An inspired second half display saw Derry cruise home 3-11 to 1-08 against the Leinster champions with the Oakleaf manager revealing afterwards that coping with a red card is an eventuality they had looked at in training in the build up to big games.

"We do manage scenarios in training, we coach that because you never know when a decision goes against you like that and you are down to 14," explained McErlain.

"It suited us. It suited our game as we are fit to turn teams over but again, the work rate and the intensity they brought was class. After maybe their first couple of attacks, no one gave the ball away and when you have 14 men and work so hard to get the ball, you have to keep it. They did that brilliantly."

Dublin dangerman Noah Byrne had caused Derry problems in the opening half until a tactical switch saw Steelstown's Odhran Campbell move to do a superb man marking job on the Kilmacud Crokes forward.

"(A clean sheet at half-time) was a bonus," added the Derry manager, "We could have scored two ourselves but we had probably underestimated the pace that Byrne had on that wing. Once we put Odhran Campbell on him to go man for man, that sorted that out and I didn't see much of him in the second half."It was probably us that got that wrong in the first place. Once he got that sort of pace up there was no stopping him. He was a serious athlete, a really good player but, look, the game is 60 minutes, not 30 and you have to take your chances. We should have taken ours; ours were easier than theirs so it all evens itself out in the end."

The victory sets up an Ulster All Ireland final after Monaghan secured their place in the decider 24 hours earlier by beating Kerry and McErlain admits there are no secrets between the teams at this point.

