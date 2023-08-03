Reigning Intermediate champions, Glenullin. DER2246GS – 006

Limavady v Craigbane

Reigning junior champions Craigbane travel to a Wolfhounds team who have been a lot more consistent this season. Both clubs will be happy with their league campaigns which allowed them to introduce fresh faces. Limavady are strong in midfield and this could work in their favour. Their big task will be to curb the scoring influence of Lee Moore. If they can achieve that, then the points should stay at Scroggy Road,

Faughanvale v Banagher

This is the most attractive game of the round and the winner could well top the group. Banagher have a lot of senior experience and that is vital in the cut and thrust of championship football. Faughanvale have improved on last year but maybe not enough to get off to a winning start. The ‘Vale did well in the league and have been more consistent so they will fancy their chances of an upset.

Lissan v Drumsurn

Drumsurn will feel they left the title behind them last year and with virtually the same team will be among the leading contenders this time. Lissan can be difficult enough at home and recently survived a relegation play off against Slaughtmanus. It should be a winning start for the St. Matthews who used the league to strengthen their panel. Ballymaguigan native Sean Brady is in his third year as manager and winning the cup named in honour of three former players will be his target.

Glenullin

v Slaughtmanus

This should be a comfortable home outing for reigning champions, Glenullin who have a lot of good young players in their ranks. Slaughtmanus have dropped to junior level in the league but that may not be the worst thing to happen to them after enduring a few tough years at the higher level. Led by Eoin Bradley this Glenullin team should open with a win. Slaughtmanus do occasionally serve up a surprise but this is unlikely to be one of them.

Claudy v Castledawson

Former player Peter Murphy has taken over as Claudy manager but his team could not have had a tougher start than against recently crowned league champions Castledawson. There is a lot of experience in both sides but Castledawson, led by Niall McNicholl, have been scoring more freely.

Claudy finished the league well and are capable of an upset. For Castledawson goalie Aidan McLaughlin it will be a return to home soil. He manned the number one spot before moving to live in Castedawson and he might be the happiest Claudy man on the field at the end of the hour!

Desertmartin

v Greenlough

The St. Martin’s will have Lachan Murray back from county duty while Greenlough will have their top forward Niall Loughlin also back. Greenlough have a good track record in this championship and despite a poor enough league run will be favourites to win. It is not likely to be a high scoring affair.