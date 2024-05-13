Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey says Derry cannot afford to relax despite taking a huge step toward the Christy Ring Cup final by defeating London in a high octane championship clash at Owenbeg on Saturday.

The Oak Leafers went into the game knowing a victory for London would end their hopes of a place in the final but produced a superb 70 minutes which not only brought a crucial two points but also pulled back the Exiles' superior score difference. That will only come into play, however, if London can shock championship favourites, Kildare next week in Ruislip and Derry get the better of bottom of the table Sligo.

It means it is all to play for on the final day and following the disappointment of defeat to Kildare, McGarvey was delighted with the reaction of his team in what was a 'make or break clash'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I definitely got it there," smiled the Lavey native when asked if it was the response he was seeking after the Kildare setback.

Cormac O'Doherty of Derry shields the sloithar from London's Robbie Murphy . Photo: George Sweeney

"We expected what that game was going to be. We expected it to be a really tough game. I didn't expect it to be a nine point game - we really thought that would go right to the wire - but our second goal made a huge difference to it. All of a sudden we had a wee bit of breathing space.

"Fair enough we had a few wides, they had a lot of wides in the first half too but it was exactly what we thought it was going to be and we're absolutely delighted to come out of that one."

A tense, tight opening half saw the Exiles hit the net twice but also register 11 wides as Ruairi O'Mianain scored 1-03 from play for Derry, including the injury time point that edged Derry ahead by 1-11 to 2-07 at the break. Jack Goulding was Derry's tormentor in chief throughout even the former Kerry forward's influence was blunted by a second half defensive display from Derry that limited a team previously averaging 3-24 a game in the competition to only six second half points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christy McNaughton's goal and Oisin O'Doherty's brilliant save from Cathal O'Carroll at the other end provided Derry with the impetus to run out surprisingly comfortable winners.

Enda O'Neill from Goal Post NI congratulates 'Man of the Match Christy McNaughton after Saturday's victory over London in Owenbeg.

"To be fair, I think a lot of our pressure on their shooting was very, very good," said the Derry manager of his team's defensive discipline, "It was high intensity. There were was some massive hits in the game, one right at the start on Sean Tad, and that went on right to the end. But we expected that. This is championship hurling.

"We were in last chance saloon there, as we will be again next week so, no, absolutely over the moon, delighted with the win.

"(Being one point up) wasn't really discussed much at half time, it was just keep doing the basics well, keep creating space for ourselves and try and take the right shooting options. Our second goal was probably the perfect example of that. John (Mullan) and Corey (O'Reilly) both had chances to tap that ball over the bar but we felt down in Kildare we had chances to make those passes to create goal chances. We didn't score them the last day, we did today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry’s character was typified by Mark Craig's refusal to allow a first half hamstring injury to end his afternoon, the Kevin Lynch's player emerging for the second half in heavy strapping but still able to play a crucial sweeping role in a defensive unit full of impressive performances.

London trio Cathal O'Carroll, Robbie Murphy and Tom Millerick pursue James Friel at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

"There was no tomorrow. You know if you got beat today you're going out and Mark's just a warrior for this team," added the Derry boss, "When he's on it breeds confidence around the team.

"I thought he had a lot of support down there too in Niall Farren, Paddy Kelly did a lot of work, Ritchie (Mullan) did a lot of work. I thought we were so good there today.

"I mean, 3-24 is a big obstacle to come in against but defensively we've been so, so good. Our forwards maybe feel as if they've been a bit inconsistent at times this season but, look, when it came to it they pushed on. They got their scores."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry now face a trip to Markievicz Park knowing victory will take them to Croke Park if London fail to defeat Kildare but McGarvey is taking nothing for granted.

"Our job now is to go and beat Sligo. We have to win and to make sure score difference isn't a factor, if we get into a position to win we have to try and push on, but we're in a good place. We thought we'd have to win four out of five at least to get through to the final. We've got three wins with Sligo away next Saturday, looking forward to it.”

Derry scorers: Ruairi O'Mianain (1-3), Cormac O'Doherty (0-7, 4f, 1 '65'), John Mullan (0-1), Corey O'Reilly (0-3), Christy McNaughton (1-1), Meehaul McGrath (0-1), Darragh McGilligan (0-3), James Friel (0-1), Paddy Kelly (0-1), Paul Cleary (0-1)

London scorers: Jack Goulding (1-8, 3f, 1 '65'), Sean Glynn (1-1), Ronan Crowley (0-1), Dylan Dawson (0-2), Cathal O'Carroll (0-1),

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry: Oisin Doherty, Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Niall Farren, Sean Cassidy, Richie Mullan, James Friel, Callum O'Kane, Meehaul McGrath, Darragh McGilligan, Cormac O'Doherty, Corey O'Reilly, John Mullan, Christy McNaughton, Ruairi O Mianian. (Subs) Cahal Murray for C O'Kane, 58mins; Sean Francis Quinn for N Farren, 64mins; Paul Cleary for J Mullan, 67mins; Dara Mooney for Meehaul McGrath, 69mins; Sean Kelly for R O'Mianain, 72mins;

London: Tommy Wallace, Padraig Muldoon, Conor Byrne, Niall Geoghegan, Tom Millerick, Sean O'Meara, Cathal O'Carroll, Adam Cunney, Robbie Murphy, Owen Sheil, Sean Glynn, Kevin Reid, Dylan Dawson, Jack Goulding, Ronan Crowley. (Subs) Eoghan McHugh for R Murphy, 44mins; Niall Broderick for R Crowley, 52mins; Malcolm Flannery for O Sheil, 56mins; Paul Kennedy for D Dawson, 56mins;Rory Lodge for S Glynn, 64mins;

Referee: Peter Owens