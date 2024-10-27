Faughanvale’s Paddy O’Kane holds off Ballinderry’s Oisin Duffin. Photo: George Sweeney,

McFeely Group Derry Intermediate Football Final

Faughanvale 2-10, Ballinderry 1-13

Faughanvale and Ballinderry must go again to decide the 2024 McFeely Group Derry Intermediate title after a controversial late free denied the Greysteel men a first championship victory win in 25 years in a thrilling final in Celtic Park on Sunday.

In a game full of heroes on both teams, 'Vale's Michael Sweeney was on another level and at the centre of the game's most contentious moment. Not content with a brilliant individual display and a 55m wonder goal which dragged his team back into the match, Sweeney looked to have won the game for his team when - with Faughanvale one point up in injury time - he raced back to superbly dispossess Ruairi Forbes as the Ballinderry man went clear on goal with a match winner of his own in sight.

The tackle looked text book and it was greeted like a match winning goal by the thousands in green and white but those cheers turned to howls of indignation as referee Richie Donoghue adjudged Sweeney's tackle a foul. Step forward Ryan Bell – who would finish with eight points and was another top performer - to keep the Shamrocks alive. It looked an incredibly harsh call on Sweeney after a remarkable individual display from the full-back, and it was a decision that got Vale manager Darrell O'Kane a red carded after he remonstrated with officials at the final whistle.

But in fairness, any neutral inside Celtic Park will be delighted by the prospect of next Saturday's replay because this was championship football of the highest quality between two teams who deserve huge credit for the spectacle. The fact 'Vale were one to the good in the 61st minute was only due to Shane McElhinney's dramatic 59th minute goal, the half back seizing upon a broken high ball in to crash home the goal that looked like handing the Greysteel men a first title since 1999.

Even in extra-time, the sides refused to take a backward step, Bell's free cancelled out by Shane McElhinney before the impressive Shea McCann and Bell again had the Shamrocks two up with only three minutes left.

With bodies dropping all over the pitch and substitutions being dictated by exhaustion and cramp, ’Vale rallied one last time with substitutes Cathal O'Kane (f) and James Moore ensuring a second chapter of a game no one wanted to end.

Ballinderry had started with the strong wind at their backs but 'Vale's clever possession game severely limited the Shamrock's ability to use the elements in an opening half in which the sides were level on four occasions.

Indeed the game started with Emmet McKeever and Darrell O'Kane's men holding the ball and it would be a full 3 minutes, 31 seconds before a Ballinderry hand touched the O’Neill’s. Tactically too the St. Mary's had their homework done with the decision to deploy Shea Martin inside meaning Forbes spent more time than Ballinderry would have liked just yards from his own posts.

The Shamrocks eventually started to win ball around the middle late in the opening half and that facilitated a slender 0-6 to 0-4 half-time lead but 'Vale would have been the happier of the two clubs at the break.

Faughanvale's first half intensity was summed up on six minutes, county man Gareth McKinless crowded out by a swarm of green and white jerseys that forced the free from which Kevin Martin pointed the game's opening score.

It would be 12 minutes before Ballinaderry finally disturbed the scoreboard, Bell tapping over a free, and from there there was nothing between the sides as Sweeney flew up left to tee up Jude Bryson before Charlie Crozier levelled from another free.

A superb Kevin Martin free into the wind edged 'Vale in front only for Bell to respond in kind before then hitting a lovely effort from play that had the Shamrocks ahead for the first time at 0-4 to 0-3 on 19 minutes.

Sweeney levelled for the fourth time in the half but with Ballinderry finally getting the upper hand in midfield, points from Matt Quinn and Shea McCann ensured the Shamrocks would turn around two up at 0-6 to 0-4.

The second half exploded with Sweeney's wonderful goal, his brilliant 55m strike tying the game up at 0-8 to 1-5 after he took an Odhran McClenaghan pass out along the touchline, looked up and with the outside of his right boot drifted a beautiful shot high shot over the retreating defence and into the unguarded net.

A black card for Ballinderry's Darren Lawn handed Vale even more initiative but with Forbes and Bell growing influences, the Shamrocks handled things superbly and were leading 1-9 to 1-07 with one minute left. Step forward Shane McElhinney to net to crash his shot through a crowd of bodies.

'Vale's thought they had it; Ballinderry refused to bow and after this one, expect replay tickets to fly out the door! What a game!

Faughanvale: Michael Sweeney (1-2), Shane McElhinney (1-1), Kevin Martin (0-3, 3f), Paddy O'Kane (0-1, 1f), Jude Bryson (0-1), Cathal O'Kane (0-1, 1f), James Moore (0-1).

Ballinderry: Charlie Crozier (1-1), Ryan Bell (0-8, 6f), Matt Quinn (0-1), Shea McCann (0-3).

Faughanvale: Padhraic O'Neill, Kyle McGuinness, Michael Sweeney, Sean Butcher, Shane McElhinney, Conor McGuinness, Kevin Martin, Jordan Curran, Mark Creane, Shea Martin, Tiernan McFeeley, Odhran Clenaghan, Paddy O'Kane Eoin McElhinney, Jude Bryson. (Subs) James Moore for K McGuinness, 39mins; Cathal O'Kane for T McFeeley, 43mins; Connlaoth McGee for M Creane, 55mins; Oisin Quinn for S Butcher, 56mins; Mark Creane for E McElhinney, 6mins (ET); Aaron Mullan for K Martin, 9mins (ET); James McCafferty for P O'Kane, 16mins (ET).

Ballinderry: Ben McKinless, Eoghan Rocks, Oisin Duffin, Ryan O'Neill, Eoin Devlin, Gareth McKinless, Ruairi Forbes, Niall O'Donnell, Charlie Crozier, Tiarnan Rocks, Matt Quinn, Shea McCann, Darren Lawn, Ryan Bell, Matthew Smyth. (Subs) Shea Coleman for E Devlin, HT; Oisin Mullan for M Quinn, 37mins; Glenn McOscar for B McKinless, 9mins (ET); Conor O'Neill for M Smyth, 14mins (ET); Daniel MCKinless for S McCann, 154mins (ET)

Referee: Richie Donaghue