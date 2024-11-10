Niall O’Donnell of Ballinderry gets off a shot as Carrickcruppen’s Oisin O’Hare closes in. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter-final

Ballinderry 1-14, Carrickcruppen 0-12

Niall O'Donnell's superb second half goal ensured Ballinderry's debut in the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship was a winning one as the Derry team scored a deserved victory over Armagh's Carrickcruppen in Celtic Park.

Sunday's five point victory means the 2002 All Ireland senior club champions will now meet Derrylaughlin in the semi-final in two weeks' time, the only concern for Jarlath Bell and Davy Harte ahead of that one being the potential loss of both Gareth McKinless and Ryan Bell for that tie.

Ruairi Forbes of Ballinderry and Carrickcruppen’s Eoin Woods contest a high ball. Photo: George Sweeney

All Star McKinless missed Sunday's impressive performance against the Armagh champions as he served the first of a two game suspension for his dismissal in the Derry county final replay, while Bell was harshly sent off on 47 minutes against 'Cruppen for an off the ball tangle following O'Donnell's match defining goal.

The absence of the experienced duo would be a concern for Bell and Harte but their worries will be offset - partially at least - by the performances of the Shamrock's next generation of stars, led by O'Donnell, Ruairi Forbes, Charlie Crozier and Shea McCann. Following the dramatic draw first time out in the Derry county final, the Shamrock's management duo challenged their young stars to step up to the mantle and it was a rallying call which found its mark.

After an indifferent display first time out against Faughanvale, O'Donnell hit 0-4 in that Owenbeg replay and carried that form into this clash against the Orchard County men, hitting 1-02 in Celtic Park and driving his team forward at every opportunity. He was more than ably supported by the excellent Forbes and McCann, the latter hitting a critical 0-4 to help push his team over the line despite a late rally from Barry Flynn's team.

Tiarnan Rocks too got through a mountain of work - as did Oisin Mullan - and with Bell uncharacteristically off target for once, it was The Shamrock's younger generation who secured this victory.

Ballinderry’s Eoin Devlin slips a tackle from Carrickcruppen’s Eoin Kane. Photo: George Sweeney

With McKinless out, Darren Lawn came in to start and for 20 odd minutes the Derry champions bossed proceedings, building a 0-7 to 0-1 lead that really should have been more substantial. By the 15th minute, and with Ballinderry 0-4 to 0-1 up, the Shamrocks had already registered five wides, and those wasted opportunities looked costly as Carrickcruppen finally settled to rattle off four consecutive points that brought them right back into the match at 0-7 to 0-5.

Shea McCann, O'Donnell (2), Crozier (2) and Lawn (2) had handed Ballinderry that strong footing after Ben Matthews initially equalised McCann's opener. Indeed when the excellent Eoin Woods hit his team's second and third points on 22 and 25 minutes it was 'Cruppen's first back to back scores of the half but they signalled a turning of the tide as the Armagh men pressed high and got their rewards with further frees from Conor Sloan and Woods.

That left it a two point game and Ballinderry needed settling. Step forward Forbes and O'Donnell once more, the latter teeing up Forbes for a fisted point that left the Derry men 0-8 to 0-5 up at the break.

A Crozier free extended the Ballinderry advantage upon the restart but thereafter 'Cruppen's counter attacking game began to pay dividends. A Ben McKinless '45' took the Shamrock's lead to 0-10 to 0-6 on 35 minutes but just 10 minutes that lead had become 0-11 to 0-10 even with the visitors being reduced to 14 after a second booking of the half for Ross Flynn following a tangle with Matt Smyth.

Ballinderry needed to score and again, O'Donnell came to the fore although his perfectly timed run and explosive finish would have been meaningless without Aron Mullan's invention and perfect pass in the build-up. O'Donnell took Mullan's pass, broke two tackles and blasted home a goal that always had a defining feel to it at 1-11 to 0-10.

Bell's straight red card for what appeared an off the ball the tussle in the aftermath of O'Donnell's goal somewhat levelled the playing field again but Ballinderry had a grip they were not about to release, although crucial wides from Tiarnan O'Hare and Cathal O'Grady may have changed the picture had they instead split the posts when there was only three points between the teams.

As it was, late frees from McCann and Ben McKinless put the seal on a victory Ballinderry fully deserved, and one in which Jarlath Bell and Davy Harte will have been delighted by the impact of his young generation who led from the front once more. With the possibility of both Gareth McKinless and Ryan Bell missing the Derrylaughlin tie, it’s a role they may have to play once again but on this performance it’s a role in which they are becoming increasingly comfortable.

Ballinderry scorers: Niall O'Donnell (1-2), Shea McCann (0-4, 2f), Charlie Crozier (0-3, 3f), Darren Lawn (0-2), Ruairi Forbes (0-1), Ben McKinless (0-2, 1f, 1'45').

Carrickcruppen scorers: Eoin Woods (0-5, 3f), Conor Sloan (0-2, 1f), Eoin Kane (0-2), Blaine Hughes (0-1, 1f), Ben Matthews (0-1), Cathal O'Grady (0-1).

Ballinderry: Ben McKinless, Eoghan Rocks, Oisin Duffin, Ryan O'Neill, Matthew Smyth, Darren Lawn, Ruairi Forbes, Niall O'Donnell, Shea Coleman, Tiarnan Rocks, Charlie Crozier, Shea McCann, Oisin Mullan, Ryan Bell, Aron Mullan. (Subs) Eoin Devlin for E Rocks, 43mins; Matt Quinn for M Smyth, 47mins; Daniel McKinless for O Mullan, 56mins; Conleth Mallon for D Lawn, 59mins.

Carrickcruppen: Blaine Hughes, Ultan Quigley, Conor Sloan, Ross Magee, Oisin O'Hare, Adam Matthews, Tiarnan O'Hare, Michael Hughes, Jack Cunningham, Ross Flynn, Cathal O'Grady, Eoin Woods, Eoin Kane, Daire Kelly, Ben Matthews. (Subs) Tiernan Kelly for C Sloan, 45mins; Conall O'Callaghan for O O'Hare, 45mins; Christian Cunningham for U Quigley, 50mins; Sean Watters for O O'Hare, 55mins.

Referee: James Lewis (Fermanagh)