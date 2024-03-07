Cathal Murray has been in excellent form for Derry this season. Photo: George Sweeney

One more win will guarantee Derry a place in the decider but manager Johnny McGarvey faces another selection conundrum with Ryan O'Neill's Under 20s taking on Antrim in the Ulster U20 Final in Corrigan Park at 2pm on Saturday. It mirrors the scenario prior to Derry's last outing against London, a game which came only 24 hours after the U20s defeated Down in the semi-final.

That fixture saw Aimon Duffin, James Friel and Ruairi O Mianain all start for the senior side but with six points already on the board and the trip to Aughrim to factor in, McGarvey said he would consider his options closer closer to the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Paddy Kelly is carrying a knock but we think he might be okay, though we have a decision to make on the Under 20s," admitted the Lavey native

"The situation is not ideal but there’s not a pile we can do about it. Logistically it's just not as easy as the last day when our match was at home and the U20s' game didn't involve much travel. There wasn't a lot to worry about in that sense. We will have to make a decision closer to the weekend about whether to take the lads or not because we want to make a decision that's right for everyone."

With or without the U20 contingent, Derry will travel as strong favourites after securing maximum points from their three outings, a record which stands in stark contrast to a Wicklow side rooted to the bottom and who only picked up their first point in a draw with Roscommon last time out. That form follows on from the shock resignation of the management team who guided the county to Nicky Rackard success in 2023 with manager Casey O’Brien, coach Leighton Glynn and selectors Billy Cuddihy and Graham Keogh all stepping away just 10 days out from the league opener against Donegal.

Former county player Jonathan ‘Bosco’ O’Neill stepped into the breach and it's a situation McGarvey knows only too well after his own 11th hour appointment to the Derry post last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won't be taking anyone lightly because we are not in a position where we can take any team lightly," added the Derry boss, "We were aware there was a bit of an issue at Wicklow before the league started, players not committing, a change of management, things like that, and nobody knows better than me it takes a bit of time to get that fixed and get it all set up properly again.

"I was a bit surprised they lost in the manner they lost their first couple of game but they got points on the board the last day against Roscommon and I'd have thought when they get it together again they'll be very competitive. There are signs they’re moving that direction.