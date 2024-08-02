Magherafelt’s Dan Higgins evades a challenge from Steelstown’s Cahir McMonagle. Photo: George Sweeney

O'Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship, Group B

Steelstown Brian Ogs 0-3, Magherafelt 0-11

A Shane Heavron masterclass got Magherafelt's O'Neill's Senior Championship challenge up and running on a night that proved a false start for Steeelstown at Pairc Bhrid on Friday.

The Rossas carry the 'Glen's most likely challengers' tag again this season but were never stretched against the city side in a game that rarely lifted its head above pedestrian. Even without Conor McCluskey and Cormac Murphy - both working their way back from injury - Magherafelt had far too much for a Steelstown side who shot 13 wides, dropped another three short and managed just one point from play across the 60 odd minutes.

Steelstown’s Diarmuid Baker and Magherafelt’s Declan Martin contest a loose ball. Photo: George Sweeney

Central to what proved a routine victory was Heavron who finished with 0-6. Starting as a lone inside man, his movement to coincide with the Magherafelt waves of forward runs was superb, helping engineer both scores for himself and for team-mates who took advantage of the space he vacated. He wasn't alone though.

The Rossas' backline was every bit as stingy as its reputation dictates and having done their homework on the Brian Ogs' chief attacking threats - primarily Cahir McMonagle, and Calum Derry inside and Donncha Gilmore, Diarmuid Baker and Neil Forester from deep - it meant Paddy Campbell's men never got a foothold with county star Eoin McEvoy imperious around the middle third.

The frustration for Steelstown was they never really had a go at their illustrious opponents. With Magherafelt standing off the home kick-out, the Brian Ogs had plenty of possession but precious little threat to go with it. A slow build up meant the Magherafelt wall was cemented in situ by the time any home attack reached the opposition '45 where most washed up. They badly missed Ben McCarron, who is still in the States, and lacked incisive runners which led to home frustration and wayward shots from bad angles.

Magherafelt are a difficult side for any team to face but one second half point and only one from play in the match tells its own story for Steelstown.

Magherfelt goalkeeper Odhran Lynch evades a tackle from Steelstown pair Eoin Canavan and Shane O’Connor. Photo: George Sweeney

The dye was cast early on as the Rossas raced into an early 0-4 to no score lead, their first score, a free from Heavron, arriving inside 60 seconds from their first attack.

A second minute booking for Diarmuid Baker and a Gareth Logue shot blocked preceded Heavron's first from play on seven minutes and when Declan Martin wasn't afford his steps after cleanly catching a high ball, the resulting free allowed Heavron to make it three by the eighth minute.

By the 18th minute Steelstown had already sent four wide and dropped one short and Magherafelt are not a team to pass up chances against, Conall Heron making it 4-0 on 20 minutes.

The Brian Ogs improved markedly over the final 10 minutes of the opening half, a McMonagle free and a superb long range score from wide on the left from Deery finally mustering up some cheer from the home support, but the latter only arrived after Conor McErlain had tagged on a fifth score for Richard Thornton and Brian McGuckin's men.

Turning round at only 0-5 to 0-2 down should have been the opportunity for Steelstown improvement second half but the first half pattern remained: Steelstown possession and Magherafelt efficiency.

With Karl Campbell on to replace Odhran Lynch at half-time, normal service was resumed with Shane Heavron running a lovely loop to take a pass from Johnny McErlain and get the second half scoreboard moving. Heavron then tagged on another free before Conor McErlain grabbed his second from play and at 0-8 to 0-2, it looked a long way back for Steelstown, especially with Simon McErlain doing a superb man marking job on McMonagle.

The Steelstown danger man did score a lovely 40th minute free after he was fouled but that was his side’s only score across the second 30 odd minutes.

Another Heavron free took the lead out to six before insurance scores from Cahir Quinn and Guiseppe Lupari put a bit of gloss on the scoreboard for last year's beaten finalists. Job done and while there will be tougher tests ahead for the Rossas, this was a solid start which did little to dispel the notion they will fully test Glen’s grip on the John McLaughlin Cup.

For Steelstown, their group fate was never likely to be decided by this game but the manner of defeat will have concerned Paddy Campbell. Defensively solid, the Brian Ogs have work to do on the speed of their transition and movement inside if they are to book one of the four quarter final spots. There was nothing terminal here but the signs were worrying.

Steelstown scorers: Cahir McMonagle (0-2, 2f), Calum Deery (0-1).

Magherafelt scorers: Shane Heavron (0-6, 4f), Conor McErlain (0-2), Conall Heron (0-1), Cahir Quinn (0-1), Guiseppe Lupari (0-1).

Steelstown: Mickey McKinney, Ruairi McShane, Ryan McCloskey, Eoin Canavan, Eoghan Concannon, Donncha Gilmore, Odhran Campbell, Shane O'Connor, Diarmuid Baker, Gareth Logue, Neil Forester, Ryan Devine, Oran McMenamin, Cahir McMonagle, Calum Deery. (Subs) Cathal Deery for G Logue, 43mins; Gerard Walsh for E Concannon, 59mins; Ellis Deery for E Canavan, 59mins.

Magherafelt: Odhran Lynch, Simon McErlain, Johnny McErlain, Conall Heron, Guiseppe Lupari, Eoin McEvoy, Michael McEvoy, Declan Martin, Dan Higgins, Ronan Walls, Daniel Heavron, Patrick McLarnon, Cahir Quinn, Shane Heavron, Conor McErlain. (Subs) Karl Campbell for O Lynch, HT; Ryan Lennox for R Walls, 48mins; Aidan McCluskey for E McEvoy, 51mins; Eoghan Hawe for C McErlain, 58mins; Cormac Bateson for D Heavron, 60mins.

Referee: Richie Donoghue