O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Final

Newbridge 1-12, Glen 2-08

Newbridge have a new generation of heroes after Ciaran Brooks popped up in injury time to end Glen's reign as All Ireland Club champions and bring the O'Leary's a first Derry senior title in 35 years!

The corner back found himself advanced and in space when the excellent Mark Doherty squeezed an injury time pass out to him with Brooks kick sending the 'Green and Army into raptures and bridging the gap back to Damien Barton, Liam Devlin and the Class of '89.

And it was little more than Newbridge deserved. Written off against Glen team aiming to become only the third Derry club in history to win four successive John McLaughlin Cups, Newbridge were twice pegged back twice by goals from Conleth McGuckian and Ryan Dougan but refused to accept their fate.

Indeed Dougan's last minute goal looked to have salvaged extra-time for Malachy O'Rourke's reigning champions only for Brooks to upset the odds and claim an 11th Oak Leaf title for Newbridge.

It was a thrilling finale which swung one way, then the other but Gary Hetherington's men were fully deserving an historic victory which inflicted only a second ever championship defeat on O'Rourke during his tenure as Watty Graham's manager.

Newbridge started with the breeze at their backs and settled well into what was their first senior final in 33 years. With Conleth McGrogan detailed on Glen dangerman Ethan Doherty and Conor Doherty facing off against county colleague Conor Glass, it was the O'Leary's Sean Young who struck the game's opening point with just 60 seconds on the clock of a half which would see the teams level four times.

The opening score settled the underdogs but Glen's possession game kicked in with Tiarnan Flanagan levelling on four minutes before a foul on Young brought Oisin Doherty the first of three first half points. Glen were level for a second time with a disputed Ethan Doherty point but by and large the trend had been set of Glen possession and Newbridge counter in which Mark Doherty was an excellent attacking spark.

With Emmet Bradley finding his own range from the first of three frees, Glen were twice in front through the big midfielder only to be pegged back by, first, a lovely Patrick McMullan point, and then an Oisin Doherty free.

At four points apiece, Newbridge finally got a bit of daylight between themselves and the holders when a malfunctioning kick-out gave Oisin Doherty an easy score before Conleth McGrogan hit the point of the half for 0-6 to 0-4 on 19 minutes.

Emmet Bradley reduced the deficit from another placed ball only for Odhran McGlone to restore Newbridge's two point lead and send the underdogs into the break leading 0-7 to 0-5.

Glen introduced Johnny McGuckian at the break with most spectators expecting Glen's trademark third quarter surge but it was slower coming than usual as Newbridge dug in. Indeed it was the O'Leary's who struck first after the break, that man Oisin Doherty taking the lead out to three courtesy of a 34th minute free.

But that Glen surge is as inevitable as a close season football rule change and slowly they twisted the knife as Newbridge dropped deeper and deeper. A Michael Warnock interception brought the free from which Danny Tallon made it 0-8 to 0-6 and with Jack Doherty making an impressive cameo off the Glen bench, Tiarnan Flanagan made it a one point game with just over 40 minutes gone.

Sean Young grabbed his second to take Newbridge out to 0-9 to 0-7 before Conleth McGuckin hit Glen's opening goal which saw the Watty's take full advantage of Glass' excellent turnover, McGuckian slipping a nice low finish under James Gribben for a 1-08 to 0-9 Glen lead.

When Glass extended that lead with a well struck '45' it looked like a fourth year in the Watty's trophy cabinet for 'John McLaughlin'. But Newbridge weren't reading the script.

With nine minutes remaining Conor McAteer's high centre was touched home on the line by full forward Shane McGrogan, the man whose goal defeated Magherafelt in the semi-final, to put the O'Leary's one point up.

One became three thanks to points from McAteer and Mark Doherty and Newbridge had the finishing line in sight. Dougan's goal looked to have stolen the dream only for Brooks to pop up and become the unlikeliest of championship heroes. Breathless, brilliant stuff and a day no one in Newbridge is likely to forget for a very long time.

Glen scorers: Conleth McGuckian (1-0), Ryan Dougan (1-0), Tiarnan Flanagan (0-2), Ethan Doherty (0-1), Emmet Bradley (0-3, 3f), Danny Tallon (0-1, 1f), Conor Glass (0-1, 1 '45').

Newbridge scorers: Shane McGrogan (1-0), Sean Young (0-2), Oisin Doherty (0-4, 3f), Patrick McMullan (0-1), Conleth McGrogan (0-1), Odhran McGlone (0-1), Conor McAteer (0-1), Ciaran Brooks (0-1), Mark Doherty (0-1).

Glen: Connlan Bradley, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan, Danny McDermott, Jody McDermott, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Conor Convery, Eunan Mulholland, Cathal Mulholland, Conleth McGuckian, Danny Tallon, Ethan Doherty. (Subs) Johhny McGuckian for Cathal Mulholland, HT; Jack Doherty for C Convery, 38mins; Stevie O'Hara for D Tallon, 55mins;

Newbridge: James Gribben, Ciaran Brooks, Killian Burke, Mark McGrogan, Mark Doherty, Patrick McMullan, Conor McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Conleth McGrogan, Sean Young, Callum McGrogan, Conor McAteer, Odhran McGlone, Shane McGrogan, Oisin Doherty. (Subs) Aidan MCGlone for O McGlone, 61mins;

Referee: Martin McErleane