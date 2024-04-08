Derry and Steelstown defender Diarmuid Baker. Photo: George Sweeney

Speaking in the Assembly today, the Foyle MLA said: “In just five short years, Derry GAA have gone from Division 4 to Division 1 champions. What an incredible performance last weekend by our county.

“And it is testimony to the great work of the coaches, the management, and of course the players who have given their all throughout.

“I want to mention three players. Diarmuid Baker, Cahir McMonagle and Donncha Gilmore.

"Three Steelstown Brian Óg players who have been key to Derry’s success and who no doubt will continue to make an impact in the years ahead.

“What an inspiration to young Gaels in Derry who have role models not just from their own county team but from their own clubs and areas to look up to.

“I also want to mention the Derry hurlers who recently won the 2B final and who continue to make great strides for the sport in Ulster.

“Additionally, Derry camogs will play Westmeath in the League final this Sunday and we send our best wishes to the squad and look forward to their continued success.

“There is a sense of excitement for all Derry fans that something big is ahead for our county.