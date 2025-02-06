Down pair Matt Conlon and John McManus tackle Derry’s Shea Cassidy last week at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

​Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey wants a reaction - not excuses - when his team make the daunting trip to Tralee to face Kerry in Division Two of the Allianz Hurling leagues this weekend.

The Oak Leafers were badly stung by last week's 19 point home defeat against a strong Down side in Owenbeg and following a bit of soul searching this week McGarvey is expecting a much improved display at the home of Austin Stacks this Sunday (throw-in 1pm).

"Training was very good on Tuesday night so, yeah, we're looking a reaction this week," explained the Lavey native.

"Now look, Kerry will be all pumped up as well for this one but we have to concentrate on ourselves and we're looking for major improvement. Our first performance (against Tyrone) wasn't particularly good even though we won the match. The second one wasn't good so we're looking a reaction; we're looking for a performance this weekend against Kerry."

Of course McGarvey is experienced enough to recognise the size of the challenge which lies ahead. Even with a full squad to select from, a trip to last season's third placed Joe McDonagh Cup county would represent a formidable task, one in which Derry will once again be cast in the role of major underdogs.

That tag will stick even after Kerry's surprise 17 point hammering at the hands of a Kildare team who lost to Down on opening week. It was a result to raise eyebrows, especially given The Kingdom have a new man in charge in the form of John Griffin, the player who captained Kerry to a 2015 Christy Ring Cup final victory over Derry in Croke Park.

Griffin is the first Kerry native to be appointed to the post of senior hurling manager since Maurice Leahy took the role in 2007 and the changes weren't confined to the dugout last week against Kildare as Griffin handed out handing out 10 senior debuts, six of those in the starting 15.

It's suggests a season of transition but McGarvey knows which ever Kerry team lines out on Sunday, they will be a huge test for his understrength Oak Leafers.

"It's very hard to know what to make of that result because we don't know an awful lot about Kerry," added the Derry manager.

"I know they had six debutants playing at the weekend so I mean maybe they're a bit like ourselves. They are possibly coming with more of a new panel that what they had hoped for this season. "I think most people would have been of the opinion that Kerry, Down and Kildare would be the three favourites to make the league final in this division. Kildare and Down certainly look the part and there's no point telling lies, I don't see anybody getting in either of their ways in that regard.

"And Kerry, well last week was only their first game out so it's a bit of an unknown with them. I just don't know enough about them. I've seen their Kildare match and they have a few good players here but there's a lot of them I don't know at this point.

"But we are under no illusions about how tough it is going to be down there. I think it will be a very different Kerry to the one that played Kildare last week. It's probably a bit like ourselves, they'll be looking a reaction as well."

Both counties have seen considerable change over the close season, Derry losing a number of players from last season's panel which contested the Christy Ring Cup final, something McGarvey admits he had not planned for.

"It's interesting what (Down manager) Ronan Sheehan said last week about having his panel of players together over 6 or 7 years,” he added, "We've certainly had more of a turnover than I would have hoped for and losing big Jack (Cassidy) last week was another part of that.

"That's probably eight to 10 players gone from last year, where we only envisaged losing maybe 3 or 4 at the most.

"The plan was to bring other in to complement what we already had. The the fact it didn't go that way is disappointing but there's nothing I can do about it. We draft in more good players and we try to work like that."

That turnover of personnel, coupled with a crippling early season injury list that has ruled out Cormac O'Doherty, Ruairi O Mianain, Paddy Kelly, Eamon Conway and Cahal Murray from the opening two games has left McGarvey playing catch up.

There was some good news with the likely return of key defender Kelly for the trip to Tralee but with talisman Cormac O'Doherty looking like he might miss the entire league campaign, McGarvey concedes the Slaughtneil man's influence is a big loss.

"Losing your leaders is a big blow, it's as simple as that, but I think that goes for any team. If you take two or three of the top players out of the Down team, or the Kildare team, or anybody else's team, even at the top-level, it's noticeable.

"It is sink or swim for our younger lads at the moment. The lads who are playing in Cormac's absence, they just have to step up, there's no other way.

"Don't get me wrong, Mark Craig is captain and Meehaul (McGrath) is vice captain so we have good leaders in the squad but Cormac has been the lynchpin of the team up front and Ruairi (O Mianain) is probably the most exciting talent we have. Paddy Kelly is probably as good as defender as there is in this league so of course players like that will make a difference, but you have to be able to do without them too at times and that is the challenge for us at the moment.

"We know Kerry will be favourites but we have to concentrate on improving our own performance."