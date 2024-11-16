Jude McLaughlin hit one of the crucial penalties as Craigbane qualified for the Ulster Junior Football Final. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Junior Football Championship semi-final

Craigbane 1-11, Drumhowan 1-11

Where do you start with a classic? Craigbane will contest a first provincial final since 2011 after a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Monaghan's Drumhowan in an epic Ulster Junior Football semi-final at Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday.

Rory Moore's spot-kick proved the decisive one in an eventual 5-4 shoot-out win, but that doesn't begin to tell the tale of a game that looked gone for Kevin Moore's team when they trailed 1-09 to 0-04 only 10 minutes after half-time.

At that stage the Monaghan men were dominating, looked more mobile and carried a greater attacking threat and it was difficult to see anything other than a routine win. But Craigbane weren't for accepting the role of gallant losers.

Driven on by the tireless Brian Rainey, when the club needed strong characters to step forward St Joseph's found plenty willing to put their hands up. The introduction of teenager Pierce McCloskey at the three quarter stage was just the injection they needed, the teen setting up Rainey for his team’s critical second half goal.

McCloskey added to a midfield in which Jude Og Moore was superb, while Conor McLaughlin is probably running home from Healy Park he covered that much ground.

Fergal Mortimer didn't have his best shift in the white jersey but when his team needed him, four minutes into injury time and one behind, Mortimer took on the 45m shot that became a worldy of a score and forced extra-time.

And of course, there's Lee Moore.

Well shackled for three quarters of the game by the excellent Daragh McElearney, Moore stepped on the gas in the final quarter and throughout extra-time to hit four of his team's last six scores as well as despatching the crucial first Craigbane penalty. That's leadership.

But it's difficult to pick out individuals when you had keeper Ben O'Kane making two match defining saves, James McLaughlin producing a brilliant game saving block on Ciaran Duffy's goal bound shot in injury time when a goal would have knocked-out his team.

Every man in white stood up and when Lee Moore, Jude McLaughlin, Jacob McElhinney, Bliain Gormley and Rory Moore converted from the spot, it capped a fairy-tale of a comeback and secured victory after Joseph Duffy had missed with the opening penalty for Drumhowan.

Both teams possessed provincial winning experience within their ranks, the Farney champions including keeper Enda Duffy and forwards Kevin Mooney and Liam McGuirk from the team that defeated Lissan in the Ulster Junior final of 2008, while Craigbane had Lee and Rory Moore, Gormley, Rainey and Jude McLaughlin from the club's memorable Intermediate victory of 2011.

Yet it was Drumhowan who got to grips with the occasion quicker, their deep lying counter attacking game frustrating the Lilywhites without the ball and creating ample room for the dangerous Tom Doherty when in possession. The forward was a superb target in the opening half, three times winning and converting attacking marks, twice from clever balls in by the impressive Killian McAdam.

Craigbane too had their moments, notably when a quick Lee Moore free handed Jude McLaughlin the chance of a 14th minute goal, but the St Joseph's forward dwelt too long and was eventually crowded out. It summed up an opening 30 minutes when too much of Craigbane's play was one paced and a few uncharacteristic loose passes played into the hands of the crowded Drumhowan backline.

A nervous opening would see nine scoreless minutes before Doherty's first mark of the game finally put a point on the Healy Park scoreboard, but by then Craigbane keeper Ben O'Kane had already saved bravely from Caolan Reilly. It wouldn't be his last big save of the half.

Craigbane's Jude Og Moore was the most impressive player in the opening stages but collectively the Monaghan men were on top and they prospered on the Derry club's kick-out.

A second point from inside forward Aodhan Brennan had the Farney men two up before Craigbane finally kicked into gear with Jude McLaughlin's point.

Drumhowan were cleverly blocking Craigbane runners off the the ball but too much of Craigbane's play was central and trying to find gaps that simply weren't there, though they levelled through a Lee Moore free before Drumhowan took control.

Another Doherty mark edged Drumhowan back in front before O'Kane produced his second and best stop of the half, diving brilliantly to turn away Brennan goal bound effort.n Despite O'Kane's heroics, points from Doherty (2) and Aiden Quinn had the Farney 0-6 to 0-2 up before a late Jude McLaughlin free three in it at the break.

The second half was a tale of two quarters. By the 40th minute Craigbane looked down and out as Drumhowan deservedly led by eight thanks to a sublime pass from Gerard Quinn which set Caolan Reilly up to slide home a goal that looked to have finished Kevin Moore's men.

There were rumblings of a fightback with a point from Lee Moore but, with Rainey refusing to allow his side to accept defeat, the introduction of McCloskey proved a masterstroke. It was McCloskey's run and pass that allowed Rainey to flick home the goal that breathed new life into the Derry champions who now trailed 1-05 to 1-09 with 13 minutes left. Drumhowan were suddenly rocking and Craigbane sensed it.

Two shots short directly after the goal might have deflated some teams but the Lilywhites kept coming, Lee Moore hitting two and Jude McLaughlin one to leave the stage set for Mortimer's equaliser which was worth the admission alone.

To extra-time and with bodies dropping all over the pitch, Drumhowan grabbed their first score since Reilly’s 40th minute goal when Aiden Quinn converted a free but with Lee Moore doing likewise at the other end, they still couldn't be separated.

Into the second period and when another Lee More free put Craigbane 1-11 to 1-10 up, it was the first time the Derry club had led but again Drumhowan responded with Doherty fisting over the equaliser. With free-taker Aiden Quinn off, Doherty had a late chance to win it with a difficult free that had Craigbane hearts in mouths. It drifted wide and five Craigbane heroes stepped forward! Unbelievable stuff!

Craigbane scorers: Brian Rainey (1-0), Lee Moore (0-7, 5f), Jude McLaughlin (0-3, 2f), Fergal Mortimer (0-1

Dumhowan scorers: Caolan Reilly (1-0), Tom Doherty (0-5, 3m), Aodhan Brennan (0-1), Aiden Quinn (0-2, 2f), Gerard Quinn (0-1), Liam McGuirk (0-1), Kevin Mooney (0-1).

Craigbane: Ben O'Kane, Oisin O'Donnell, Eoin Coll, Fintan Lynch, Conor McLaughlin, Rory Moore, James McLaughlin, Bliain Gormley, Jude Og Moore, Aaron Sharkey, Jacob McElhinney, Fergal Mortimer, Brian Rainey, Lee Moore, Jude McLaughlin. (Subs) Pierce McCloskey for A Sharkey, 44mins; Liam Crossan for F Lynch, 47mins; Niall Feeney for F Mortimer, 14mins (et).

Dumhowan: Enda Duffy, Gerard Quinn, Conor Curran, Tiarnan Reilly, Daragh McElearney, Jonathan Lavelle, Killian McAdam, Jack Treanor, Patrick Quinn, Aodhan Brennan, Caolan Reilly, Aiden Quinn, Kevin Mooney, Liam McGuirk, Tom Doherty. (Subs) James McAdam for G Quinn, 52mins; Ciaran Duffy for L McGuirk, 56mins; Kieron Mooney for Kevin Mooney, 61mins; Gerard Quinn for A Quinn, HT (et); Joseph Duffy for T Reilly, 14mins (et); Ronan Duffy for C Reilly, 15mins (et).

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Donegal)