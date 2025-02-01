John McManus of Down grapples with Derry’s Eamon Cassidy. Photo: George Sweeney

Allinaz Hurling League Division Two

Derry 0-13, Down 2-26

Down served up a harsh 19-point Division Two lesson to a Derry team who rarely got out of second gear in a disappointing display at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon.

Having scored a hard fought opening day win in Healy Park seven days previously, this was different level stuff for an understrength Oak Leaf team who hit 14 wides and looked a beaten team long before the final whistle. Much of that was due to an imperious Down side who were inspired by the unplayable Tom McGrattan.

Down’s Tim Prenter (9) contests possession with Derry’s Ryan McGill. Photo: George Sweeney

The Portaferry forward hit 0-14 as early second half goals from the excellent Tim Prenter and Eoghan Sands killed the game off as a contest only minutes after half-time. Derry didn't drop their heads in the remaining 20-odd minutes but this was a rude awakening to Division Two hurling with a tough looking trip to Kerry next up for Johnny McGarvey and his players.

Down came into the game off a hugely impressive home victory over Kildare on opening weekend and the Mourne men carried that form onto the Owenbeg pitch.

From throw in they looked a level above a Derry team still missing the likes of Cormac O'Doherty, Ruairi O Mianain and Paddy Kelly. A seasoned Joe McDonagh side, Down started superbly, racing into an early three point inspired by Portaferry star McGrattan who hit seven of his side's opening eight points.

In total McGrattan hit 0-9 in the opening half alone as Ronan Sheehan's team took a fully deserved seven point lead into half-time at 0-14 to 0-7.

Down players surround Derry’s John Mullan. Photo: George Sweeney

That opening salvo arrived courtesy of two McGrattan points and one from Tim Prenter but Derry's response was as impressive as Down's opening, Richie Mullan with a huge effort from his opening half getting Derry on the scoreboard on six minutes.

That was followed by another excellent long range effort from John Mullan and when Christy McNaughton tied the game at 0-3 a-piece, it looked like we had a game on our hands. Down edged back in front when Meehaul McGrath was harshly penalised for lifting off the ground and McGrattan pointed the free but again Derry responded when a McNaughton free levelled proceedings for the second time in the game.

But that would be as good as it got for Derry as six unanswered Mourne points in eight minutes hand Down a control they would never relinquish.

Four of those six belonged to McGrattan, corner back Matt Conlan and Daithi Sands chipping in with another couple of the visitors established a 0-11 to 0-4 lead with 23 minutes gone. That was halted by a McNaughton free but the respite was temporary as Pearse Og McCrickard, Shea Pucci and McGrattan again sent Down nine clear.

Derry did finish the half strongly with points from McNaughton and Eamon Cassidy but at 0-14 to 0-7 it was already looking ominous.

The home side needed a big start to the second half but it was Down who turned the screwed with 2-02 in the opening seven minutes to completely kill off any slim chance Derry had of a recovery.

Indeed it took only seconds for half substitute Ronan Beatty to score with his first point and before the opening minute had elapsed, Tim Prenter was dancing through the Derry defence to fire home the game's opening goal with a fine solo effort.

McGrattan grabbed his obligatory score before an otherwise quiet Eoghan Sands decided to announce his arrival with Down second goal and with that the contest was all but finished with still 28 minutes to play.

Derry heads never dropped but it took until the 49th minute for the Oak Leafers to registered a second half score and even then it was merely a speed bump on Down's cruise to the finishing line.

On this evidence the Mourne men won't be far away from the promotion shake-up but it was an afternoon to forget for an off colour Derry who will need to improve considerably for the trip to Kerry, another experienced Joe McDonagh Cup outfit.

It was always going to be a steep learning curve for the Oak Leafers who will hope to have at least one or two of their walking wounded back but if the reality of the challenge ahead hadn't yet set in for some, it will have after this result.

Derry scorers: Richie Mullan (0-2, 1f), John Mullan (0-1), Christy McNaughton (0-7, 5f), Eamon Cassidy (0-1), Deaghlan Foley (0-1), Sean Marty Quinn (0-1)

Down scorers: Tom McGrattan (0-15, 8f, 1 '65'), Tim Prenter (1-1), Eoghan Sands (1-0), Matt Conlan (0-1), Daithi Sands (0-2), Pearse Og McCrickard (0-2), Shea Pucci (0-1), Ronan Beatty (0-1), Caolan Taggart (0-1), Daniel Toner (0-1), Barry Trainor (0-1).

Derry: Sean Kelly, Padhraig Nelis, Mark Craig, Sean Cassidy, Thomas Brady, Richie Mullan, Meehaul McGrath, Callum O'Kane, Ryan McGill, Corey O'Reilly, Gerald Bradley, John Mullan, Shea Cassidy, Christy McNaughton, Eamon Cassidy. (Subs) Deaghlan Foley for G Bradley (inj), 31mins; James Friel for C O'Kane, 41mins; Sean Marty Quinn for S Cassidy, 49mins; Darragh Cartin for E Cassidy, 55mins; Aimon Duffin for M Craig, 63mins.

Down: Stephen Keith, Matt Conlan, Tom Murray, John McManus, Niall McFarland, Liam Savage, Caolan Taggart, Phelim Savage, Tim Prenter, Shea Pucci, Eoghan Sands Chris Egan, Daithi Sands, Pearse Og McCrickard, Tom McGrattan. (Subs) Ronan Beatty for S Pucci, HT; Paul Sheean for C Egan, 35mins; Barry Trainor for N McFarland, 47mins; Finn Turpin for P Og McCrickard, 54mins; Daniel Toner for E Sands, 60mins.

Referee: Colm Cunning (Antrim)