Limavady’s Jack Derry and Faughanvale’s Kyle McGuinness battle during last year's championship. The clubs have contrasting task this weekend, the 'Vale favourites to overcome Castledawson while the Wolfhounds will be underdogs against Glenullin but Photo: George Sweeney.

Faughanvale v Castledawson (Sat, Swatragh, 1-30pm)

Despite a bit of inconsistency Faughanvale will be favourites against a Castledawson team that has fallen below expectations this season. Faughanvale have already beaten the St. Malachy’s in the qualifyers and are seen as a team that can go all the way. The ‘Dawson will be minus influential half forward Dara O’Kane who was red carded against Lissan.

This ‘Vale team have been together for quite some time but have yet to realise their potential. They are very athletic, play good football but probably do not use their possession to full effect. If they can correct that ill they’ll be hard to stop. Castledawson tend to play well in the first half but fade in the second. They have won this championship three times in the last 12 years and are always seen as potential winners.

The big Swatragh pitch will suit the ‘Vale. With quality players like Michael Sweeney, Eoin McElhinney, Jordan Curran and Patrick O’Kane, they should be in the semi final at the end of the hour. If Castledawson are to spring a mild surprise they must get the ball forward more quickly to Fearghal and Shea McKenna. Former Derry player Niall Keenan will man the centre half spot. Behind him, Niall Rafferty, It will not be a runaway win but Faughanvale look the better team.

Foreglen v Greenlough (Sat, B’screen 3.30pm)

These two have had quite an amount of success with Foreglen definitely among the potential winners despite ongoing injury problems. Greenlough won the title in 2020 and lost narrowly to eventual All Ireland champions, Steelstown, in the final last season. Foreglen were champions in 2019.

While Foreglen have their injury problems, Greenlough have been hit by the loss of key players including Enda Lynn and Ryan Tohill. Foreglen have kept up a high quality despite the loss of quite a few players to emigration over the past five years. They keep bringing through young players to fill the gaps but it has always been the steadying influence of Kevin ‘Connor, Mark McCormick and Oisin Duffy that has enabled them to keep up their standards.

Glenullin v Limavady (Sun, Celtic Park, 2.30pm)

Glenullin are the only unbeaten team from the two qualifying groups, defeating two quite strong teams and two of the lesser lights in Lissan and Slaughtmanus. The Wolfhounds started badly but defeated Castledawson before giving a good account of themselves in defeat against Foreglen, Desertmartin and Faughanvale.

Glenullin still have several players from their senior championship success of 2008, one of them the redoubtable Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley. Even at 38 he’s lost none of his predatory instincts and this is where Limavady will have a problem. They don’t have a noted man marker and even if they stem that outlet, there are others. Midfielder Neil McNicholl has been superb, kicking long rage points for fun.

On the other side, the Genullin defence will have to curtail the free scoring ‘Hounds corner forward, John Butcher, who hits about 1-3 in every game. The Hassan brothers and midfielder Harry McLaughlin are others that will give the Mitchel’s plenty of trouble. For the first time in the championship to date manager Peter Murphy might have his strongest team available with Harry McLaughlin versus Neil McNicholl quite a tussle to look forward to. Glenullin’s extra experience should see them into the semi final.

Drumsurn v Desertmartin (Sat, Ballinascreen, 2pm).

Desertmartin have stepped up from junior to intermediate with quite a pedigree. They have won the last two junior titles with comfort but this is a huge task for them. Remarkably they won the junior title in 1951 and the senior in 1952, an unheard of feat then and it's not been equalled since.

Drumsurn don’t have a great championship pedigree. Last year they won the league but were well beaten by Greenlough in the first round. This year they have not placed a lot of store in the league with everything pointing at the championship and can go all the way so Desertmartin will have to be at their best.

The St. Martin’s have four very good young players in speedy wing back Eunan McElhennon plus 2020 All Ireland minor medallists Ryan McEldowney, Conor Shields and Lachlan Murray, who has already proved himself at senior inter county level.

