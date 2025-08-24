Shéa Cassidy hit 0-12 for Slaughtneil as they held off Kevin Lynch's at Owenbeg on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

Leadon Timber Frame Hurling Championship, Group A

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slaughtneil 0-27, Kevin Lynch 1-20

Kevin Lynch's have contested five of the last six county hurling finals. Slaughtneil have won all six - part of a remarkable 12 in a row they seem intent on turning into 13 with this season's championship.

Unlucky for some? Well, yeah, it is. Usually Kevin Lynch's in fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dungiven men again showed flashes of their undoubted potential in Sunday's Group A clash at Owenbeg, even at times suggesting an unlikely upset during a second half in which they outscored the champions by 1-13 to 0-10. Lynch's brought a 10-point half-time deficit back to five on two occasions before Stevie O'Neill's late goal closed the gap to three heading into injury time.

It must have been an unusual feeling for Slaughtneil supporters who were checking their watches, possibly for the first time since 2013. But there was no upset. No grandstand finish nor changing of the guard. Only a hint that this championship may not be the forgone conclusion most expect it to be.

A foul on Cormac O'Doherty following O'Neill's excellent goal allowed Shea Cassidy to strike the insurance point, his 12th of the day and a ninth from frees for a player the Emmet's are looking at to take some of the scoring burden off the shoulders of county captain O'Doherty.

Cassidy certainly looks up to it. Building on his impressive display against Na Magha - in which he scored 0-9 - this was a more significant test and he passed with flying colours. Of course O'Doherty isn't one to accept second billing easily and even with Cassidy at a 90 per cent conversion rate on his 10 frees, O'Doherty still saw fit to showcase his own prowess with two breathtaking long range efforts from around 90m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the opposite end, county colleague Richie Mullan was giving his own free-taking exhibition but will look back at a second half penalty and one close range first half free - both of which cleared the Slaughtneil bar by only millimetres - as indicative of another 'what if' story.

Corey O'Reilly was probably the pick of the Lynch's players with a superb individual display but had they managed 60 minutes instead of 30 at their second half intensity level we could have been looking at a very different result.

As it was the jury remains out and it will be no surprise if these two are back at it in the final. At least there we'd get an answer to whether that second half was Lynch's closing the gap or Slaughtneil easing up after a dominant opening.

Those first 30 minutes were cruise control territory for the Emmet's. Leading 0-5 to 0-1 after seven minutes, Cassidy already had three frees to his name with O'Doherty and Ruairi O Mianain also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took six minutes for Richie Mullan to grab Lynch's opening score and despite O'Reilly taking a lovely catch and point seconds later, the Dungiven men trailed 0-8 to 0-2 by the 10th minute.

That same Lynch's duo pulled the deficit back to four with two in two minutes but Slaughtneil's response was to go through the gears, hitting 0-8 to Lynch's 0-1 over the next 17 minutes, a tally that included a second huge O'Doherty free, another from O'Mianain and and fine long range effort from Shane McGuigan.

It meant the champions led 0-16 to 0-5, a solitary Mullan free all Kevin Lynch's could managed in the same period.

Cahal McKaigue then tagged on another score and while Mullan's free was inches from finding the net at the other end, his decision to go for goal spoke volumes about a 0-17 to 0-7 half-time deficit that felt bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cormac O'Doherty free and a Brendan Rogers point took the Emmet's advantage out to 12 within two minutes of the restart but from there Lynch's suddenly found the intensity that had been missing at times.

Slaughtneil were managing to keep the Dungiven side at arm's length at 0-21 to 0-13 when Mark Craig blocked Oisin O'Doherty's clearance and was brought down by the Emmet's keeper as he tried to seize the loose ball. Referee Ciaran O'Kane signalled penalty and while Mullan's strike was fierce, it was centimetres too high and cleared the bar.

The penalty however was one of three unanswered Kevin Lynch's point that had Slaughtneil's lead at 0-21 to 0-16 by the 50th minute with more than a hint of concern among the maroon ranks.

Mullan and Cassidy were swapping frees but it appeared Slaugthneil had regained enough control at 0-26 to 0-20 with normal time just about up. That was until O'Reilly brilliantly picked out the run of O'Neill who slipped a lovely low finish under the advancing O'Dohery to suddenly leave one score between the teams. Eyebrows were raised and bums were moved to the ends of seats but the grand finale never arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead Cassidy's free dispelled all doubts.... well, for now at least.

Slaughtneil scorers: Shea Cassidy (0-12, 9f), Cormac O'Doherty (0-4, 3f), Ruairi O Mianain (0-2), Brendan Rogers (0-3), Shane McGuigan (0-2), Chrissy McKaigue (0-2), Cahal McKaigue (0-1), Eunan Boylan (0-1).

Kevin Lynch's scorers: Richie Mullan (0-10, 1pen, 8f), Stevie O'Neill (1-0), Corey O'Reilly (0-5, 1f), Shea Millar (0-2), Niall McGonigle (0-1), Niall Ferris (0-1), Sean Kelly (0-1, 1f).

Slaughtneil: Oisin O'Doherty, Fionn McEldowney, Sean Cassidy, Conor McAllister, Ruairi O Mianain, Ruairi McCartney, Shane McGuigan, Meehaul McGrath, Cahal McKaigue, Mark McGuigan, Cormac O'Doherty, Eunan Boylan, Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue, Shea Cassidy. (Subs) Eamon Cassidy for C McKaigue, 40mins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Lynch's: Sean Kelly, Oran McElhinney, John Mullan, Eoin McKeever, Shea Millar, Conor Kelly, Niall Ferris, Darragh McGilligan, Corey O'Reilly, Thomas Brady, Conor Gaile, Stevie O'Neill, Richie Mullan, Mark Craig, Niall McGonigle. (Subs) Paddy Kelly for M Craig, 35mins; Darragh Mullan for T Brady, 39mins.

Referee: Ciaran O'Kane