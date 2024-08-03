Shane McGuigan hit 1-04 at Slaughtneil defeated Glen at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

O'Neill’s Senior Football Championship, Group A

Slaughtneil 1-11, Glen 0-11

All Ireland club champions Glen suffered a first Derry club championship defeat in three years as Shane McGuigan's first half penalty settled a serious bout of shadow-boxing against Slaughtneil at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

A quarter-final against the Emmets in September 2020 was the last time the Wattys tasted defeat in the county championship, that 0-15 to 0-12 loss preceding the appointment of Malachy O'Rourke only weeks later. O'Rourke has gone on to oversee a remarkable run of success which culminated in last season's Croke Park victory over St. Brigid's and while undoubtedly disappointed at a first Derry championship defeat as Glen boss, it's unlikely the Wattys' boss will lose much sleep over this group opener.

Glen began without seven of the 15 that started in the All Ireland final with Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Cathal Mulholland, Emmett Bradley and Alex Doherty missing, although Doherty, Dougan and Bradley were introduced in the second half.

Slaughtneil went closer to full strength and it was Derry star McGuigan - who hit 0-9 in that 2020 victory - who again proved the difference with 1-04 to his name including a contentious first half penalty he won and converted.

Despite the lack of jeopardy involved, there was still a sizeable crowd in Owenbeg and they were treated to some decent entertainment, albeit one lacking the usual championship intensity associated with a meeting of these rivals.

Glen bossed the opening exchanges but there was nothing between the teams after seven minutes, Danny Tallon's free and subsequent score from play cancelled out first by a Shane McGuigan free and then by Christopher Bradley score.

Ciaran McFaul's promptings were dictating tempo at this stage and when he teed up Odhran Molloy for a great ninth minute goal chance Slaughtneil were indebted to the outstretched foot of keeper, Jack Cassidy, which was all that stood between Molloy's shot and the opening goal. Cassidy's opposite number, Glen keeper Connlan Bradley stepped forward to send the resultant '45' between the sticks.

Cahir McCabe's excellent score put Glen 0-4 to 0-2 up on 16 minutes before McGuigan and Eunan Mulholland swapped scores as Slaughtneil gradually got a foothold in a game of fine margins. 'Sammy' Bradley's second of the day, a lovely solo effort, then brought Glen's lead back to the minimum before, with seven minutes of the half remaining, the incident which defined the game.

McGuigan was being picked up by Danny McDermott but when Slaughtneil worked an overload on the right and the Derry forward cleverly swapped passes with Christopher Bradley, he found himself bearing down on goal with only Conleth McGuckian for company. The Glen man made sure McGuigan wasn't getting to goal and the only real bone of contention was where the infringement had taken place.

Referee Martin McErlane took a moment and decided it was inside the square, McGuigan stepping up to send an emphatic spot-kick to the keeper's left and into the bottom corner for 1-04 to 0-5.

A huge Jack Cassidy point made it 1-02 without reply for Slaughtneil and 15 scoreless minutes for Glen as the Emmets took an ominous 1-05 to 0-5 lead into the break.

A mark by the impressive Eamon Cassidy took Slaugthneil's lead out to four upon the restart before the introduction of, first, Emmett Bradley and then Ethan Doherty began to reel the 2020 champions back in.

Tallon gabbed a great mark followed by a free, and while McGuigan hit a beauty of his own, a fisted point from Conor Gallagher and an excellent effort from Conleth McGuckian meant Slaughtneil's lead was back to the minimum at 0-9 to 1-07 by the three quarter mark.

Any thoughts of Slaughtneil beginning to shake were dispelled by Jerome McGuigan's fisted point and while Tallon and McGuigan again exchanged frees, Eamon Cassidy's second of an impressive display provided some breathing room.

That was extended by sublime effort from wide on the left by Jerome McGuigan who took the Slaughtneil lead out to 1-11 to 0-10 with two minutes remaining before Dougan's first of the day ensured a tense last few minutes.

And Glen almost rescued it in injury time when good work by Emmett Bradley teed up Jody McDermott and his shot had to be scrambled off the line. Seconds later a turnover should have sent the Watty's through with a three on one but McGuckian's forward pass had just too much on it and the chance was gone. So was the game - just don't expect anyone in Slaughtneil or Glen to get over excited by it at this early stage.

Slaughtneil scorers: Shane McGuigan (1-4, 1pen, 3f), Christopher Bradley (0-2), Jack Cassidy (0-1), Eamon Cassidy (0-2, 1m), Jerome McGuigan (0-2).

Glen scorers: Danny Tallon (0-5, 3f, 1m), Connlann Bradley (0-1, 1 '45'), Cahir McCabe (0-1), Eunan Mulholland (0-1), Conor Gallagher (0-1), Conleth McGuckian (0-1), Ryan Dougan (0-1).

Slaughtneil: Jack Cassidy, Karl McKaigue, Chrissy McKaigue, Eamon Cassidy, Christopher Bradley, Paul McNeill, Fionn McEdlowney, Brendan Rogers, Jerome McGuigan, Cahal McKaigue, Shane McGuigan, Deaglan McNamee, Eoin Mulholland, Peter McCullagh, Cormac O'Doherty. (Subs) Shea Cassidy for D McNamee, 40mins; Se McGuigan for C O'Doherty, 48mins; Mark McGuigan for E Mulholland, 59mins; Ruairi McCartney for P McCullagh, 60mins; Sean Cassidy for J McGuigan, 60mins.

Glen: Connlan Bradley, Michael Warnock, Danny McDermott, Conor Gallagher, Tiarnan Flanagan, Ciaran McFaul, Odhran Molloy, Jody McDermott, Cahir McCabe, Conor Convery, Conleth McGuckian, Eunan Mulholland, Johnny McGuckian, Danny Tallon, Marc Dixon. (Subs) Emmett Bradley for C McCabe, 34mins; Ethan Doherty for M Dixon, 37mins; Ryan Dougan for C Gallagher, 41mins; Connor Carville for J McGuckian, 51mins.

Referee: Martin McErlane