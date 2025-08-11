Swatragh's James Friel. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Leadon Timber Frame Hurling Championship, Group B

Swatragh 1-16, Banagher 0-17

A smartly taken goal by full forward PJ O’Connell after 22 minutes proved to be the difference in a close encounter at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

O’Connell’s major put Swatragh four in front which proved the widest margin between the teams at any stage in what eventually became a thrilling encounter. The first half hour was dour with wides outnumbering scores but the second half was the real deal as both teams dug deep in a tie that could have gone either way.

While the accuracy of Shane Farren and Callum O’Kane kept Banagher very much in the contest, the inaccuracy of Swatragh could have cost them dear. Indeed Banagher came close to winning the game in the 59th minute, Ruairi Biggs cut in from the left and fired low across the Swatragh goal area, Shane Farren connected with the ball but it went over rather that under the bar. A goal at that stage would probably have won the game for Banagher.

But over the hour Swatragh deserved their victory. They played at a slightly higher pace and created more chances. Their free taking could have been better and in the first half they shot some rather sloppy wides. They had a remarkable 20 substitutes on the bench and one of them, Paddy Quinn, a man of some stature, scored three points and set up another to show that the Davitt’s are making steady progress in Derry hurling.

Banagher, with a lot of experience could have been better in attack where there was a heavy reliance on the free taking of Shane Farren.

The energetic Declan Quinn put Swatragh in front from an early free, a lead James Friel doubled from another free. Quinn, again from the left, put his team three in front before Banagher came alive with the first of Callum O’Kane’s four points from play in the opening half – not bad for a defender!

As the Swatragh wide count rose, Banagher were level after 18 minutes with a point from Liam Eoin Campbell, one from O’Kane and a Shane Farren free.

Cathal Murray, who was excellent in the winners’ attack, hit the first of his four points in the 21st minute and he was central to the move which led to the O’Connell goal. Finding Dominic Bradley in space on the right, Bradley then crossed for O’Connell who drove low to the net for a 1-4 to 0-3 lead.

Banagher then hit their best spell of the game. A Farren free was followed by two from Callum O’Kane before James Friel, normally so steady on frees, missed an easy one as O’Kane’s fourth left them level at half time on a scoreline of 0-7 to 1-4

Friel and Ben McCullagh maintain the status quo with scores in the opening two minutes of the second half before Banagher took the lead for the first time in the 37th minute through two Farren frees and a Darragh Cartin point, making the score 0-11 to 1-7.

Enter Paddy Quinn and within minutes of his arrival he had posted two fine points to put the ‘Swa’ back in front. The scores were coming thick and fast with efforts from Declan Quinn and Murray making the score 1-12 to 0-13 for Swatragh going into the final quarter.

Declan Quinn, from a free, opened up a three point lead but a brace of points from Shane Farren kept Brian McGilligan’s men very much in the game.

Ruairi Biggs missed the chance to equalise but a brilliant Murray score seven minutes from time left just two between them. Up popped Paddy Quinn again to send over after an O’Connell pass and at 1-15 to 0-15 Swatragh were on their way but it was a bumpy finish.

Shane Farren and Biggs in the 51st and 52nd minutes left the minimum between the teams and it was more or less decided when James Friel sent over the last score of the game from a 62nd minute free.

Shane Farren, with the last play of the game, dropped a free into the goalmouth but his effort was never going to get past a sea of green and white hooped jerseys. Banagher may have been beaten but both these teams will have a big say in the destination of the championship.

Swatragh scorers: Declan Quinn (0-5,3f), Cathal Murray (0-4), James Friel (0-4,3f’65), Paddy Quinn (0-3). PJ O’Connell (1-0).

Banagher scorers: Shane Farren (0-8,6f), Callum O’Kane (0-4), Darragh Cartin (0-2), Ben McCullagh, Liam Eoin Campbell and Ruairi Biggs (0-1) each.

Swatragh: Niall McQuillan, Ben Kearney, Patrick Turner, Sean F Quinn, Sean M Quinn, Tiarnan Walsh, Cathal Quinn, James Friel, Paul Gunning, Fintan McGurk, Cathal Murray, Declan Quinn, Dominic Bradley, PJ O’Connell, Shea Walsh. (Subs) Paddy Quinn for S Walsh (40).

Banagher: Darrell McDermott, Cathal O’Kane, Darragh McCloskey, Gabriel Farren, Shane Murphy, Brian Og McGilligan, Callum O’Kane, Cathair McGilligan, Ben McCullagh, Liam Eoin Campbell, Fiontain McGilligan, Keelan O’Kane, Darragh Cartin, Shane Farren, Ruairi Biggs. (Subs) Stefan McCloskey for K O’Kane (42); Senan Lockhart for G Farren and Callum Armstrong for B McCullagh (both 48); Oisin McCloskey for D Cartin (52).

Referee: Owen Elliot.