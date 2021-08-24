Derry GAA’s Netflix-style streaming platform returns for 2021 Club Championships

Legendary cameraman Albert Kirk keeps an eye on the action during last season's highly successful Derry GAA streaming service which is set to be repeated for the 2021 Club Championship.

The dedicated streaming platform will be continued for 2021 on DerryGAA.ie, with Season Passes available to purchase now (£35).

A minimum of 10 games will be streamed live on the #WeAreDerry platform across the 2021 Club Championship season, and just like last year, full deferred coverage of the majority of the remaining matches taking place in the Oak Leaf county (at senior, intermediate and junior level) will be available to watch on-demand.

With social distancing measures still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at matches is again likely to be restricted over the coming weeks. But for £35, Gaels in the county - and around the world - will still be able to watch live matches from the Derry Senior Football Championship: including three group games, two last 16 matches, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final. In addition, the final of the county’s Senior Hurling Championship will also be streamed live.

The action commences on Thursday September 2nd when Loup’s clash with Ballinascreen will be broadcast live from Owenbeg. The other live group games will feature holders Slaughtneil versus Lavey, and Magherafelt versus Glen, who have faced-off in recent seasons.

As an alternative to the full #WeAreDerry Season Pass package, live games can be purchased individually for a cost of £5 per match. Derry GAA Chairperson Stephen Barker said he was delighted that the popular service has returned for a second year.

“Our #WeAreDerry streaming platform was a huge success in 2020,” explained the County Chairman, “With the pandemic taking hold we felt it was vital for us to provide access to our games to as many people as possible, especially with many vulnerable members of our community shielding and completely unable to attend fixtures.

“As a community, we are still trying to negotiate restrictions due to Covid-19 and therefore Derry GAA is delighted that we are able to provide the streaming service again in 2021. The production value of our broadcasts has been top-quality and with commentator, Alan Gunn, and the team of analysts, we are able to provide viewers a full flavour of the Derry championships.

“It really is the next-best thing and we look forward to once again bringing that colour and excitement into people’s televisions and devices, wherever they are.

“We had over 800 subscribers to our Season Pass offering last season and huge numbers tuning in at the weekend for the live games so it made perfect sense for us to renew the service for 2021, especially with attendances still likely to be restricted.

“The ability for us to bring live games to fans in Derry and across the world in 2020 was unprecedented and we thank the Gaels in Derry and beyond for their support of the service. Their contribution to this initiative has directly helped us invest in facilities such as the recent upgraded Internet infrastructure at Owenbeg which will in turn help improve the digital services we provide.”

Barker was also keen to point to the generous support of Derry GAA sponsors and others who make the initiative possible.

“The continued support of our sponsors has been fantastic,” he added, “We had a number of local companies only too keen to sponsor our coverage in 2020 despite going through a hugely challenging period themselves. Without the fantastic support of all our sponsors, it would be very difficult for us to take on these types of projects.

“We also acknowledge those that helped us behind the scenes. The GAA volunteers at Bellaghy and Magherafelt provided us with access to their venues and services last year while Martin McKenna and his team of videographers continue to ensure we can watch all matches back on-demand. Their support and commitment is reflective of the spirit we have in the Derry GAA community.”