutes that man Orzel was causing havoc again with another delightful piece of football. Again it started with a run from deep which saw Orzel swap passes with both Dean Kelly and O'Neill before firing home Moneymore's second goal for 0-2 to 2-0.

It set the tone for a half in which Trasna never got going as they tried to figure out Moneymore's clever tactical plan which pulled Trasna players into areas they didn't want to be. Orzel was central to it, deliberately drifting deep to give his marker a choice to make - follow me and leave a gap or sit in a give me space. Too often Trasna were caught in a half-way house and it allowed Moneymore to flourish with Tiernan O'Neill and Tiernan Kelly excellent in the space afforded them.

An Eoghan Quigg free left only one goal between them on nine minutes but three quickfire points from Orzel and Kelly (2) left it 0-3 to 2-3 after 12 minutes and it would get worse before it got better for Pearses.

Another Quigg point reduced arrears before a lovely McGowan score brought it back to four with 11 minutes to half-time but it was the visitors who finished the half stronger with four successive points from Rory Young, Kelly, Orzel and O'Neill. Another Quigg free completed the half scoring in first half stoppage time but at 0-6 to 2-07, Trasna had serious second half work to do.

A double half-time substitution saw both Conall Guille and Eoghan Devlin introduced for the home side but there was little change to proceedings, initially at least.

Tiernan Kelly opened the second half account for Moneymore four minutes in but that would be his side's last score until the 56th minute and in between Pearses almost pulled off a Houdini act they scarcely deserved.

Keeper Micheal McNaught got their first point of the second period and it signalled an attitude change that was followed by two Quigg points and a brace of excellent scores from Cormac Kelly and Pol Brown for 0-11 to 2-08. Belief was returning to the home side for whom full-back Davy Og Officer had taken control at the back and was a superb starting point for wave after wave of attack.

Promising minor player Shea Healy was next on the scoreboard with a fantastic point and when McGowan grabbed his second with another huge effort, Moneymore's lead was down to one at 0-13 to 2-08 with five minutes left.

Moneymore nerves needed steadying and substitute Aaron Moore obliged, taking a Orzel pass to hit what turned out to be the winner. Another Quigg score set up the grandstand finish but Doyle's effort off the crossbar summed up a season of 'almost' and Moneymore deserved the win.

Doire Trasna scorers: Eoghan Quigg (0-6, 3f), Ciaran McGowan (0-2), Tom Casey (0-1), Tomas McCrossan (0-1), Micheal McNaught (0-1), Cormac Kelly (0-1), Pol Brown (0-1), Shea Healy (0-1).

Moneymore scorers: Tiernan O'Neill (1-1), Maciej Orzel (1-2), Tiernan Kelly (0-4, 1f), Rory Young (0-1), Aaron Moore (0-1).

Doire Trasna: Micheal McNaught, Shane Lyttle, David Og Officer, Mark Healy, Daniel Doherty, Ciaran McGowan, Lorcan Doherty, Caolan Doyle, Cormac Kelly, Pol Brown, Tiarnan Fleming, Tom Casey, Shea Healy, Tomas McCrossan, Eoghan Quigg. (Subs) Connall Guille for M Healy, HT; Eoghan Devlin for T Fleming, HT; Dylan McLaughlin for S Healy, 54mins; Ronan Quigley for T McCrossan , 54mins.

Moneymore: Padraig Donaghy, Chinasa Okoronkwo, Ryan McAllister, Luke Moran, Ryan McKee, Emmett Crozier, Mark Bell, Conan McCoy, Cormac Murphy, Dean Kelly, Maciej Orzel, Daniel Jackson, Rory Young, Tiernan Kelly, Tiernan O'Neill. (Subs) Aaron Moore for D Jackson, 45mins; Kevin Kerr for R McKee, 54mins; Kian O'Neill for D Kelly, 54mins.

Referee: Coalan Hazlett