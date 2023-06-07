PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for May in football, Shane McGuigan of Derry, with his award at PwC offices in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Slaughtneil forward has been in superb form all season, form that culminated in him hitting seven points and scoring in the penalty shoot-out as Derry made it back to back Ulster title wins in thrilling fashion in Clones. McGuigan carried that form into the opening All Ireland Series match with a brilliant individual display in the Celtic Park draw with Monghan when his 0-9 included an audacious injury time free which almost capped a superb Derry second half comeback.

McGuigan’s award was one of four handed out as the PwC GPA Women’s Players of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month winners were announced. The PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership.

Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) and Dearbhla Magee (Down) were the May winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for football and camogie respectively while Diarmuid Ryan (Clare) took the men’s hurling award. Ryan fired Clare into the Munster Championship final scoring a last-minute point against Cork in front of a sold-out Cusack Park. Earlier in May, Ryan put in a solid performance as the Banner overcame Waterford in Thurles to top the Munster Hurling Championship table.

Doireann O’Sullivan guided Cork to a fourth consecutive Munster LGFA Senior Football title, scoring an impressive 11 points, defeating rivals Kerry in Mallow. Earlier in May, O’Sullivan was influential as the Rebels drew against the same opposition at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Down full-back Dearbhla Magee’s solid defensive efforts helped Down become Ulster Camogie champions as they overcame a strong Antrim side at Rossa Park. Magee was awarded player of the match for her outstanding performance in the final.

Commenting on the announcement, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Diarmuid, Shane, Doireann, and Dearbhla. The PwC Player of the Month Awards are always highly contested each month, so to be nominated and to win is a true testament to the hard work and dedication that goes into performing at the highest level.”

Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy said: “Congratulations to Doireann, Dearbhla, Diarmuid and Shane on having their exceptional performances. They are exceptional ambassadors for the legion of players who have given us so many memorable moments in the games to date and we look forward to the weeks ahead with so many exciting games yet to come.”

