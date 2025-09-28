Steelstown's Ben McCarron shields the ball from Patrick McMullan of Newbridge. Photo: George Sweeney

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship

Newbridge 0-18, Steelstown 1-12

Newbridge completed a familiar quartet of Derry Senior football semi-finalists thanks to a hard fought victory over a Steelstown team who had chances to dethrone the reigning champions at Owenbeg on Sunday.

The two clubs were levelled and locked in a real arm wrestle with five minutes remaining before the O'Leary's greater championship nous eventually edged Gary Hetherington and Kevin Brady's men over the line and into a last four meeting with Slaughtneil. And with Glen meeting Magherafelt in the other ‘semi’, it means the same four clubs have been semi-finalists for three seasons straight. But on this evidence, Steelstown are knocking on the door.

Diarmuid Baker of Steelstown scores a goal despite a challenge from Newbridge’s Sean Young. Photo: George Sweeney

Scant consolation without a doubt, especially after a match of the finest margins in which Shane O'Connor was superb and Cahir McMonagle rubber stamped his nomination as a contender for player of the championship.

At the other end, Newbridge had Eamon Young to turn to when they needed inspiration, his brace of points when the teams were tied with 10 minutes left crucial to a victory as close as it was hard earned.

The Brian Ogs will looked at a critical 60 seconds which saw Neil Forester's attempt to draw things levels for sixth time drop inches short, the possession gifting Newbridge a chance to build an attack that saw Conor Doherty feed Mark McGrogan to tee up Conleth McGrogan for a two point advantage at 0-16 to 1-11 with only two minutes left.

The ever reliable Oisin Doherty pushed it out to three which left Steelstown entering three added minutes needing a Hail Mary. McMonagle's free took them within two but a desperate final push saw Steelstown breach the ‘three back’ rule which meant Oisin Doherty had to simple task of securing the win with an ease that wasn't befitting a see-saw contest.

Newbridge's Sean Young attempts to block a shot from Neil Forester of Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

The result was tough on Laurence Strain's team but it shouldn't detract from a season in which the Brian Ogs have proved they deserve to be counted among the county's elite, among whom Newbridge have long since cemented their place.

The O'Leary's, and especially Conor McAteer, started in fine fettle with a superb two pointer inside the opening minute before adding another single after McMonagle had put the Brian Ogs on the scoreboard.

McMonagle's second, a fisted effort, brought it back to one point before he and Oisin Doherty swapped frees for 0-4 to 0-3 12 minutes in. At that point the county forward was the sole Steelstown player on the board but Shane O'Connor changed that with a superb run and score to level things seconds later.

That score prompted a gear change from the champions who hit three in a row through Sean Young, Padraig McGrogan, pointing as he fell, and Mark McGrogan but any thought it may see Newbridge take control were dispelled by a Steelstown response that saw the city men finish the half with 1-01 without reply.

First Forester took advantage of a slip by Newbridge keeper Nathan Rocks who was relieved to see the Steelstown stalwart's lobbed effort back over his head also clear the bar for one rather than three, but the goal wasn't far away.

And seconds later O'Connor started the move, feeding the ball into McCarron whose sublime ball picked out Diarmuid Baker to turn and find the bottom corner with a low shot Rocks got a hand to but couldn't keep out.

It meant Steelstown led 1-05 to 0-7 at the break with McCarron pointing a free four minutes after the restart before Eamon Young kicked the first of five second half scores to cancel that out but again, McMonagle found a reply for 1-07 to 0-8.

Newbridge should have had a goal on 40 minutes when a move involving Shea McAteer, Conleth McGrogan and Conor Doherty sent substitute Callum McGrogan clean through. The Newbridge man did everything right, but what he didn't bank on was a Marty Dunne wonder save, the former county keeper rolling back the years with a wonderful stop to keep his team in front.

Two more from the impressive Eamon Young points, one a free, eased the frustration for Newbridge and levelled the tie only to see McMonagle and O'Connor's second wonderful score leave the Ballyarnett men 1-09 to 0-10 by the three quarter mark.

Conor McAteer and Sean Young had levelled within three minutes before Mark Doherty then flashed a shot inches over the bar to swing things Newbridge's way on 49 minutes.

Again McMonagle responded, only to see a Eamon Young on target once more with a brilliant left footed effort for 0-14 to 1-10, a lead McMonagle this time wiped out with a free. However when Eamon Young again edged the champions into the driving seat with five to play there would be no reprieve.

Forester came within inches but Newbridge would not be caught this time. Their county crown remains in place and they seem hell bent on ensuring it stays there.

Steelstown scorers: Diarmuid Baker 1-0, Cahir McMonagle 0-8 (4f), Neil Forester 0-1, Shane O'Connor 0-2, Ben McCarron 0-1 (1f).

Newbridge scorers: Conor McAteer 0-4 (1tp), Oisin Doherty 0-3 (2f), Sean Young 0-2, Paudie McGrogan 0-1, Mark McGrogan 0-1, Eamon Young 0-5 (2f), Mark Doherty 0-1, Conleth McGrogan 0-1.

Steelstown: Marty Dunne, Corey McGuinness, Ryan McCloskey, Eoin Canavan, Diarmuid Baker, Eoghan Concannon, Odhran Campbell, Shane O'Connor, Ryan Devine, Daniel McAteer, Neil Forester, Ben McCarron, Cathal Deery, Ronan Canavan, Cahir McMonagle. (Subs) Shea Ferguson for C McGuinness, 42mins; Karl Doherty for Eoin Canavan, 49mins; Callum Deery for Cathal Deery, 54mins; Padhraig Nelis foe E Canavan (inj), 57mins.

Newbridge: Nathan Rocks, Shea McAteer, Killian Burke, Mark McGrogan, Shane McGrogan, Conor McGrogan, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Conleth McGrogan, Eamon Young, Mark Doherty, Conor McAteer, Patrick McMullan, Sean Young, Oisin Doherty. (Subs) Callum McGrogan for K Burke, 38mins; Cathair McBride for M Doherty, 59mins.

Referee: Brendan Quinn