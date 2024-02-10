Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry hurlers made it two National League wins from two after an excellent second half display in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny saw off Donegal and maintained the Oak Leafers' 100 per cent start to 2024.

A game Derry manager Johnny McGarvey had described as possibly the toughest of the campaign lived up to its billing in an opening half during which Donegal were the better side but failed to translate their superiority to the scoreboard after Dara Mooney's 20th minute goal ensured parity for a misfiring Derry team. In total the Oak Leafers hit 10 first half wides and saw six other efforts blocked or fall short. They also passed up two or three goal chances with a tendency to over play at times.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny McGarvey's senior hurlers made it two wins from two games by defeating Donegal in Letterkenny. Photo: George Sweeney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast Donegal's first wide didn't arrive until the 31st minute of a half in which efficiency was the key word for Mickey McCann's men. Tigerish in defence and first to almost every break, the only thing missing from the home side's opening 35 minutes was a half-time lead.

Yet within 13 seconds of the restart it was evident a different Derry had emerged from the O'Donnell Park changing rooms as the excellent Cahal Murray - who was a superb outlet through for the visitors and hit 1-03 - split the posts to signal a sea change of momentum. Sean Ward did reply almost instantly for the Tir Chonaill men but that would be Donegal’s last score for 21 minutes as Derry turned a 1-10 to 0-13 arm wrestle into a 1-17 to 0-13 comfort zone.

That third quarter won the game for Derry and if Murray was a worthy 'Man of the Match' winner he was pushed hard by corner back Aimon Duffy, midfielder Ruairi O Mianain and fellow forward Mooney, who finished with 1-02 from play. Throw in the work rate of Meehaul McGrath, the tenacity of Paddy Kelly at the back and the sheer class of Cormac O'Doherty and Derry eventually came across the line with a bit to spare.

But this was anything but plain sailing for Derry and it would be no surprise to see these two teams lining out again later in the season for the league final.

Dermot Friel of Friel's Bar, Swatragh congratulations 'Man of the Match' Cahal Murray after Derry victory over Donegal's in O'Donnell Park. Included are Ruby and Ella Friel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening half was a tale of Donegal intensity. All over the pitch the home side were having the better of it and probably no one was more surprised than Derry to go into the break level at 1-09 to 0-12. That must have been a major disappointment to to 2023 Nicky Rackard runners-up who led by 0-8 to 0-3 midway through the half with Gerard Gilmore again in scoring form.

Indeed it was Gilmore and Stephen Gillespie who shot their team into an early two point lead and while Paul Cleary replied, Donegal were enjoying the best of it as Derry hit fives wides in the opening 10 minutes.

The visitors should have hit the net though on six minutes when a lovely move saw O'Doherty find Cleary who sent O'Mianain clear. His shot was true but it found Donegal keeper Luke White in an unforgiving mood and his stop was top drawer though it came at the expense of a point.

All thew while Gilmore was tagging scores at the other end with Liam McKinney and Conor Gartland lending a hand as Donegal led 0-8 to 0-3 by the 16th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry rallied somewhat and had it back to 0-9 to 0-5 thanks to points from Mooney and John Mullan, the latter after a superb tackle by Donegal's Steven McBride stopped McGrath finding the net. But just as Donegal were looking in control, Mooney found the back of the net with a goal that owed everything to the vision and pass of Murray. His pass from wide on the Derry right was superb and Mooney gave it the finish it deserved to make it a one point game.

It proved the foothold Derry needed and while McKinney responded for Donegal, Corey O'Reilly then registered a wonderful solo run as the sides went tit for tat over the remainder of the half, O'Doherty, O Mianain and Murray on target for Derry as the half finished all square.

If Donegal were disappointed to be level at the break, they frustration was compounded by a second period in which they never found their level again, although that was due to a vastly improved Derry display which never let them settle.

After Murray set Derry off and running, the scores flowed freely while Duffin, Kelly and Mark Craig had shut the door at the opposite end. Derry's insurance goal didn't arrive until the 69th minute when Mooney repaid the favour from his own goal by setting up Murray to net. It capped a superb display from Murray and cemented a result that puts Derry in the box seat to make the league final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donegal scorers: Gerard Gilmore (0-9, 5f, 1 '65'), Stephen Gillespie (0-1), Liam McKinney (0-3), Conor Gartland (0-1), Josh McGee Cronolly (0-2), Sean Ward (0-1), Cormac Finn (0-1), Luke White (0-1, 1f).

Derry scorers: Cahal Murray (1-3), Dara Mooney (1-2), Cormac O'Doherty (0-5, 3f), Ruairi O Mianain (0-2), Corey O'Reilly (0-2), Darragh McGilligan (0-2), John Mullan (0-1), Padhraig Nelis (0-1), Callum O'Kane (0-1), Paul Cleary (0-1).

Donegal: Luke White, Ciaran Bradley, Steven McBride, Stephen Gillespie, Ciaran Curran, Gavin Browne, Jack O'Loughlin, Brian McIntyre, Peter Kelly, Conor Gartland, Ryan Hilferty, Gerard Gilmore, Seam Ward, Liam McKinney, Josh McGee Cronolly. (Subs) Cormac Finn for P Kelly, 42mins; Bernard Lafferty forr Hilferty, 47mins; Oisin Grant for S Ward, 55mins; Oisin Marley for B McIntyre, 56mins;Cathal O'Brien for J O'Loughlin, 69mins.

Derry: Eoin Mulholland, Aimon Duffin, Mark Craig, Paddy Kelly, James Friel, Richie Mullan, Meehaul McGrath, Cormac O'Doherty, Ruairi O Mianain, Corey O'Reilly, John Mullan, Callum O'Kane, Dara Mooney, Cahal Murray, Paul Cleary.(Subs) Darragh McGilligan for J Mullan, 52mins; Padhraig Nelis for P Cleary, 56mins; Niall Farren for J Friel, 65mins; Thomas Brady for M McGrath, 67mins;