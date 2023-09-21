Ballerin’s Eugene Mullan in action. The Sarsfields take on Drum this weekend.. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 31. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 31

The overall quality of the Junior Championship has been poor enough so far this season but a few teams like Sean Dolan’s, Doire Trasna and Moneymore have undoubtedly improved. Unbeaten Ballymaguigan remains the clear favourites followed by a Ballerin who have yet to field their strongest team all season.

Drum v Ballerin (Sat, 5pm, Ref: Ciaran Canny)

Ballerin will travel as favourites having beaten Drum comfortably in the league. With a small pool of players to draw from, Drum have been struggling for the last few seasons and this is a really big test for them. Even at home it is difficult to see them taking anything from the game.

Dolan’s v Doire Colmcille (Sat, 3pm Ref: Martin O’Connor)

Improving Sean Dolan’s, with home advantage, will be expected to get the better of city rivals Doire Colmcille but past experience shows that when these teams meet it can be a tight enough contest. Dolan’s manager Michael McGonigle, the former Drumsurn player, has his players fit and well organised. If the Colmcilles are to upset the odds they will need to close down the scoring threat of Odhran McKane and that’s no easy task.

Moneymore v Magilligan (Sat, 3pm, Ref: P.G. Bradley)