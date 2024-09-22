Craigbane’s Jude McLaughlin celebrates his second goal against Moneymore. Photo: George Sweeney

Premier Electric Derry Junior Championship, Quarter-final

Craigbane 5-07, Moneymore 1-07

Craigbane underpinned their status as Premier Electrics Junior Championship favourites with an impressive five goal quarter-final victory over Moneymore at Owenbeg on Sunday to set up a last four clash with Ballerin.

After playing second fiddle for much of an opening half in which they were slightly fortunate to lead by two at 1-03 to 0-4, Kevin Moore's team took the handbrake off after the interval, hitting as many goals as points across a second 30 minutes they dominated to eventually ease home with plenty to spare.

Craigbane’s James McLaughlin scores a second half goal against Moneymore. Photo: George Sweeney

A first half 'contain and counter' plan in which Jude Og Moore, Aaron Sharkey and Cahir Cooke provided ample legs to break forward once they had secured turnover ball, morphed into possession based domination game that starved Moneymore of oxygen after the short whistle. Centre-half back James McLaughlin was an excellent starting point for wave after wave of Craigbane attack that simply ground the Moneymore challenge down and increasingly revelled in the ever increasing spaces created by the fact the Henry Joys were now forced to chase the game as it drifted away from them.

Even with the likes of Lee Moore and Naoise O Mianain still missing from the Craigbane line-up, this was an ominous display against a Moneymore team that never quit battling and even enjoyed the final say of the match through Conan McCoy's excellent late solo goal. But it was a mere consolation and despite finishing with 14 after the otherwise hugely impressive Jude Og Moore picked up a second booking in the closing minutes, Craigbane still look the team to beat for anyone harbouring hopes of claiming this championship title..

Moneymore suffered a blow even before throw-in with the news that forward Tiernan O'Neill would miss out due to a quad injury but the Henry Joys still started the more impressive team and should have had the ball in the net inside 50 seconds.

McCoy started the move, finding the elusive Maciej Orzel who hit the afterburners to go right through the centre of a strangely vacant Lilywhites defence. However, with only Craigbane keeper Ben O'Kane to beat, the Moneymore man lifted his shot inches over the bar.

Moneymore players surround Craigbane’s Niall Feeney. Photo: George Sweeney

It was an early warning for the favourites, but one they heeded as both the centre of Craigbane defence and Orzel were largely sealed off for the remainder of a half in which Moneymore remained marginally the better side, though they could never quite translate it to the scoreboard.

Fergal Mortimer, who was excellent in attack for the winners, eventually equalised with his team's opening score on eight minutes and there was nothing between the sides at 0-3 to 0-2 when the game's opening goal arrived 15 minutes in.

It was made by Cahir O'Kane whose excellent shot on the turn looked goalbound only for a brilliant point blank stop by Moneymore keeper, Shea Bell. Unfortunately for Bell, Lilywhite midfielder Jacob McElhinney was following up and crashed the rebound high into the net for 1-03 to 0-2. Moneymore weren't deterred though as points from Aaron Moore (f) and Cormac Murphy ensured there would be only two between them at the break.

Whatever was said in the Craigbane dressing room during half-time, it found its target; as did Niall Feeney's effort within seconds of the restart to stretch the Craigbane lead to three.

While Tiernan Kelly may have cancelled that point out seconds later, a more intense Craigbane display was already noticeable and only six minutes into the half they had their second goal as O'Kane found Og Moore who fed Mortimer to tee up Jude McLaughlin for a lovely team move which took Craigbane out to double scores at 2-04 to 0-05.

Moneymore had no option but to push forward, but the more they did the more spaces Craigbane found as a third goal arrived only five minutes after the second when Jude McLaughlin fisted home from a McElhinney centre. Next up was James McLaughlin's superbly timed run through the middle to gather a pass and produce a nice low finish under O'Kane for a goal his performance deserved.

With Craigbane's passage through to the last four secure, it was champagne football time as substitute Pierce McCloskey swept a lovely ball out to Aaron Sharkey who had all the space he needed to cut inside and fired home his team's fifth goal for 5-06 to 0-6.

There was still time for that Og Moore's second booking and McCoy's deserved Moneymore goal, but this contest was well over and there was nothing at Owenbeg to put people off the notion that Craigbane remain the team to beat.

Craigbane scorers: Jude McLaughlin (2-1), Aaron Sharkey (1-1), James McLaughlin (1-1), Jacob McElhinney (1-0), Fergal Mortimer (0-2, 1f), James McLaughlin (0-1), Niall Feeney (0-1).

Moneymore scorers: Conan McCoy (1-0), Maciej Orzel (0-1), Tiernan Kelly (0-2, 1f), Aaron Moore (0-3, 2f), Cormac Murphy (0-1),

Craigbane: Ben O'Kane, Eoin Coll, David Lowry, Liam Crossan, Fintan Lynch, James McLaughlin, Oisin O'Donnell, Jude Og Moore, Jacob McElhinney, Aaron Sharkey, Cahir O'Kane Niall Feeney, Fergal Mortimer, Jude McLaughlin, Brian Rainey. (Subs) Pierce McCloskey for O O'Donnell, HT.

Moneymore: Shea Bell, Ryan McAllister, Luke Moran, Andrew Walker, Ryan McKee, Emmett Crozier, Mark Bell, Conan McCoy, Cormac Murphy, Dean Kelly, Maciej Orzel, Daniel Jackson, Rory Young, Tiernan Kelly, Aaron Moore. (Subs) Chinasa Okoronkwo for A Walker (b/s), 5-8 mins; Chinasa Okoronkwo for A Walker, 43 mins; Ryan McKee for D Kelly, 50mins; Dean Kelly for R McKee (inj), 58mins.

Referee: Aidan McAleer