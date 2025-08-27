Enjoying the activities at the Mary’s Ardmore GAA Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journalplaceholder image
DERRY GAA: Young players shine at Ardmore GAA Summer Camp

By Michael Wilson
Published 27th Aug 2025, 11:18 BST
St. Mary’s, Ardmore held their annual summer GAA camp recently who children enjoying fun and games under the expert eyes of club coaches.

With the emphasis in participation, the large number of young players out on a great show of skills and scoring with ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney there to capture the action. Check out some of his pics…...

