DERRY GAA: Glen meet Slaughtneil in senior club championship opener

Glen will be aiming for a fourth successive victory as this year's Derry senior championship gets underway. Photo: George Sweeney

The same question which has been asked for the past three years remains as pertinent as ever as the O’Neill's Derry Senior Club Championship kicks into gear this weekend: Can anyone stop Glen?

The Ulster and All Ireland champions will once again be the team to beat with the likes of old foes Slaughtneil – whom the Wattys meet in a tantalising group opener this weekend - and last season’s finalists Magherafelt the most likely challengers. Let the games begin….

Kilrea v Bellaghy (Fri, 8.15pm)

This clash of the current Division One league winners and the 2023 champions at Drumagarner gets the senior championship up and running in style. Bellaghy, who will have Paul and Declan Cassidy back from county duty, will be seen as favourites to get off a winning start. They have been gradually improving under experienced manager and former championship winning player, Damian Cassidy. Both teams play a similar brand of football but with the two Cassidys back in the fold it could give Bellaghy the vital edge.

Cahir McMonagle will be a key man for Steelstown in a tough opener against Magherafelt. Photo: George Sweeney.

Steelstown v Magherafelt (Fri, 8pm)

Both these teams will be at full strength for the first time this season as their county men return. Magherafelt with their squad of brilliant young players lost out to Glen in the final last year. They were going well in last year’s final until keeper Odhran Lynch pulled up with a damaged hamstring and it was all downhill after that.

Steelstown, under manager Paddy Campbell who is also the Donegal defensive coach, usually play best at home. They have a number of new faces in their squad this year and still did enough to stay in Division One which was probably their aim. Magherafelt have a formidable looking squad with players like Conor McCluskey, Odhran Lynch, Eoin McEvoy, the Heavron brothers and Conor Kearns. Magherafelt are still seen as the team most likely to take over from Glen in the near future and they will present the Brian Og’s with a very difficult opening challenge.

Swatragh v Dungiven (Sat, Owenbeg, 5-30pm)

Dungiven finished second in the league and showed real signs that they are heading in the right direction once again. They take on a more experienced Swatragh in the wide open spaces of Owenbeg where pace can be a winner. Swatragh have the power to win midfield and have a key forward in the goal scoring Sean Kearney. Conor Murphy and Kevin Johnston provide the know how for James McNicholl’s team in what is a clash of styles which may favour the more direct and taller Swatragh men.

Slaughtneil v Glen (Sat, Owenbeg, 7.15pm)

This is the biggest crowd puller of the opening round where the reigning Ulster and All Ireland champions Glen meet neighbours Slaughtneil who face a very tough task.

In any event both will be good enough to claim a quarter final spot so there could be a bit of shadow boxing here. Nearly half the Derry team will be in action with Slaughtneil looking back to last year’s clash which Glen won by two points. The Wattys goal direct from a Danny Tallon free looked like a ‘square ball’ and had it been disallowed it could have been a big game changer. Much here will depend on the approach of the two sides. Padraig Cassidy is back from Australia but unfortunately for Slaughtneil he’s also injured. Glen look to have the stronger panel and should pick up the points.

Ballinascreen v The Loup (Sat, 3.30pm)

These teams look evenly matched but they would be among the outsiders in terms of winning the John McLaughlin Cup. The Loup put in a strong finish to the league and finished mid-table with Ballinascreen well behind them. Ballinasreen will welcome back goalie Ryan Scullion from county duty and his accurate kicking will boost their chances. The Loup have a mobile and hard working team with good forwards in the Devlin brothers. This is not likely to be a high scoring affair and could well finish level.

Newbridge v Lavey (Sunday, 5pm)

Newbridge reached the semi final last year but the absence of county defender Paudie McGrogan with a long term injury will be a major set back. They had a good enough league and campaigned a division above Lavey who are unbeaten this year.

Lavey will have Niall Toner back from the county squad and his experience will be vital to their attack that will find Newbridge tougher than any other team they have faced this year. Conor Doherty is the stand out player for the ‘Bridge and will be joined by his brothers, Mark, and All Ireland minor winner, Oisin.

After cantering through Division Two and winning promotion this will be a stiff test for Lavey and it might prove to be a step too far.