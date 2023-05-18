Derry’s Darragh McGilligan has been instrumental in Derry push for a spot in the Christy Ring Cup final. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 06

Minus 14 of last year's panel, Johnny McGarvey and his management team have worked wonders during their short tenure in charge. Relegation from Division 2A was controversial and came despite some hugely encouraging displays from McGarvey's revamped young side. Criticism at an opening day championship draw against Tyrone proved unfounded as Derry bounced back with victories over Sligo and London.

McGarvey's men currently sit third but with the top two - Sligo and Meath - also meeting on Saturday, Derry only need to defeat a Mayo team still waiting on its first point of the championship to book their place in the Croke Park decider.

"Massive," was McGarvey's one word description of the prize on offer for his team this weekend, "I don't think too many would have fancied us at the start of the competition and here we are; one game to go and it is in our own hands. You can't ask for any more than that.

"Somebody told me the other night that of the championship team from last year there has been 11 players of a turnover. That's unreal in one team in a championship season. To be sitting in the position we are in now, we're delighted but we also know it is all for nothing if we don't the match at the weekend."

Derry will go into the game as odds on favourites to qualify but McGarvey insists they will be taking nothing for granted after a group stage in which every game has been highly competitive.

"We are under no illusions, we're not in a position that we can underestimate anybody," added the Derry manager, "Fair enough, maybe Mayo's results haven't been what they would have wanted but they played in the Christy Ring final last year and beat Derry by eight points. And it's not to say they have been getting beat out the gate in games, they have been very competitive. Maybe they haven't scored enough goals which has been their downfall but, look, we are going to be as professional as we can be.

"Even before we played Tyrone I said there wasn't a lot between any of the counties and I remember being asked after we drew with Tyrone if it was a point lost or a point gained. Well, if we win won on Saturday it was a point gained. That point has proved massive in a game we could have lost.

"Look, I think the teams are all evenly matched and we will certainly not be taking Mayo for granted. It will be easier for them. They are coming up here without any pressure, the shackles are off, so we are totally concentrating on ourselves. We are trying to make sure we are as well prepared as possible to get the best performance possible."

Last week's dramatic 1-30 to 4-19 victory over London in Ruislip left Derry's fate in their own hands and McGarvey has been delighted with the character shown by his panel this season, character he believes they'll need to show once more on Saturday.

"I'm delighted with how the boys have been working. Last week was huge. We went a couple of points down with a few minutes to go and really dug it out. Every time we went a couple if three clear they got a goal, something we have been working on this week, but it really is total focus on making sure we get over the line.

"Last week against London was such a good game, so exciting, but as a manager it is not the sort of game you want to be involved in.