Ballerin pair Sean Ferris and Shane Ferris chase after Slaughtmanus’ Connor McGee. Photo: George Sweeney

Premier Electrics Derry Junior Championship Quarter-final

Ballerin 1-07, Slaughtmanus 0-6

Paul Ferris' 51st minute penalty decided an absorbing and, at times, ill tempered Premier Electrics Junior Championship quarter-final as Ballerin advanced to the last four at the expense of Slaughtmanus in Owenbeg on Sunday.

Ferris finished with 1-3 of his team's tally but there was only Eugene Mullan's superb point separating the teams at 0-7 to 0-6 when the game's defining moment arrived, a controversial incident which produced both the match winning goal and the first of three Slaughtmanus red cards in the final 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slaughtmanus’ Caolan Hargan skips a tackle from Ballerin’s Callum Bradley. Photo: George Sweeney

Slaughtmanus weren't happy with Mark Ferris' challenge on their initial kick-out as a St Mary's player appeared to be pushed as he rose for the high ball but with nothing given, Ballerin took full advantage. With Slaughtmanus pushed up and space in behind, substitute Daniel Walton sent the lively Shane Ferris scampering clear on goal, forcing St Mary's full back Cathal Deery to take evasive action and his tackle caught the Ballerin man high to bring both a Sarsfields spot kick and a red card for the defender.

Paul Ferris' did the honours from the spot with a low finish to the keeper's left and suddenly finding themselves four points and a man down with nine to play, there would be no way back for Slaughtmanus. That fact was made doubly sure by needless further red cards for both Niall Barr and Mark Duffy, the latter's late tackle seeing Shane Ferris forced from the field in some discomfort.

It was an unsavoury end to an intriguing game which held always held the attention of a decent crowd inside the Dungiven venue. Ballerin deserved their win in the end but Slaughtmanus can look at a number of chances which got away and one in particular which would have likely meant them facing Craigbane in the last four.

In a game of fine margins, a goal always felt like it would win it. Ferris' penalty eventually proved that but just after the three quarter mark, with the sides tied at 0-6 apiece, Rian McCormick's exquisite pass picked out the equally excellent run of Slaughtmanus substitute Barry Lyons who had ghosted inside his man and beyond the Ballerin defence. However, with the a clear run in on goal beckoning, Lyons failed to gather the pass and a gilt edged chance was lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slaughtmanus’ Daniel Jackson shields the ball from Ballerin’s Bobby Mullan. Photo: George Sweeney

It was that type of frustrating game for the St. Mary's and James McQuillan knows 'what ifs' offer no solace in championship football.

Ballerin too had their 'what if' moments, notably a first half foul on Ryan Doherty by Oran Carton that brought a close range free rather than the penalty it probably should have but victory is always the perfect tonic for decisions you don't get; though the Sarsfields also had keeper John McGinley to thank for two brilliant saves over the 60 minutes

The opening saw only two points scored in the first quarter, both from Slaughtmanus, as the excellent Conor McGee - one of the county's most dangerous forwards at this level - and McCormick gave McQuillan's men a deserved early lead.

Indeed it should have been more when Caolan Hargan's superb 11th minute run and centre picked out McGee at the back post. The forward did everything right, meeting the pass with both fists but as he turned away expecting to celebrate, Ballerin No. 1 McGinley somehow scrambled across his line to claw the effort off the line and away to safety. And five point lead, even at that point, may have been match defining!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That controversial 16th minute free meant Ballerin's opening score was a point producing free rather than the penalty it may have brought and once level at 0-3 apiece 28 minutes in the game, there would never be more than a point between them until Ferris' late penalty.

McGee and McCormick were again on target for the St. Mary's while Eugene Mullan, Kosta Papachristopolus and Shane McIntyre responded in kind for Ballerin to ensure the opening half finished level at 0-4 apiece.

Hargan's huge free set the second half in motion only for Paul Ferris' soccer style finish to tie it up once again, and those two repeated the trick minutes later to set the scene for the finale at six points each.

Eugene Mullan's second of the day was probably the score of the match and it edged Ballerin in front at 0-7 to 0-6 on 46 minutes, only seconds after Lyons had seen his opportunity slip agonisingly away. Then came the penalty, but not before the push Slaughtmanus felt wasn't given. The blue touch paper had been lit, and once the flames had been extinguished it was Ballerin who progressed to the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballerin scorers: Paul Ferris (1-3, 1pen, 1f), Eugene Mullan (0-2), Kosta Papachristopolus (0-1, 1f), Shane McIntyre (0-1).

Slaughtmanus scorers: Connor McGee (0-2), Rian McCormack (0-2), Caolan Hargan (0-2, 2f),

Ballerin: John McGinley, Callum Bradley, Brian Deighan, Sean Ferris, Mark Ferris, Stephen Mullan, Bobby Mullan, Shane McIntyre, Anntoin Bradley, Ryan Doherty, Shane Ferris, Paul Ferris, Kosta Papachristopolus, Eugene Mullan, Odhran Canning. (Subs) Dylan Mullan for Sean Ferris, 39mins; Daniel Walton for E Mullan, 47mins; Eugene Mullan for M Ferris (inj), 53mins; Simon McGinley for R Doherty, 59mins.

Slaughtmanus: Kevin Duddy, Cahir Cooke, Cathal Deery, Corrie McMonagle, Jude Mullan, Mark Duffy, Corin McMonagle, David Quigg, Conaire Molloy, Rian McCormick, Caolan Watson, Oran Carton, Daniel Jackson, Conor McGee, Caolan Hargan. (Subs) Barry Lyons for C McMonagle, 38mins; Niall Barr for D Jackson, 47mins; Gavin McShane for C Watson, 53mins.

Referee: Cathal Doherty