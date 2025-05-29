​Croke Park is a place of selective memory. It only recalls winners. It can lift you to the heavens; or leave you lost among the thousands that surround you.

Few teams know that better than the Derry hurlers. On Saturday, the men from the Oak Leaf county make the pilgrimage south for a fourth time in the last five years, a fifth journey to HQ in the 20 year history of the Christy Ring Cup, so no one knows better than Johnny McGarvey and his players that history is written by the victors.

Indeed it suits just fine to have those previous finals sealed and stored inside a drawer marked 'history' in some dusty corner of Owenbeg. Scars remain but this is a new Derry, one determined to write it's own story, a story no longer defined by a series of near misses and a trophy the county has been chasing for two decades.

"They’ve been mentioned in passing but there's no real talk of the past finals because they’re irrelevant as far as this year goes," explained McGarvey who has brought Derry to the final in each of his three seasons in charge.

"I mean, there are 17 new players since the 2023 final; there's 11 from last year. It’s been touched on that we want to do better but there's no real discussion about what happened in 2024, 2023 or any time before that. The only focus is getting a performance out at the weekend."

McGarvey was a late appointment back in January 2023 after Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly stepped down on the eve of the new season. It's fair to say the Lavey man inherited a considerable task but his energy and enthusiasm didn't take long to make itself felt.

McGarvey looked to the county's talented underage squads to bolster a panel backboned by the stalwarts like Cormac O'Doherty, Sean Cassidy, Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Meehaul McGrath, Richie Mullan, Gerald Bradley, Thomas Brady and John Mullan. And that balance has been crucial in carrying Derry to a game which the Oak Leaf boss admits could be the most important since the 2001 Ulster Championship final.

"For a lot of the boys on both teams, this will will be the biggest sporting day they’ll ever have," added the Lavey native, "We’re very lucky in that we've had a few of these, albeit we haven't got over the line, but it's still nothing to be taken for granted.

"Every time you go to play at Croke Park you have to be under the impression that it could also be your last so of course, it's a big occasion, we know that, but we'll not dwell on it.

"We haven't really made much reference to anything that has happened in the past because we don't believe it's relevant. The management team have the squad well prepared, the players are in good shape. They’re hurling well and training well, their attitude is good. Now we just go to Saturday and try to get get a performance because if we can get a performance then the result will look after itself."

And, after the heart break of losing finals against Kerry (2015), Offaly (2021), Meath (2023) and Kildare (2024), the omens are good for Derry with McGarvey able to name a fully fit squad to face London, the first time he's had the luxury during a season which hasn't always followed a smooth path.

A catalogue of injuries to key players meant a difficult start to a Division Two campaign that eventually came down to a relegation play-off clash with Donegal in Letterkenny. Strangely though McGarvey doesn't pinpoint that 20 point victory as the catalyst for change; not even the impressive victory over Meath which preceded it and started a run of six wins from their last seven games, four from five in the Christy Ring.

Instead, for the Derry manager, it was February’s performance - albeit in defeat - against a Kildare team which has since qualified for the Joe McDonagh final that convinced him his players remained on the right track.

"I'd always go back to the Kildare match. We felt at half-time in the Kildare match that we were playing well, and we were probably eight or nine points down at the time.

"Kildare are now showing where they are at in the Joe McDonagh final, and they will give that a fair rattle but I'd say that was the day that we felt it was maybe starting to turn in our favour. At that stage, players were coming back; they were getting fit and we were coming coming back into ourselves after a long enough winter so I'd say that was the day."

One thing is certain this weekend, the Christy Ring trophy will have a new name inscribed and while being favourites is a novel position for Derry hurlers, McGarvey knows exactly how big a test they’re in for against a London team they last met on Easter Sunday in Ruislip.

"We just blank all that stuff out," he added of the favourites' tag, "You're well enough aware but is it really relevant? Probably not. It’s just a word. What happens in between those white lines on Saturday will be up to the players involved. When people talk about favourites and all the rest, especially at this level of hurling, I sometimes think they don't really know what they are talking about.

"London are a good side with really good players. Jack Morrisey is a Kilkenny lad, Sean Glynn, big Paul Kennedy in from Cork, Tom Mellerick at corner-back whose brother is in the Cork senior team - I mean they’re a really good side and play good hurling.

"They are direct, physical and they know what they’re about. We were behind for 56 minutes in London so, look, we're well enough aware of what they are about and they'll be well aware of what we are about."

Another thing both teams will be acutely aware of is what a first Christy Ring victory would mean.

"It's very hard to put into words because it would mean so much to the hurling community in Derry and to the boys, many of whom have slogged for a very long time. I mean it would be massive, the biggest sporting achievement in Derry hurling in 25 years, probably since the 2001 Ulster winning team," added McGarvey.

"But look, it's not something we're really thinking about. We'll let the emotions of the occasion come out after the match. We'll worry about performing first."