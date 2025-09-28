Shane McGuigan celebrates scoring Slaughtneil’s second goal against Lavey. Photo: George Sweeney

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Quarter-Final

Slaughtneil 3-13, Lavey 1-15

Slaughtneil will meet reigning champions Newbridge after goals from Cathal O Mianain, Shane McGuigan and Shea Cassidy helped the 2020 winners end Lavey's championship interest after an entertaining clash at Owenbeg on Sunday.

The Emmet's were never quite at their best but did enough in patches to always retain control of a game that swung decisively in the second quarter of the opening half. Indeed the fact Slaugthneil struggled for periods was largely down to an excellent Lavey performance which pushed Mark Doran's team well into added time, by which point we'd seen three black cards – two for Lavey and one for the eventual winners.

Slaughtneil’s Cathal O Mianain and Lavey’s Patrick McGurk battle for possession. Photo: George Sweeney

Lavey's pace caused Slaugthneil problems all afternoon while Cailean O'Boyle's role in the No. 1 shirt - with a license to roam - proved excellent but for one crucial slip on an otherwise very impressive afternoon of kicking. Unfortunately for O'Boyle, his only misplaced kick-out allowed Fionn McEldowney to tee up Shane McGuigan for Slaughtneil's second goal on 26 minutes.

And those are the thin margins; the loss the injury of Eamonn McGill on 37 minutes another crucial factor from an Erin’s Own point of view. Lavey limited Slaughtneil to only one score in the opening 17 minutes - Cathal O'Mianain's eighth minute goal. It was a period during which the strangely out of sorts Emmet's registered four wides as Lavey led 0-6 to 1-0.

That changed in the second quarter, McGuigan's goal part of a 1-06 that gave Slaughtneil a grip Lavey never quite loosened despite a fantastic second half fightback that included a Rory McGill rocket and two excellent two pointers from Jamie Duggan and Niall Toner as the Erin's Own reduced Slaughtneil's lead to two points in added time.

However, there was no fairy-tale fightback as Slaughtneil substitutes Paul McNeil and Cormac O'Doherty emerged off the bench to provide the scores that eased their team over the line and into a huge last four clash against the reigning champions on Sunday, October 12th at Owenbeg..

Niall Toner of Lavey closes in on Slaughtneil’s Padraig Cassidy. Photo: George Sweeney

And that may require an improvement in performance after an opening half that was a game of two quarters, differentiated first by Slaughtneil wastefulness and then by Slaughtneil efficiency.

Eamonn McGill got the scoreboard moving on five minutes by which time Slaughtneil had already hit three wides and despite Shane McGuigan and Eamon Cassidy teeing up O'Mianain to punch home the opening goal, Lavey led 0-6 to 1-0 on 17 minutes thanks to scores from James McGurk, Patrick McGurk, Ciaran Hendry, Toner (f) and McGill again.

That control had evaporated by the break however as McGuigan, 'Man of the Match' Ruairi O'Mainain, Brendan Rogers, Shea Cassidy and Meehaul McGrath split the posts either side of McGuigan's lovely low finish to the net on 26 minutes.

The goal gave Doran's team a 2-08 to 0-8 break and left Lavey playing a game of second half catch-up they managed by levelling before letting Slaughtneil off the hook just when they seemed to have put themselves in a position to strike.

It wasn't, however, for any lack of trying on Lavey’s part. Despite the impressive Paudie Cassidy starting the second period with his first point of the day, Lavey responded with a Toner free and a lovely two pointers from Sean Young that had the scoreboard back to 2-07 to 0-11 by the 35 minute.

Another Paudie Cassidy point took Slaughtneil's lead back out to three but that was wiped out on 41 minutes thanks to a wonderful goal from Rory McGill who capped his own excellent display by driving a fierce shot into the roof of the Slaughtneil net for 1-11 to 2-08 on 41 minutes.

Game on. Or so we thought.

However, within two minutes Shea Cassidy was surging through a very accommodating gap in the Lavey back line to arrow a shot across O'Boyle and into the far corner.

It then took an excellent Cathal O Mianain tackle on Dara McGurk to keep the reinstated three point lead intact but when Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley tagged on points for 3-10 to 1-11, Slaughtneil had the game where they wanted it, especially after a harsh black card for Lavey's James McGurk.

Eamon Cassidy also saw black as Toner and Duggan did their best to bring Lavey back into contention with two fine two-point efforts but Slaughtneil's experience eventually told, Rogers fisted a point before those injuries time insurance scores from McNeil and O'Doherty put the seal on a hard fought win.

Slaughtneil scorers: Shane McGuigan 1-2, Shea Cassidy 1-1, Cathal O Mianain 1-0, Brendan Rogers 0-2, Ruairi O Mianain 0-2, Meehaul McGrath 0-1, Padraig Cassidy 0-2, Christopher Bradley 0-1, Paul McNeil 0-1, Cormac O'Doherty 0-1.

Lavey scorers: Niall Toner 0-5 (1tp, 3f), Rory McGill 1-2, Jaimie Duggan 0-2 (1tp), Louis Regan 0-2, (1 tpf), Eamon McGill 0-2, Patrick McGurk 0-1, Ciaran Hendry 0-1.

Slaughtneil: Conaill Scullion, Cathal O’Mianain, Karl McKaigue, Eamon Cassidy, Cahal McKagiue, Chrissy McKaigue, Fionn McEldowney, Patsy Bradley, Brendan Rogers, Meehaul McGrath, Christopher Bradley, Ruairí O’Mianain, Shea Cassidy, Shane McGuigan, Padraig Cassidy. (Subs) Cormac O'Doherty for M McGrath, 36mins; Jerome McGuigan for P Bradley, 51mins; Paul McNeil for C O Mianain, 54mins; Peter McCullagh for C Bradley, 57mins.

Black card: E Cassidy, 60mins.

Lavey: Caeilon O’Boyle, Aidy Toner, Conor Mulholland, Hugh McGurk, Eammon McGill, Ciaran Hendry, Naithan Scullion, Rory McGill Ryan Mulholland, James McGurk, Niall Toner, Patrick McGurk, Dara McGurk, Louis Regan, Fintan Bradley. (Subs) Ryan McGill for E McGill (inj), 37mins; Rian Collins for F Bradley, 43mins; Jamie Duggan for D McGurk, 47mins; Connor Melaugh for N Scullion, 53mins; Marc McGurk for L Regan, 53mins;

Black Card: J McGurk, 47mins; C Melaugh, 60mins.

Referee: Barry Cassidy