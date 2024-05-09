​Derry hurlers face make or break Christy Ring clash with London at Owenbeg

Meehaul McGrath, in action against London in February, is expected to be passed fit to face the Exiles this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney

Christy Ring Cup

Derry v London

​Derry hurlers will put their championship season on the line when they take on London in a make or break Christy Ring Cup clash at Owenbeg on Saturday (Throw-in 1.30pm).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeat to competition favourites Kildare last time out has left Johnny McGarvey's men with no room for error ahead of this weekend's tie. For Derry the scenario is simple, win or exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a big game, it's important, it's must win but we're looking forward to it," explained the Oak Leaf manager, "London will have another crack at it even if they are beaten whereas we won't. If we lose we're out and we totally understand that.

"That won't change too much about our approach. We'll try to keep things as we've been going. Of course the Kildare match was a bit of a setback but Kildare were always fancied to win the group. Barring something strange in the last game - I mean I would expect them to beat Tyrone at the weekend and I would also expect them to beat London as well but, look, if we don't beat London it won't matter anyway."

By defeating Derry 2-19 to 0-18 in the last round, Kildare struck the first meaningful blow group that has developed into a three way battle for the top two spots which bring with them a place in the Croke Park final. That result means Kildare and London currently lead the way on six points from three games, two ahead of Derry, a scenario which means victory over McGarvey's men will see London into the final ahead of a tough final game at home to Kildare.

Despite the high level championship jeopardy involved, it's not unfamiliar territory for Derry who faced a similar predicament en route to last year's final after an opening day draw with Tyrone and a two point defeat to Meath in round three. Then Derry needed to defeat Mayo at home on the final day and hope Meath came away from Sligo with two points which they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a very similar situation to the way the Christy Ring worked out last year," agreed the Lavey native who expects both Mark Craig and Meehaul McGrath to shake off niggling injuries.

"It's very similar set of circumstances and, ironically, last year we were probably in a worse position because we had the draw with Tyrone so this very simple for us. If we win the match we have every chance of making the final and if we don't then we don't deserve to be there anyway."

McGarvey admitted the defeat Kildare had been disappointing for his previously unbeaten team but said it was a game his players could learn from.

"Look, it was very disappointing at the time because we knew we didn't play well," he added, "Had we played well but lost then at least we would have been able to say, 'Look, they were just better than us.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was the fact that, especially in the first half we didn't pressurise them, we didn't play with any great intensity - it just didn't happen for us and next thing you know you're nine or 10 points down to a team that is better than anything you've played all year.

"We fought gallantly enough in the second half but we don't want token gestures and pats on the back. We should have played better in the first half. At the end of the day the match came down to four goal chances; they had two and we had two. They scored two and we didn't score any."

With two weeks to lick their wounds since McGarvey has had plenty of time to prepare for an Exiles side whose league form suggests they kept all their eggs in their championship basket.

Indifferent league form which saw Derry defeat London by nine points in Celtic Park in February and the Exiles finished fourth in the table has given way to vastly improved championship form which has London top of the scoring tables thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's form which means neither McGarvey nor his players will be taking anything for granted on Saturday.

"The Kildare game had a lot to do with our own performance. We are under no illusions that they were very good, very strong. Kildare playing at that level above everybody all season - and probably the fact that they've played a level consistently over a number of seasons - that's a factor.

"A lot of our boys were playing at that level for the first time and were maybe not fully prepared for what Kildare would bring. But look, London won't be like that. We know all a bout London and London know all about us. I expect it to be a really tight, close game, one we need to make sure we come out of on the right side.

"We've done enough work on London. We've seen them and we've looked at them. They have some really good quality forwards but one look at their points tally would tell you that. They're the highest scorers in the group after three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad