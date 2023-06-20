Na Magha's Gearalt O Mianain pictured with his son Fionan and daughter Laoise at the Derry Poc Fada.

Fionan will compete in the Under 16 section while his 49-years-old father faces the likes of former Antrim and Loughgiel star, Liam Watson in the senior section after claiming the Derry title over Carntogher Mountain recently. But for the two time Ulster Poc Fada runner-up (1998 and 2009), it's not so much the title as the continuation of tradition that will be at the forefront of his thoughts when he ensures the club's memorial Aodhán O'Donnell shirt is among those vying for the crown of Ulster's best.

"I only did it at the last minute because our senior team were away at an Antrim senior league game and there was no one available to represent the club," laughs Gearalt when asked how he was coaxed out of 'retirement' to enter the county competition, "But I'm 49 years of age now so if i make it up the mountain there's no guarantee I'll make it down again!

"But I thought it was important to get out to these competitions. I'll be wearing an 'AOD 13' shirt in memory of Aodhán O’Donnell and that's important. It's important for the club to show the good work it does and it's important to see Aodhán's name out there too.

Na Magha's Gearalt Ó Mianáin receives the County Poc Fada title from Hurling Officer, Kevin Hinphey

"Every time I hit a hurling ball, I'm thinking about the people who gave us the opportunity. I've always said if it wasn't for the likes of Sean Mellon, Hugh Breslin, Brendan Quigley Snr, Charlie Bonner, we wouldn't have been playing hurling, so if we can do anything to continue what they started, that's the reason I said, 'Right, I'll tramp over a mountain in Slaughtneil.

"Those boys, and others like them, did it for us so it's important to keep that alive and show we are doing good work within the community."

The Ballyarnett club club is currently preparing for Aodhán's Run, it's annual 5k in memory of their former player with funds being directed toward a new club gym at Páirc Na Magha which will be named after Aodhán. The run will take place at Sainsbury's, beginning at 7pm on Thursday, June 29th.

Ironically Gearalt's last appearance in the Ulster Poc Fada came in 2009, the year Fionan was born, and he's delighted his son will be joining him to compete in a competition that has become something of a family tradition.

Na Magha's Gearalt Ó Mianáin with the special Aodhan O'Donnell memorial jersey he will wear at Tuesday night's Ulster Poc Fada in Glenarm.

"I took part in '98 but the previous year ‘97 my brother, Pádraig, took second place in Ulster as well and it's great for Fionan to be competing," he added.

“Our own family lost my mum, Róis, earlier in the year and she was an inspiration to us. Myself and Pádraig learned the art of long pocing with hours and hours of practice on the green across from the family home in Ballymagroarty where the Credit Union is now, so it is nice to be competing in her memory as well.

"The way I look at it, I'll go tomorrow night and I will hit every ball as hard and as far as I possibly can. If someone hits it further than me, I can do no more but at least the Na Magha jersey - the Aodhán O'Donnell jersey - will be up there representing our county at a provincial level."

