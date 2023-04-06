The late Jim McKeever (right) pictured on Derry duty with Owen Gribbens.

McKeever’s contribution to Gaelic Games in the Oak Leaf County cannot be over-stated since leading the ‘Boys of ‘58 to the county’s first All Ireland senior final appearance against Dublin in 1958. The Oak Leafers may have lost that day but McKeever’s midfield contribution was noted when he was awarded the inaugural ‘Footballer of the Year’ Award for his performances.

"Jim McKeever was an affable man and a leader," said current Derry Chairman John Keenan, “It's an honour to walk in his footsteps."

‘Gentleman Jim’ as he was affectionately known was widely regarded as one of Ireland’s greatest players. Indeed Down great James McCartan, in his autobiography entitled ‘The King of Down Football’ named McKeever at midfield alongside Kerry great Jack O’Shea in his pre -1990 All Star selection when compiling a team of the greatest players he had ever seen or played against.

"Most of all they (Derry) had in Jim McKeever, arguably one of the greatest midfielders of all time,” said McCartan of the Oak Leaf giant when discussing the build up to the 1958 Ulster final in which McCartan played and Derry defeated Down by 1-11 to 2-04.

Of McKeever’s inclusion in his All Star selection, the two time All Ireland winning Down star wrote: “There is no doubt in my mind but that Jim McKeever was the greatest midfielder of all. From a standing position, he could leap skywards like a salmon to fetch the ball. He also had a phenomenal work rate.”

McKeever also managed Derry and was a former County Chairman as well representing Ulster in the Railway Cup and leading St. Mary to their first Sigerson Cup success in 1989.

In a statement, Derry GAA paid tribute to a “modest, yet iconic leader.”

“Derry GAA are saddened to learn of the death of former Derry player, manager and county chairman, Jim McKeever,” read the statement, “A proud Derry and Ballymaguigan player, Jim was a modest yet iconic leader.

“Jim McKeever was a natural sportsman, representing Ulster with distinction in both Gaelic football and basketball. He was the inaugural Gaelic Footballer of the Year for 1958.

“Whether as an educator or as a midfielder he led by example. Jim actively encouraged people to use their talents and be the best they could be. Any team with Jim McKeever in it was a better team.

“Jim had a natural warmth and innate kindness which meant people gravitated towards him. He was affectionately known across Ireland as Gentleman Jim. When Jim spoke people listened because they appreciated he was a man of immense experience and integrity.

“Jim’s life was one of service to others. Jim realised, whether in his club, community or county, he was part of something bigger as part of the GAA. Jim McKeever was a once in a generation figure and has left an indelible mark on the history of Derry GAA.