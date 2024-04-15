Derry's Cormac O'Doherty scored 0-9 as Derry opened their Christy Ring account with victory over Wicklow in Aughrim. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 04

Wicklow 0-12, Derry 0-17

Manager Johnny McGarvey was full of praise for his miserly defence as Derry got their Christy Ring Cup campaign off to a winning start against Wicklow in Aughrim on Sunday.

The Oak Leafers, who lifted the Division 2B title two weeks ago, never looked in any real danger against the only team to take points off them en route to that league victory. After establishing a 0-10 to 0-4 half-time lead that probably should have been more comprehensive, especially considering Derry had the wind at their backs, McGarvey's men managed the second half impressively to ensure Wicklow never came within striking distance.

Cormac O'Doherty contributed 0-9 of his side's tally in a typically impressive display but with Derry having now conceded just 1-34 in their three games since drawing with Wicklow in the league, it was the opposite end of the field that McGarvey was most pleased with.

"We never looked like we wouldn't win," stated the Lavey native after the 0-12 to 0-17 victory, "We were in control of the match the whole way through. Wicklow probably didn't have the firepower to really put us under pressure.

"I thought our work rate on the day was through the roof. We conceded just 12 points and only conceded 1-08 in the league final; I think we conceded 14 points against Roscommon so those types of figures show we are defending very, very well.

"We're getting there and it was crucial to start with the win but it is only one game. It's one hurdle cleared but we are over the moon to come up the road with the two points so we can now move on to Tyrone."

McGarvey elected not to use any of his Under 20 contingent who had been in action in the Leinster 'B' Championship 24 hours earlier, an indication of the growing strength of this evolving Derry panel.

"The Under 20s were there and if they were needed then they would have played, that's the sort of lads they are," he explained, "That said we are reasonably happy and confident that our squad is in a good enough place that we don't think we rely on anybody. If we need to make a change with anybody on any given day then we can.

"In hindsight I'm glad we didn't use the U20s because I think it's better for the lads themselves that they didn't play. Unfortunately the U20s lost out on Saturday but at least those players can really knuckle down now and concentrate on trying to get their places in the senior team."

It was O’Doherty who got the scoreboard moving for Derry when he slotted over a fine opener but it was soon cancelled out by a kicked effort from Wicklow full-forward Luke Evans. Wicklow hit the front through Ronan McMahon before Derry found their groove thanks to two O’Doherty frees and one from play by Corey O’Reilly as the visitors led 0-5 to 0-3 after 15 minutes.

Paul Cleary and O’Doherty grabbed two piece to stretch the Derry's lead out to six but it was Sean Cassidy who finished Derry’s scoring for the half with a beautiful effort from 65m as the Oak Leafers took a 0-10 to 0-4 lead into the break.

Wicklow, now with the wind at their backs, pressed early in second half but found Derry's defence in an unforgiving mood with Callum O'Kane grabbing the half's opening score to further extend Derry's advantage.

O'Doherty and John Mullan added points and when Cathal Murray stretched Derry’s lead to eight the game was all but over as a contest. Credit Wicklow though, they continued to press with Maloney scoring his second point of the day and Seanie Germaine bringing the deficit back to 0-16 to 0-9 with five minutes remaining.

Pádraig Neilis was on target with Derry's final point and while Wicklow rallied to score twice in the closing stages, Derry had done enough to claim an opening day victory.

"Thankfully the weather held for us. it was breezy but it wasn't so much that it impacted the game," added McGarvey, I suppose it was significant enough that when you had the breeze you had a bit of momentum.

"We had a lot of chances in the first half and we put a lot of scores on the board once we got settled into the game. We probably should have been another four or five in front at half-time but the wind was swirling a bit and it was hard enough to get scores away with the with it was but overall we're pleased enough."

The other results on the opening weekend saw victories for Kildare and London over Sligo and Tyrone respectively.

Wicklow: Conor McNally (0-1, 1f); Ben Kearney, Bryan Kearney, Tommy Collins; Dylan Byrne, Pádraig Doran, Cian Lohan; Warren Kavanagh, Brandon Ryan; Ronan McMahon (0-1), David Maloney (0-1), Shane Browne; Seanie Germaine (0-2, 2f), Gary Hughes, Luke Evans (0-4, 3f). Subs: Luke Maloney (0-2) for W. Kavanagh (17, inj), James McGing for R. McMahon (20, inj), Dan Redmond for S. Browne (h-t), Rian Waters (0-1) for B. Ryan (53)

Derry: Oisin O’Doherty; Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Niall Farren; Sean Cassidy (0-1), Richie Mullan, Meehaul McGrath; Cormac O’Doherty (0-9, 6f, 1 65), Callum O’Kane (0-1); Corey O’Reilly (0-1), Cahal Murray (0-1), Darragh McGilligan; John Mullan (0-1), Dara Mooney, Paul Cleary (0-2). Subs: Christy McNaughton for C. O’Kane (50), Sean Kelly for C. Murray (59), Pádraig Neilis (0-1) for J. Mullan (66), Thomas Brady for M. McGrath (69).