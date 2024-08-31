CRUCIAL PENALTY: Newbridge's Conor Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS –

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship, Group B

Newbridge 1-12, Magherafelt 0-11

Newbridge booked their spot in the knock-out phase of the O'Neill's Derry Senior Football Championship with an impressive victory over expected title challengers, Magherafelt, in Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

The defeat was the Rossas' first in Group B and while they will still be expected to qualify, they'll now have to rely on other results if they are to go into the last eight as group winners. The value of qualifying in top spot is debatable but there was still plenty to ponder for Richard Thornton and Brian McGuckin's men who were uncharacteristically open at times in an entertaining game.

There as plenty too for Newbridge to take from a game which proves their status as a rising power within Derry football. Of course group victories will mean little when we arrive at knock-out football but the manner of this win was a major psychological boost for the Sean O’Leary’s who now have three wins from three and games against Steelstown and Ballinascreen to finish.

Both sides were missing influential county players, Magherafelt without Conor McCluskey and Newbridge missing Padraig McGrogan, but there was still plenty of talent on display as things started in explosive fashion with a tale of two penalties.

Dylan McGreevey had shot Newbridge ahead inside the opening minute before, in their first attack, Magherafelt won a spot-kick when Declan Martin's shot was blocked by the foot of Ciaran Brooks. Up steps Shane Heavron whose shot was fierce, but high, and cleared Nathan Rocks' crossbar.

Newbridge would lose Rocks to injury after only 10 minutes but not before hitting the net with a penalty of their own. It was won on four minutes by an excellent fetch and turn from Callum McGrogan who was brought to ground by the challenge of two Rossas defenders. Conor Doherty's turn and he made no mistake, sending county colleague Odhran Lynch the wrong way for 1-1 to 0-1.

We were up and running with McGrogan adding a point himself before Shane Heavron's free reduced arrears and Aidan McCluskey brought it back to two. Conor McAteer scored a great point for 'Bridge but three in a row from Paddy McLarnon, Heavron (f), and Eoin McEvoy levelled matters by the 20th minute.

McEvoy and Odhran McGlone's cracking kick traded scores and while Shea McGuckin's injury time '45' decreed it would be the Rossas heading into the interval one up at 0-8 to 1-04, they should have had a goal when Dan Higgins' brilliant ball sent Declan Martin in on goal. The angle wasn't great but the forward will have been disappointed to fire wide at James Gribben's near post.

If anything Newbridge improved again after the break, holding Magherafelt to just three second half scores and looking every inch the contenders with a controlled performance full of pace in which Oisin Doherty was excellent.

But it was Magherafelt who struck first after the restart with Dan Higgins winning a hop ball and hooking over a nice score off his left foot. However, three unanswered points - two Oisin Doherty frees and a left footed brother Conor - swung the pendulum in Newbridge's favour and they took full advantage. A huge Shane Heavron free did tie the game at 1-07 to 0-10 on 44 minutes but Newbridge's momentum was now undeniable.

Conor McAteer, Oisin Doherty (f) and Shane McGrogan handed Newbridge what looked match winning advantage at 1-10 to 0-10 with six to play and while Shane Heavron pulled it back to two from a free, Newbridge retained all the aces as Oisin Doherty's first from play and a lovely run and point from Patrick McMullan sealed the deal.

It only represented two points and you write Magherafelt off at your peril, but this was high quality stuff from a Newbridge who are building up a head of steam at precisely the right time. They will be favourites now to finish top of Group B which should provide a huge morale boost ahead of the 'real business' of the knock-out phase, as well as exorcising the ghosts of last season's 0-12 to 0-2 semi-final defeat to the same opposition.

As for Magherafelt, there was nothing terminal in a defeat which won't unduly worry anyone associated with a Rossas team likely to have retained a few tricks for the later rounds. They'll still qualify and remain one of the main challengers for Glen's crown. But it's getting interesting!

Magherafelt scorers: Shane Heavron (0-5, 3f, 1pen), Aidan McCluskey (0-1), Paddy McLarnon (0-1), Eoin McEvoy (0-2), Shea McGuckin (0-1, 1 '45'), Dan Higgins (0-1).

Newbridge scorers: Conor Doherty (1-1, 1pen, 1f), Odhran McGlone (0-2), Callum McGrogan (0-1), Conor McAteer (0-2), Oisin Doherty (0-4, 3f), Patrick McMullan (0-1),Shane McGrogan (0-1).

Magherafelt: Odhran Lynch, Simon McErlain, Johnny McErlain, Giuseppi Lupari, Aidan McCluskey, Michael McEvoy, Conal Herron, Eoin McEvoy, Dan Higgins, Shea McGuckin, Danny Heavron, Paddy McLarnon, Ronan Walls, Shane Heavron, Declan Martin. (Subs) Cormac Murphy for S McGuckin, 39mins; Conor Kearns for R Walls, 44mins; Ryan Ferris for P McLarnon, 49mins; James Murray for D Martin, 54mins;

Newbridge: Nathan Rocks, Ciaran Brooks, Killian Burke, Mark McGrogan, Mark Doherty, Patrick McMullan, Conor McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Conleth McGrogan, Dylan McGreevy, Callum McGrogan, Conor McAteer, Odhran McGlone, Shane McGrogan, Oisin Doherty. (Subs) James Gribben for N Rocks (inj), 13mins; Dessie McColgan for D McGreevy, 40mins;Ronan Doherty for C Brooks, 49mins; Aidan McGlone for D McGreevy, 54mins.

Referee: Sean Curran