Steelstown’s Oran Mc Menamin is bundled to the ground by Loup’s Padraig Mitchell. Photo: George Sweeney

O’Neill Derry Senior Football Championship, Group B

Steelstown Brian Ogs 0-11, The Loup 1-11

Steelstown's hopes of a quarter-final spot in the O’Neill's Senior Football Championship suffered a major setback after Dara Joe Martin's first half goal proved the defining moment of an arm wrestle of game at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

Paddy Campbell's men's enjoyed plenty of possession and saw Shane O'Connor fist against the Loup crossbar early on but crucially were always plenty catch-up to the more savvy south Derry men for whom Caolan Devlin and Anthony O'Neill proved an excellent outlet.

Steelstown’s Neil Forrester holds off a tackle from Thomas McVey of Loup. Photo: George Sweeney

Both clubs went into the game knowing victory was crucial, but for different reasons. Two points for Steelstown, who were already one ahead of Loup, would have left a mountain for the St. Patrick's men to climb in terms of overhauling the Brian Ogs for one of those coveted top four places, two of which already seem destined for Magherafelt and Newbridge.

It wasn't exactly last chance saloon but with Lavey and Magherafelt their two remaining group fixtures, Loup probably felt close to it. They responded with a dogged, battling display that smothered the life out of Steelstown who lacked the spark and creativity to unlock the massed ranks of a very well manned Loup defence.

St. Patrick's saw precious little of the ball in the opening 10 minutes but three shots from three breaks was enough to give them a 0-3 and that cushion remained intact at the finale whistle.

And that will be the big frustration for the Ballyarnett men. For all their possession, for all their probing, they failed to ask enough serious questions of a Loup backline in which there were a number of fine displays. The city men remain stay the hunt but will need at least one more victory from games against Newbridge and Lavey to throw their hat into the quarter-final ring.

Loup’s Patrick Coney grapples with Steelstown’s Ruairi McShane. Photo: George Sweeney

Missing Donncha Gilmore who was in England due to a family bereavement, Steelstown brought in Gerard Walsh to start in a side that included both Cahir McMonagle and Ben McCarron, despite the forward duo being listed at 21 and 24 respectively on the Brian Ogs' team-sheet.

But it was Loup who hit the ground running, as Anthony O'Neill accepted a pass from throw-in to split the posts after only nine seconds. Five minutes later he doubled his own and Loup's tally.

But those were isolated attacks in a game that saw Loup draw every player back within their '45' and dare Steelstown to over-commit. It didn't make for a great spectacle but it was effective, although the Brian Ogs were inches away from goal on nine minutes.

Oran McMenamin's shot at a point didn't have the necessary legs but O'Connor had read the flight and came in at the back where he rose superbly to meet it with his fists but his effort came down off the crossbar and bounced away across the face of an unguarded goal to safety. It would proved a pivotal moment.

Ciaran Devlin increased the Loup lead to three and while a Cahir McMonagle free finally opened the Steelstown account on 13 minutes, Loup now had Steelstown in the position they wanted them.

McMonagle's second free brought it back to a one point game but just as Steelstown threatened to get themselves level, the game defining goal arrived on 20 minutes and in a game in which Steelstown struggled to fashion goal chances, four points was a chasm.

The pass inside from Caolan Devlin was good but Dara Joe Martin's run and low finish from an acute angle was even better for 1-03 to 0-2.

The sides traded scores, Neil Forester and McMonagle (f) on target for Steelstown, but Loup always had an answer as Ciaran and Caolan Devlin ensured St. Patrick’s went into half-time with their four lead lead at 1-06 to 0-5.

A huge Ben McCarron point upon the restart looked to be the signal for a more intense Steelstown but Loup soon stifled those hopes thanks to Adam Hunter's point and with Caolan Devlin tagging on two more frees either side of one from McMonagle, Loup had a five point lead by the three quarter mark at 1-09 to 0-07.

Steelstown continued to boss possession but Loup's plan facilitated that, as long as the Brian Ogs were playing in positions that suited which by and large they were. Successive points from McCarron and McMonagle (2) hinted at a big finale but it never happened. Instead Patrick Coney and another Devlin free reasserted Loup's control to ease Loup over the line for a victory which could book a top four spot. For that to change, Steelstown know what they have to do in their final two games.

Steelstown scorers: Cahir McMonagle (0-6, 5f), Ben McCarron (0-3, 1f), Neil Forester (0-1), Callum Deery (0-1),

Loup scorers: Caolan Devlin 0-5 (3f, 1m), Dara Joe Martin (1-0), Anthony O'Neill (0-2), Ciaran Devlin (0-2), Adam Hunter (0-1), Patrick Coney (0-1).

Steelstown Brian Ogs: Mickey McKinney, Eoin Canavan, Ryan McCloskey, Ruairi McShane, Gerard Walsh, Diarmuid Baker, Odhran Campbell, Ryan Devine, Ben Carron, Eoghan Concannon, Neil Forester, Oran McMenamin, Shane O'Connor, Callum Deery, Cahir McMonagle. (Subs) Cathal Deery for R McShane, 50mins.

The Loup: Thomas Mallon, Adam Hunter, Matthew Rocks, Aaron Rocks, Dara Joe Martin, Thomas McVey, Jason Rocks, Aidan McAlynn, Shea Gallagher, Patrick Coney, Caolan Devlin, Padraig Mitchell, Aaron McAlynn, Anthony O'Neill, Ciaran Devlin. (Subs) Padraig McAlynn for T McVey (inj),10mins; Tiarnan Canavan for A McAlynn, 48mins; Karl Gallagher for D Martin, 51mins; Jason McFlynn for S Gallagher, 54mins; Pauric McCorry for A Rocks, 58mins.

Referee: Thomas Devlin.