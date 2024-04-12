Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey wants a winning start to the Christy Ring Cup campaign. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Derry's 2024 record reads: played 6, won 5, drawn 1 and it was that 'one' that was most surprising of all - a March draw against a Wicklow team which wouldn't win a league game and was still reeling from early season off field turmoil that saw the shock resignation of the management team who guided the county to Nicky Rackard success in 2023 with Casey O’Brien and his backroom unit all stepping away just 10 days out from the league.

There were shades of Derry 2023 and the position in which McGarvey found himself 12 months ago, a situation from which the Lavey native guided Derry to a second Christy Ring final in three years, so there’s no danger of him taking anything for granted, something he admits they may have done back in March.

"I think in terms of where we are at, we feel like we didn't prepare properly the last day," admitted the Derry manager whose side went into the league game on the back of three victories.

"That's no disrespect to Wicklow in any way whatsoever. We travelled down the day before, but I think we probably were looking at their results and the trouble they had at the start of the year and thinking, 'we should win this one'. That said, I actually think that draw isn't the worst thing that could have happened. At the end of the day, they're the Nicky Rackard champions and, fair enough, they'd a bad start to the season but we were in that exact position last year so we know how - once you get it sorted - we know how that can galvanise a panel.

"We won't underestimate them at all because they have some great hurlers. I think that last day they had something like a 75% return on their shooting, everything they hit was on target or very close to it. They played very well that day. We had 25, 26 wides but every time we missed they punished us.

"In the last 10 minutes they outscored us 4-0 so we are under no illusions that we have to turn up and perform at our best because the first game is critical."

The Derry manager won't make a decision until the last minute on the involvement of his Under 20 contingent such as Aimon Duffin, James Friel and Ruairi O Mianain who will all be in Leinster Tier 2 championship action on Saturday in Mullingar against Westmeath.

As it stands the U20 players are free to play if selected as the ‘seven day’ rule doesn’t apply to Tier 2 competitions. Next season’s introduction of the replacement 60 hour rule will at least level the playing field in terms of it being applicable across all championships, but McGarvey believes the issue is more about scheduling.

"It does annoy me a bit that in Munster and Leinster, in the top tier, this doesn't happen,” admitted McGarvey, “It’s not fair on the player. At the end of the day if they were not exceptional players they wouldn't be on the senior panel.

"It’s a scheduling issue but we always knew this would be the situation so we’re trying to work with it but the decision shouldn't be Derry's to make.”

It's an anomaly that’s far from ideal for either Derry team, especially when you consider the importance of a good start in a championship were the final is played out between the top two finishers in a six team league. Last year Derry opened with a draw against Tyrone, a result that left them playing catch up over the remainder of their games and McGarvey is anxious to avoid a repeat.

"At the end of the day, I wouldn't say we were lucky to qualify but the draw against Tyrone last year almost cost us a place in the final," admitted he Derry manager, "That shows how close it can be.

"When we talk about it as a group, when we look back at that Tyrone game, we realise the first game is absolutely vital. You have to get two points in the first game or you can leave yourself in trouble.

"We have three away and two at home and if you look at the way the fixtures go, by the time we meet London, they could have everything to be playing for as well so it's going to be tough. The first game is very, very important. We have to go to Aughrim and perform, but i f we go and perform I am confident we can get the result we need."

With trips to Kildare and Sligo to come, McGarvey admitted Derry may need to raise the bar even higher if they are to finally capture that elusive championship title.

"We're taking it as a clean slate. Last year is done and dusted. We don't talk about it a pile, it's all about the here and now and Wicklow. To be honest we are not even talking about the Christy Ring, we are talking about Wicklow.

"In terms of did the league give us the right preparation for championship? I cannot see any reason why it didn't. It wasn't perfect but in a couple of games we played really well and shot the lights out. The league final was more of a dogged affair and we had to battle but we got our result in the end though we probably have to go up a level if we want to win the Christy Ring.