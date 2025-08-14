Derry player Niall Toner was highly influential for Lavey against Drumsurn. Photo by Thomas Flinkow/Sportsfile

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship

Lavey 4-19 Drumsurn 1-17

Few were expecting Drumsurn to shock Lavey in an opening game of the O’Neill’s Derry Senior Championship which played out exactly as the form book suggested it would at Owenbeg on Wednesday night.

Yet despite some 20 league places between the two clubs, this tie produced a plethora of classy scores. In many ways that was due to two leaky defences and the underdogs did catch Lavey by surprise in the early stages, sprinting into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead, but once the Erin’s Own team took the direct route the scores began to flow.

With Niall Toner conducting the orchestra at No. 11 and Rory McGill giving a tour de force at midfield, Drumsurn simply had too many holes to plug. To their credit the St. Matthew’s kept battling on and heaped some worries on against Lavey’s erratic defending. In the last 20 minutes Drumsurn hit high balls into tall 19 year old Turlough McHugh and he gave defending full back Marc McGurk an uncomfortable outing.

Nobody got booked, nobody got hurt and there was little intensity in the game and referee Harry Tohill will rarely have had as comfortable an outing in championship football. Conditions were perfect, temperatures in the mid-20s so the attendance was able to sit back and enjoy their coffee.

Lavey have the capacity to make a big impact in this championship. They were unlucky last year to lose to Glen by a point and now, after a good league campaign and with a fully fit squad to select from, they will be among the front runners.

The game really turned in favour of the Division One men after 15 minutes by which time Drumsurn held a 0-4 to 0-3 lead. A slick Lavey move ended with Hugh McGurk blasting a fierce shot past keeper Ronan Rafferty. Turlough McHugh and Cahir Mullan, with points, kept Drumsurn in contention but a major from McGill and a point by Jamie Duggan made the score 2-6 to 0-5.

Five minutes from the break a two pointer by Shea Murray left four between the teams but that soon became seven when the experienced Niall Toner chipped in a neat goal. Ryan Mulholland Conlon O’Kane and tall goalie Louis Regan from a ’45, left Lavey 3-11 to 0-10 in front on the half hour.

Lavey controlled most of the third quarter with some Drumsurn neat counter attacks struck the crossbar and a post. On 51 minutes Rory McGill hit his second goal with Turlough McHugh then providing most of the closing highlights with two delightful points and hammered free through the packed Lavey defence.

Lavey scorers: Rory McGill 2-1, Niall Toner 1-2, Hugh McGurk 1-1, Conlan O’Kane 2pt, James McGurk and Ryan Mulholland 0-2 each, Louis Regan ’45, Marc McGurk, Jamie Duggan and Liam Murphy 0-1 each.

Drumsurn scorers: Turlough McHugh 1-4, 1-1f, Shea Murray 0-4, 2pt, Dara Rafferty 0-2, Cahir Friel 0-4,2f, Cahir Mullan 0-1f, N McNicholl 0-1f and T. Woods 0-1 each.

Lavey: Louis Regan, Aidan Toner, Marc McGurk, Hugh McGurk, Ryan Mulholland, Ciaran Hendry, Charlie Mulholland, Rory McGill, Conor Mulholland, James McGurk, Niall Toner, Ryan McGill, Jamie Duggan, Niall Duggan, Conlan Mullan. Sub Anthony McGurk.

Drumsurn: Ronan Rafferty, Fearghal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Michael McCloskey, Eoin Ferris, Cahir Mullan, Shea Murray, Dara Rafferty, Niall McNicholl, Cahir Friel, Ruairi Rafferty, Turlough Mchugh, Harry Foster. Subs Orin Duddy, Aidan Duddy and James McCartney.

Referee: Harry Tohill (Greenlough)