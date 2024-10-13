Glen’s Conleth McGuckian challenges Slaughtneil’s Fionn McEldowney . Photo: George Sweeney

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship, semi-final

Glen 1-09, Slaughtneil 0-9

It appears that rumours of Glen's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The reigning champions remained on course for a fourth successive Derry senior championship title thanks to Jody McDermott's last minute goal during an inspired second half display against old foes Slaughtneil at Owenbeg on Sunday.

Four in a row is a feat only previously achieved by Slaughtneil and Bellaghy and you will get short odds on the Watty's now joining that illustrious duo after a semi-final performance which suggests they are once again timing their county championship run to perfection. Turning around 0-5 to 0-3 behind, Conor Glass, Michael Warnock and Ethan Doherty were the brilliant sparks which lit the Watty's fire as Glen kept Slaughtneil scoreless for 32 minutes either side of half-time.

All three were superb, but Warnock’s scintillating forward runs in both halves gave his team-mates a serious lift when they required it as Glen showed they still have plenty left in the tanks, despite some suggesting they were no longer at the levels of previous years.

But they still needed McDermott's goal which arrived after a high Watty's press took advantage of a loose pass from Slaughtneil keeper Jack Cassidy. There was still plenty to do when Eunan Mulholland picked up the breaking ball but with Cassidy now well off his line, Mulholland floated a high ball towards the posts. It didn't have the legs for a point but Jody McDermott had followed its flight and as it dropped, McDermott leapt high above the covering defender to touch home a match defining goal which had the champions over the line at 1-09 to 0-8.

There was still time for a frantic finale that saw tempers fray and Padraig Cassidy eventually sent off after a couple of off the ball tangles, but the chaos of those closing moments belied a superbly controlled second period from Glen which will send out an ominous warning to would be challengers for their Derry, Ulster and All Ireland titles.

Slaughtneil started with the breeze at their backs first half and enjoyed the better of an opening half which McGuigan highlighted his talents at both ends of the pitch. The Derry forward grabbed two points, one a free, but just as crucial were two excellent defensive mopping up jobs under dangerous Glen high balls but if the opening half was a boxing match it was more about jabs than anyone landing a proper punch.

However the fact no one managed that 'uppercut' was down to a sublime block by the excellent Warnock on Meehaul McGrath's goalbound shot 14 minutes in.

The move came about from a Glen kick-out which was turned over by Ruairi O Mianan. The young dual star got his head up immediately and picked out a beautiful pass to the unmarked McGrath who had a run in on goal. McGrath stepped inside the last defender and looked set to find the net until Warnock appeared on his shoulder from nowhere to dive low and block his effort with a breathtaking piece of defending.

At that point Glen were missing the creativity of the injured Ciaran McFaul with key dangerman Ethan Doherty having county colleague Chrissy McKaigue for intimate company. The 2023 Young Footballer of the Year still managed to register two assists in the first half, teeing up Emmett Bradley and Danny Tallon for the Watty's opening two scores but space in either attacking third was hard come by.

Slaughtneil were two up after four minutes thanks to points from Jerome McGuigan and Shane McGuigan and would lead the entire half after further scores from Shane McGuigan (f), Christopher Bradley and Brendan Rogers.

Glen's opening point was from Emmett Bradley but having trailed at 0-5 to 0-2 in the 22nd minute, Malachy O'Rourke won't have been too worried after Conor Convery's score ensured there was only two between them at the break.

Danny Tallon's free upon the restart signalled a major gear change from Glen. With Glass dominating the middle third and Warnock's runs from deep causing havoc, they pinned the Emmet's back and chipped away and once level for the first time in the game on 35 minutes, they always looked likely. Further points from Tallon (f), Glass (45), a sublime effort from Warnock and two brilliant efforts from Conleth McGuckian and Glass again made it six in a row and meant a 0-9 to 0-6 lead with seven left to play.

Slaughtneil rallied with Christopher Bradxley and Padraig Cassidy points, the latter after Shane McGuigan looked to have a sniff of a goal chance, but McDermott's goal punctured their momentum and signalled the ominous return to form of the All Ireland champions.

Glen scorers: Jody McDermott (1-0), Emmett Bradley (0-1), Danny Tallon (0-2, 1f), Conor Convery (0-1), Conor Glass (0-2, 1 '45'), Michael Warnock (0-1).

Slaughtneil scorers: Shane McGuigan (0-2, 1f), Jerome McGuigan (0-1), Christopher Bradley (0-2), Brendan Rogers (0-1), Padraig Cassidy (0-2), Se McGuigan (0-1).

Glen: Connlann Bradley, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan, Danny McDermott, Jody McDermott, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Conor Convery, Eunan Mulholland, Cathal Mulholland, Conleth McGuckian, Danny Tallon, Ethan Doherty. (Subs) Johnny McGuckian for C Convery, HT.

Slaughtneil: Jack Cassidy, Karl McKaigue, Chrissy McKaigue, Eamon Cassidy, Christopher Bradley, Paul McNeill, Fionn McEldowney, Brendan Rogers, Padraig Cassidy, Jerome McGuigan, Shane McGuigan, Cahal McKaigue, Ruairi O Mianain, Meehaul McGrath, Cormac O'Doherty. (Subs) Shea Cassidy for C McKaigue, 39mins; Patsy Brady for M McGrath, 48mins; Se McGuigan for C O'Doherty, 48mins; Keelan Feeney for P McNeill, 51mins.

Referee: Barry Cassidy