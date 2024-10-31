Ballinderry’s Oisin Duffin chases Faughanvale’s Michael Sweeney during Sunday's thrilling draw in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

McFeely Group ​​Intermediate Football Championship Final Replay

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faughanvale v Ballinderry

(Sat, Owenbeg 2pm)

How do you top a classic? Faughanvale and Ballinderry served up a game for the ages last Sunday in Celtic Park but either would settle for a scrappy one point win if it means lifting the Derry Intermediate title at Owenbeg this weekend.

Both clubs go into the replay with a belief they let victory slip at one stage or another in Celtic Park. ’Vale were written off pre-match but came within seconds a major shock and a first title since 1999 but now must rouse themselves for a second huge effort. They say replays never favour the underdog but last Sunday’s performance should dispel the the notion of underdogs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their main issue may be getting over the fact they should never have needed a replay. In fact they shouldn’t have needed extra-time last week after a perfectly delivered, match winning tackle by ‘Man of the Match’ Michael Sweeney was deemed an injury time free from which Ballinderry’s own star man, Ryan Bell, did the needful.

Sweeney’s display was superb and if he reproduces those levels again this week, he’ll be a huge factor in the game. One question for the ’Vale management team of Darrell O’Kane and Emmet McKeever will be how to handle the powerful Bell. Having played inside for much of the championship, he drifted deep last week and was afforded far too much space around the middle of the field, something the Greysteel men will need to address.

Ballinderry went into last week game as red hot favourites but Faughanvale, looking fit and sharp, matched them. The surprise factor is gone for both but the big Owenbeg pitch suits pace, something ’Vale are not short of but it will also allow more room for the Shamrocks’ quality players like Gareth McKinless, Ruairi Forbes, Niall O’Donnell, Shea McCann and Charlie Crozier.

McKinless was well shackled last week but has at least one more gear which he’ll be hoping to employ this week while Forbes and McCann, who produced strong finishes to the first game, will want to be more involved from the throw-in this time around.

Fauaghanvale were superb last week but will need to be once again on Saturday. Ballinderry have improvement in them but this could be anyone’s!