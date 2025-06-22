Cahir McMonagle of Steelstown gets the ball ahead of Faughanvale’s Michael Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

H&A Mechanical Services Division One

Steelstown 3-14, Faughanvale 1-20

Paddy's O'Kane's fourth quarter cameo - which yielded 0-7 and included a last kick equaliser via a two point free - ensured it was honours even in a thrilling contest against Steelstown at Pairc Brid on Saturday.

O'Kane was only introduced 45 minutes into a match that provided further evidence of how the new rules have opened the game up, yet his was the telling contribution with a point apiece just about the right result after a breathless encounter.

Faughanvale’s Shea Martin and Steelstown pair Shane O’Connor and Ryan Devine battle for a loose ball. Photo: George Sweeney

Both clubs will have reason for frustration and relief in equal measure. Steeelstown will ponder how they let slip a match they led 2-04 to no score after only 11 minutes. Returning county man Cahir McMonagle too will wonder how his 2-06 wasn't enough to bring home the points for the Brian Ogs.

But even with that fully deserved 10 point head start, Steelstown found themselves a point behind with three minutes of normal time remaining and again with one minute remaining.

And that was the frustration for the 'Vale. With Jordan Curran putting in the type of superb high fielding display that should have Paddy Tally making notes, St. Mary's will be annoyed they didn't see out a comeback that probably deserved more than it ultimately got. Even under the new rules, the Greysteel men looked gone 15 minutes in with Steelstown running riot.

A first 'Vale point didn't arrive until the 14th minute and they trailed 2-07 to 0-6 at the break but hit 1-14 after half-time as the Brian Ogs struggled to maintain the intensity of that opening salvo.

Steelstown’s Ronan Canavan shields the ball from Faughanvale’s Conor McGuinness. Photo: George Sweeney

Ultimately though, there were more positives than negatives for both. Steelstown's pair of All Ireland winning minors - Odhan Campbell and Ronan Canavan - have provided an extra dimension with clever runs from deep while big midfielder Daniel McAteer looks another with a bright future.

And then you have the McCarron-McMonagle link up in attack. The latter started inside on Saturday but the duo's obvious understanding and ability to switch positions and seek each other out gave 'Vale no end of issues – as it will to most sides. Yes, there was some naivety second half when they’ll feel they shouldn't have allowed 'Vale back into the game but Laurence Strain has fashioned an exciting side.

Faughanvale continue to defy the odds. Written off before a ball was kicked, this is a team that looks more than comfortable in senior football. Curran is a real leader, as is Michael Sweeney's whose move out from full-back coincided with Vale finding their feet. Kevin 'Bacon' Martin was used as a deep lying play-maker until being pushed into wing-half forward and he was equally effective in both positions while Eoin McElhinney will be a handful for any full-back.

Neither club will want to relax in the league table but such has been their form that attentions will soon be able to turn to championship, which they can do with some optimism on this evidence.

Steelstown had the ball in Faughanvale's net inside the opening minute, Canavan carving 'Vale apart before teeing up McAteer for an easy fisted finish. Shane O'Connor tagged on a point before McCarron and McMonagle did likewise for 1-03 in six minutes.

Better was to follow as Ryan Devine's excellent pass picked out McCarron who stepped inside only to have his arm pulled as he attempted to shoot with referee Cianan Canney awarding the penalty. Up stepped McMonagle to fire into the corner and when McCarron took the home tally to 2-04, 'Vale were in trouble.

But the Greysteel men are made of stern stuff and rather than fold, they doubled down and played their way into the game with Curran central to everything and crucial to their kick-out. Successive scores from Eoin (f) and Shane McElhinney, and a free from Kevin Martin, got them a foothold and they did have three decent first half goal chances but the 2-07 to 0-6 interval still looked a mountain to climb.

Yet climb they did. Kevin Martin set the tone with a brilliant two pointer seconds after the restart but when McMonagle's cheeky chipped finish took the home lead out to 3-09 to 0-9 on 39 minutes, it seemed game, set and match and maybe Steelstown thought it was.

However 1-07 without reply in 17 second half minutes flipped the game on it's head as Shea Martin's superb 53rd minute drive into the top corner reignited 'Vale hopes. The goal was followed by the first of O'Kane's three two pointers and even after Devine stemmed the tide with a lovely effort of his own, the visitors kept coming.

It all looked in vain when McMonagle levelled at 3-12 to 1-18 before adding another and watching strike partner McCarron take the home lead out to two. It was all on the final kick-out which Jude Bryson did brilliantly to secure before being fouled. The stage was set and O'Kane applied the finish.

Steelstown scorers: Cahir McMonagle 2-6 (1pen, 1tpf, 1f), Daniel McAteer 1-0, Ben McCarron 0-4, Ryan Devine 0-3 (1tp), Shane O'Connor 0-1.

Faughanvale scorers: Paddy O'Kane 0-7 (2tp, 1tpf, 1f), Shea Martin 1-0, Kevin Martin 0-3 (1tpf, 1f), Michael Sweeney 0-2 (1tp), Eoin McElhinney 0-3 (1tp, 1f), Shane McElhinney 0-1, Jude Bryson 0-2, Jordan Curran 0-1, James Moore 0-1.

Steelstown: Mickey McKinney, Padhraig Nelis, Ryan McCloskey, Shea Ferguson, Ronan Canavan, Eoghan Concannon, Odhran Campbell, Shane O'Connor, Daniel McAteer, Gerard Walsh, Cathal Deery, Karl Doherty, Ben McCarron, Cahir McMonagle, Ryan Devine. (Subs) Aidan McLaughlin for S O'Connor, 50mins; Ellis Deery for E Concannon (inj), 56mins; Patrick Tourish for S Ferguson, 57mins;

Black Card: K Doherty, 70mins.

Faughanvale: Padhraic O'Neill, Kyle McGuinness, Michael Sweeney, Sean Butcher, Shane McElhinney, Conor McGuinness, James Moore, Jordan Curran, Shea Martin, Shane McGlinchey, Tiernan McFeely, Conal McFeely, Kevin Martin, Eoin McElhinney, Jude Bryson. (Subs) Oisin Quinn for C McFeely, 21mins; Paddy O'Kane for S McGlinchey, 44mins; Mark O'Hara for K McGuinness, 45mins; James McCafferty for O Quinn, 53mins; Mark Creane for T McFeely, 53mins.

Referee: Cianan Canney