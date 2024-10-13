Faughanvale goalkeeper Padhraic O’Neill celebrates his team’s victory over Drumsurn. Photo: George Sweeney

McFeely Group Derry Intermediate Championship semi-final

Faughanvale 1-09, Drumsurn 1-07

Faughanvale will contest their first Derry Intermediate Championship since 2017 after an excellent second half display pegged back Drumsurn in a dramatic finale at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

Facing into the stiff October breeze, 'Vale went 31 first half minutes without scoring and trailed 1-02 to no score after a opening period in which they paid a heavy price for Mark Creane's seventh minute black card. Drumsurn hit all their first half scores with the 'Vale midfielder off the pitch and will regret a number of other missed opportunities to make their grip even more vice-like at the break.

St. Matthew's had taken charge through Tiarnan Woods excellent 12th minute goal. Sent through by Shea Murrray, Woods won a race for possession with Padhraic O'Neill before touching it around the 'Vale keeper, gathering and blasting past two covering defenders on the line to add to his earlier point and one from Tiarnan McHugh.

A harsh over-carrying call on Drumsurn keeper Ronan Rafferty eventually got the Greysteel men on the scoreboard in the dying embers of the opening period but while 1-02 to 0-1 may not have looked too smart on the scoreboard, Emmet McKeever and Darrell O'Kane would not have been unduly troubled at half-time.

Despite the scoreline, Faughanvale had fashioned decent openings, some of them goal chances, which illustrated they had the ability to open Drumsurn up and it took only one minute of the second half for that creativity to pay dividends with a goal that changed the entire complexion of the match.

The goal owed everything to Shea Martin. Martin's brilliant run down the right wing took him past three defenders and opened the space to fire a pass into Eoin McElhinney which McElhinney did superbly to redirect first time with his fists into the far corner of the Drumsurn net.

When the excellent Paddy O'Kane - who finished with 0-5 - tagged on a point immediately after, it meant Drumsurn's four point interval lead had been wiped out within one minute and 15 seconds of referee Richie Donoghue getting the second half going. That four point swing was the game's defining period and a huge boost in the arm for 'Vale who went on to take full advantage.

And they needed that boost against a Drumsurn team inspired by outstanding performances from Woods and Murray. Even after 'Vale had pegged the St. Matthew's back, Woods responded by setting up Eoin Ferris to put Drumsurn back in front before Kevin Martin levelled once more at 1-03 apiece 40 minutes in.

Back came Drumsurn through a Cahir Mullan free before Murray set up Woods for a fisted point that was added to by substitute Aidan Duddy's score to leave Drumsurn 1-06 to 1-03 ahead and back in the box seat with 10 minutes left.

Another point may have sealed the deal such were the margins and Drumsurn thought they had it through Cathair Friel's effort with eight minutes left which the umpires looked unsure over. After consultation the signal was wide, much to the annoyance of Sean Brady and his management team who had already seen one first half effort they believed had split the posts given wide.

Either way, Drumsurn had the game where they wanted it and in past years they may have seen it through but the 'Vale's 'Class of 24' have developed a strong spine and were not about to go quietly into the night.

An O'Kane free was followed by one from Martin, after which the Kevin Martin's ability to cover ground and win break again proved critical. He claimed the subsequent kick-out, fed O'Kane and Vale were level with four to go.

Yet just when it seemed the pendulum had swung definitively, back came Drumsurn through - who else - but Woods and Murray; the former teeing up the latter for 1-07 to 1-06.

Staring down the barrel, 'Vale came again with O'Kane scoring the best free of the evening to tie the game up and leave the RTE camera crew sweating on a start time for the senior match to follow. They needn't have worried as just as the clock ticked into the red, a clever Mark Creane pass found Martin in space on the right from where he called a mark. There was nothing easy about Martin's kick but the converted wing-back made it look straight and 'Vale had the lead for the first time in the game with the match already in injury time.

Drumsurn pushed but left gaps and through one went Eoin McElhinney whose wonderful solo effort capped a great second half and booked a date with Ballinderry in Celtic Park on October 27th

Faughanvale scorers: Eoin McElhinney (1-1), Patrick O'Kane (0-5, 3f), Kevin Martin (0-3, 1f, 1m),

Drumsurn scorers: Tiarnan Woods (1-2), Tiarnan McHugh (0-1), Eoin Ferris (0-1), Cahir Mullan (0-1, 1f), Aidan Duddy (0-1), Shea Murray (0-1),

Faughanvale: Padhraic O'Neill, Kyle McGuinness, Michael Sweeney, Sean Butcher, Shane McElhinney, Conor McGuinness, Kevin Martin, Connlaoth McGee, Mark Creane, Shea Martin, Tiarnan McFeely, Odhran McClenaghan, Paddy O'Kane, Eoin McElhinney, Jude Bryson. (Subs) Jordan Curran for T McFeely, 43mins; James Moore for C McGee, 51mins;

Drumsurn: Ronan Rafferty, Fearghal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Michael McCloskey, Sean Butcher, Cahir Mullan, Eoin Ferris, Dara Rafferty, ⁠Barry Harkin, Shea Murray, Tiarnan McHugh, Tiarnan Woods, Harry Foster, Cathair Friel, Ryan Mullan. (Subs) Aaron Butcher for H Foster, 51mins

Referee: Richie Donoghue